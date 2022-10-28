Read full article on original website
Related
WBBJ
John “Randy” Segraves
John “Randy” Segraves, age 63, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, departed this life Friday, October 28, 2022 in his daughter’s home. Randy was born December 26, 1958 in Memphis, the son of the late John Edward Segraves and Mary Grace Boland Smith. To his friends, he was known as “The Donut Man” – bringing donuts to people anywhere he went.
WBBJ
Avery Wade Long
Avery Wade Long, age 13, resident of Somerville, Tennessee departed this life Thursday October 20, 2022. He was an 8th grade student at East Jr. High School. Avery was born May 22, 2009 at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee, son of Krystle Leigh Easton Long and the late Julian Wade Long. Avery was quiet but so full of life and loved by everyone that had the honor of knowing him. He had many hobbies that kept him busy but fishing with his dad and sisters was his favorite. Riding his dirt bike, hunting, and tinkering with everything are just a few of the hobbies he enjoyed.
WBBJ
Marie Lovelace Carlton
Marie Lovelace Carlton, passed away peacefully on Monday October 31, 2022, at the age of 100 at Sugar Creek Senior Living in Brownsville, Tennessee, less than a month shy of her 101st birthday. Marie was born on November 22, 1921, in Brownsville, Tennessee, the youngest daughter of James “Jim” Lovelace...
WBBJ
Debra Sills Taylor
Debra Sills Taylor, age 65, a resident of Millington, TN, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 27, 2022. She was born on August 31, 1957, in Memphis, TN. She worked as a medical assistant. She had a very caring and giving spirit and loved helping people. She enjoyed going to estate sales and loved spending time with her dogs. She was a true fan of Elvis Presley and loved his music. She was blessed with a wonderful family and will be missed by them.
WBBJ
Dwight Alexander Carter
Funeral service for Dwight Alexander Carter, age 50, will be Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Mercer Brothers Funeral. Burial will follow in Denmark Baptist Church Cemetery. Mr. Carter died Friday, October 14, 2022 at his residence. No Visitation. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers...
WBBJ
Union students to set out for 2022 Day of Remembrance
JACKSON, Tenn. — On Tuesday, a local college will get involved with the community in a powerful way. Union University will host their annual Campus and Community Day of Remembrance and Service event. This is a day where Union cancels classes and encourages students to go out into West...
WBBJ
Jackson Symphony to host concert over weekend
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Symphony is preparing for another concert. On Saturday, November 5, the Jackson Symphony is hosting their latest concert at the Carl Perkins Civic Center. Leaders with the Symphony say they plan to have several soloists, along with high school and college choirs from around...
WBBJ
Crowd favorite revisits Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn.–The 7th season of Dancing With the Stars returns to Jackson. The event brings awareness and donations to the STAR Center, who help people with disabilities. The event has been a crowd favorite, as it brings people together, to eat, give to charity, and watch dance routines for a good cause.
WBBJ
Union students repay community for help during 2008 tornado
JACKSON, Tenn. — A local university celebrated an annual day of service and gave back to their community. In remembrance of the community helping Union University pick up the pieces after devastating tornadoes hit the campus in 2008, students took a day to show gratitude and lend a hand.
WBBJ
Town of Alamo celebrates 2022 Halloween
ALAMO, Tenn. — Nearly the entire town of Alamo celebrated Halloween with a trunk-or-treat in the downtown square. It was followed by the traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating. There were hundreds of characters and costumes walking the streets. Everything from inflatable dinosaurs to SpongeBob, Among Us characters and many, many more.
WBBJ
Police respond to shooting at west Jackson motel
JACKSON, Tenn. — There was a large police presence in west Jackson on Monday. When our crews arrived at the Rodeway Inn, law enforcement officers were already on the scene. We reached out to the Jackson Police Department who can confirm that there was a shooting. However, at this time, there are no further details that they can provide.
WBBJ
Jackson church prepares to celebrate its rich heritage
JACKSON, Tenn. –One local church gets ready to host an annual event. The First Presbyterian Church here in Jackson is having its event, Kirkin of the Tartans on Sunday, November 6. All participants of the event will be able to display their Scottish pride by laying tartan plaid in...
WBBJ
USJ announces dates for its 2022 Holiday Mart
JACKSON, Tenn. – Shoppers get ready. Holiday Mart is coming soon!. The University School of Jackson has announced the dates for one of its biggest annual fundraising events. USJ’s Holiday Mart will take place on November 18-20 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson. The three day...
WBBJ
Annual Fall Fest returns to local church
JACKSON, Tenn.–Fall festivals are a time for families to gather and enjoy rides, community and good food. One church opened its doors to host an event with that as the emphasis. “Doing an event like this gives us an opportunity to reach out to people, and well probably, and...
WBBJ
JMC Library announces November program
JACKSON, Tenn. –JMC Library and the Friends of the Library announce November program. According to information from the Jackson Madison County Library, next month the Friends of the Library will host a special book review program. Friend of the JMC Library member, Melissa Moore will host a book review...
WBBJ
Leaders Credit Union makes $7k donation to Jackson Arts Council
JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union announces a $7,000 donation to the Jackson Arts Council. A news release states the Leaders Education Foundation matched the first $7,000 in donations given towards the Jackson Art Box initiative. The art box project was created by the Jackson Arts Council to provide...
WBBJ
Reserved seat season tickets now available for Jackson Rockabillys 2023 Season
JACKSON, Tenn. — Reserved Seat Season Tickets are now on sale for the Jackson Rockabillys‘ 2023 season. Fans can purchase season tickets either online or at the offices of the Jackson Rockabillys at the Jackson Baseball Stadium for $325. A news release states the purchase can be made...
WBBJ
City looks create recycling center, filling council seat
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson met for the month of November. Among the topics discussed was plans to bring recycling to the city. The council passed the first reading for a proposed budget amendment for a solid waste recycling convenience center for over $65,000. Mayor Scott Conger...
WBBJ
City of Jackson to host two women’s self defense classes
JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson Police Department and Jackson Parks and Recreation are partnering to make the city a little safer, including increasing lighting and adding blue light emergency boxes in local parks. But they are also hosting Women’s Self-Defense classes. “Safety is paramount in this day and age....
WBBJ
Positive Living Group invites community to fall festival
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Positive Living Group, housed in Jackson, is an organization that works with families and individuals through a variety of counseling and more. On Sunday afternoon, their parking lot was opened up to host over 40 vendors and 30 volunteers to engage children and families. Twana...
Comments / 0