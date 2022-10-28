Read full article on original website
An Arizona grandmother was arrested for giving food to the hungry. Now, she's suing
Bullhead City, Ariz., says Norma Thornton, 78, violated a city ordinance that prohibits people from giving out cooked food in public parks without a permit.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kingman, Southwest U.S. dazzled by SpaceX Launch￼
KINGMAN – Lucky sky watchers were treated to a rare sight Thursday evening. According the SpaceX website, at 6:14 Pacific Standard Time, SpaceX launched 53 Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit from Space Launch Complex 4E (SLC-4E) at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. This was the eighth launch and...
SignalsAZ
Kingman Department of Economic Development Launches Website
The City of Kingman Department of Economic Development launched its newly-updated website, www.ChooseKingman.com, with a new design and enhanced features. The site is one part of ongoing efforts and commitment to ensure the support of Kingman’s growing economy, with continued resources and materials that are readily available and widely circulated.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
thestandardnewspaper.online
‘Old’ Safeway back in business￼
KINGMAN – Vehicles filled the parking lot once again as the “old” Safeway grocery store welcomed customers back with some fanfare Friday morning in Kingman. Members of the Lee Williams High School marching band performed before the 9:00 a.m. ribbing cutting marking the reopening of the store that was closed for 10 weeks due to a storm-related roof collapse.
Mohave Daily News
Drug-sniffing dog visits Fox Creek campus
BULLHEAD CITY — Two weeks after providing a demonstration for the Bullhead City School District governing board, a Mohave County Sheriff Office sergeant and his K-9 partner searched Fox Creek Junior High School for drugs. Four classrooms and locker rooms were inspected Thursday by Sgt. Kelly McCool and Chase,...
AZFamily
Man murders homeowner over unpaid rent in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A homeowner in Golden Valley was murdered by his tenant who was behind on rent, and the suspect had help from another accused murderer who recently committed suicide, deputies said. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Blaine Turner, Jr. was living at Joshua William-James Blake’s house. They got into a fight about Turner not paying rent and possibly being evicted. Blake also took the blame for Turner shooting somebody in June but was threatening to tell law enforcement who the real shooter was, MCSO said. It’s unclear when Blake was killed, but deputies said Turner and Hunter McGuire were the ones who shot him. Blake was last seen or heard from around Aug. 3, and his family reported him missing on Aug. 31. It’s unclear how McGuire and Turner knew each other.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
Complex
Arizona Woman Sues City After Being Arrested for Feeding Homeless People
An Arizona woman is taking legal action after her philanthropic efforts led to a criminal charge. According to the New York Post, 78-year-old grandmother Norma Thornton was arrested this year for feeding homeless people in public. The incident took place back over the winter at the Bullhead City Community Park, after Thornton—a retired restaurant owner—had provided food to nearly 30 individuals.
Sheriff: Man charged with murder of missing Arizona man; 2nd suspect connected to Las Vegas woman’s murder
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Detectives have charged a man in the death of an Arizona man who was reported missing by his family in August. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Detectives said they charged Michael Blaine Turner Jr., 31, of Golden Valley, Arizona with homicide in connection with the death of Joshua William-James Blake, 42. Detectives […]
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pet adoption this Saturday￼
MOHAVE VALLEY – The Mohave County Animal Shelter will be holding an adoption event at the Mohave County Sheriff’s Substation at 9880 Vanderslice Road in Mohave Valley on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. There will be two vans full of pets available for donation including cats, kittens, dogs and puppies.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Pedestrian fatally injured￼
KINGMAN – A pedestrian was fatally injured when struck by a vehicle in downtown Kingman on Wednesday, October 26. The 44-year-old man whose name is initially withheld reportedly was not using a cross walk and was in a poorly lit area when struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of Andy Devine Avenue at about 10:10 p.m.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fatal rollover in Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – A traffic fatality is under investigation in Bullhead City. Police Department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said officers responded to the single vehicle rollover at Highway 68 and Katherine Spur Road at 7:20 a.m. Monday, October 17. Fromelt said a jogger discovered the vehicle down an embankment. “It...
