ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

Two entrapped, rescued in Huntersville crash

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZ7tZ_0iqbLFTi00

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two entrapped patients were rescued from an overturned car in Huntersville Friday, Oct. 28, according to the Fire Department.

‘I’m tired of being angry’: Reward increased to $10K for information on murder of Raymond Goodman

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the Asbury Chapel on Huntersville-Concord Road.

After seamless effort, firefighters freed the trapped people; there’s no word of any injuries or cause of the accident now.

Officials urge those driving in the area to use caution and yield to responding units.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queen City News

3 hospitalized in crash on I-77 North near Arrowood Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash that caused significant delays on northbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. NCDOT said three of four lanes were initially closed near Exit 3 for Arrowood Road. All lanes were reopened by 11 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Five displaced after SUV crashes into mobile home

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Five people were displaced after a car crashed into a mobile home in Rowan County on Sunday morning. The driver has now been charged with driving while impaired. Emergency responders got the call just before 1:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Sarah Ellen Lane...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Northwest Charlotte intersection closed after crash takes down power lines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A car crash at a busy intersection near Interstate 485 in northwest Charlotte may leave early morning commuters struggling to get to work on time. Officials say the crash -- which has been declared a hit-and-run -- happened around 4 a.m. on Oakdale Road, near Miranda Road and close to the post office.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Gastonia man arrested after weekend shooting inside car

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A Gastonia man was arrested for attempted murder after officers say he shot a man he was riding in a car with. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department say Malik Abdur Rahman Prince, 36, was in the right rear passenger seat of a car when he shot at another man in the front passenger seat around 4:30 a.m. Saturday at Broad Street and East Long Avenue.
GASTONIA, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Mooresville police searching for missing teen

Mooresville Police Department detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile. Trinity Cross, 17, left her Mooresville residence about 8 a.m. on Sunday, October 30, and has not returned. Her father reported her missing on Monday. Detectives are actively searching for the teen, but she...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fire Destroys North-East Charlotte Home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Firefighters say that two adults and a child have been displaced after a fire destroyed their home on the outskirts of Charlotte. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a fire in the cul-de-sac of Dixie Ann Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. Firefighters from three...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy