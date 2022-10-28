GM Temporarily Suspends Advertising on Twitter Following Elon Musk Takeover

Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk tells Stephen King that Twitter needs to pay the bills somehow after the novelist said he'd quit the site if he was charged $20 for verification
Elon Musk said Twitter has bills to pay after Stephen King threatened to leave the site over a $20 verification fee. Musk suggested to King that verified Twitter users could be charged $8 a month. The billionaire said charging for a blue tick was the only way to defeat trolls...
AOL Corp
Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company
Dorsey left his second stint as CEO of Twitter last year. A co-founder of the platform and friend of Musk, he's been supportive of the $44 billion takeover. Dorsey rolled over his Twitter shares on Oct. 27, the same day Musk's acquisition was finalized. Jack Dorsey will continue to hold...
CZ, the CEO of Binance, has bet big on Musk's Twitter buyout with a $500 million investment, saying he is 'extremely supportive' of the freedom of speech
"I use the Twitter app more than I use the Binance app," said Changpeng "CZ" Zhao, the CEO of Binance. CZ has 7.2 million Twitter followers.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Twitter Reportedly Limits Employee Access to Content-Moderation Tools as Midterm Election Nears
Bloomberg News reported that Twitter shut off employee access to certain content moderation and policy enforcement tools. The move comes just before midterm elections in the U.S. Elon Musk said on Friday, after taking control of Twitter, that he plans to form a "content moderation council." Elon Musk's Twitter has...
With the global economy on the rocks, quiet quitting is no longer a thing | Arwa Mahdawi
Endless pieces have been written about slacking off at work. But now it emerges even the poster boy for the idea is back toiling 50 hours a week, writes Arwa Mahdawi
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Xpeng Electric Car Deliveries Drop in October to Half of Nio's
BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Xpeng delivered about half the number of cars that rivals Nio and Li Auto did in October, according to company statements Tuesday. While the two other startups reported monthly deliveries of more than 10,000 each, Xpeng said it delivered just 5,101 cars — a third-straight month of decline.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Amazon Expands Ad-Free Music, Podcasts for Prime Members
Amazon is giving Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads, the company announced Tuesday. It will also offer Prime members a selection of ad-free podcasts. Amazon has sought to sweeten the perks offered via its Prime subscription program, after raising the price to $139 a year, up from $119.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘Hold Your Nose and Sell' to Brace for a Possible Market Downturn, Jim Cramer Says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday warned investors that they should trim some of their positions to prepare for a possible market decline. "According to the S&P oscillator I've followed for ages, we're very overbought right now," he said. "You have to hold your nose and sell something because we're due for a pullback."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Elon Musk Has Pulled More Than 50 Tesla Employees Into His Twitter Takeover
Tesla CEO Elon Musk, now sole director and CEO of Twitter, is asking employees of the social network to redesign their subscription and verification systems within one week. Musk has authorized dozens of Autopilot software engineers, and other Tesla employees, to do code reviews and more at the social network.
Comments / 0