The death of Leslie Jordan, Britain's new prime minister, a school shooting in St. Louis, and more top news

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
15-year-old Victim Danced to Lloyiso Before St. Louis School ShootingSiloamSaint Louis, MO
Now I know why many of you call Alton the most haunted town in IllinoisMark StarAlton, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
At Least Two Dead In Saint Louis High School ShootingMarissa NewbySaint Louis, MO
Related
Lebanon-Express
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen getting divorced, Jerry Lee Lewis dies and fallout for Ye | Hot off the Wire podcast
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. In this bonus episode of the Hot off the Wire podcast, we look back at some of the top headlines from the week in the world of sports and entertainment. Tom Brady and...
My Little Dumb Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Absolutely Fascinating Pictures For The First Time
Now that right there is interesting.
Playoffs to bring in $7.5 million a day to St. Louis region
Red October is set to bring a lot of green to the St. Louis economy. 90% of the 40,000 hotel rooms in the metro region will be occupied, and many Downtown will be sold out.
DC woman sentenced to four years in vicious hammer attack
In May 2022, two DC police officers responded to an apartment building on the eastern edge of the city and found a woman clutching a towel to her bleeding head. Now, her attacker will spend 4 years in prison for the vicious hammer attack that left her paralyzed.
Lebanon-Express
Ukrainian actors and audiences turn to theatre to escape war
The theater is typically a place where people can escape the realities of life, but that is much harder to do in Kyiv.
Lebanon-Express
Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Kyiv mayor: 80% of Ukrainian capital's residents left without water supplies after Russian strikes. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Polls open for Brazil election that pits leftist former President Lula da Silva against far-right incumbent Bolsonaro. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EDT
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians delivered a very tight victory to Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a bitter presidential election, giving the leftist former president another shot at power in a rejection of incumbent Jair Bolsonaro’s far-right politics. Da Silva received 50.9% of the vote and...
Comments / 0