Two entrapped, rescued in Huntersville crash

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two entrapped patients were rescued from an overturned car in Huntersville Friday, Oct. 28, according to the Fire Department.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.

After seamless effort, firefighters freed the trapped people; there’s no word of any injuries or cause of the accident now.

Officials urge those driving in the area to use caution and yield to responding units.

