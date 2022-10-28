Read full article on original website
Laurie Powell
3d ago
look at all the money going to Oklahoma! I'm sure some of you know people who gamble. less traffic heading out, maybe less wrecks, driving under influence, putting money in our state. come on guys.
Reply(1)
4
Kenny Ray Jones
3d ago
Why not. Billions of dollars in revenue stolen by Oklahoma and Louisiana each year. Gamblers are gonna gamble let's keep them home.
Reply
3
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Greg Abbott (Texas Governor) Declares the Arrest of 21,000+ Criminals on the Border During ‘Operation Lone Star’
Greg Abbott is the Governor of Texas and also a politician. In 2015, he became the 48th Governor for Texas. Governor Greg Abbott and DPS (Department of Public Safety) is working to make sure the security and safety of the border in Texas. Also, for the safety of the citizens. And mainly to terminate the smuggling and illegal transportation of weapons, people and drug trafficking.
These are the reddest and bluest counties in Texas, based on recent election results
No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas since 1994. But the margin between Republicans and Democrats in recent years has been narrowing.
Latest poll shows Texans want a more secure border but are torn over Abbott's handling of immigration
The latest poll from the University of Texas at Tyler showed that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to hold the lead over his Texas gubernatorial challenger, Democrat Beto O'Rourke.
Is Texas Getting Snap Benefits for November 2022? The Latest Update
Money is getting tighter, grocery prices are rising, and more people need a helping hand every day to put food on their table. Also, over the past few months, many recipients of SNAP benefits have experienced delays, due to increased applications and staff shortages at the Texas Health and Human Services Commission office.
Can Beto become the next Governor of Texas?
With just over a week before the mid-term election, Texans have a big decision to make over who they want as Texas Governor. Will it be Greg Abbott winning a third term as Governor? Or will Democrat Beto O'Rourke finally win an election and become the next Texas Governor?
Texas SNAP benefits extended for November
Over 1.6 million Texas households are expected to be impacted from the most recent allotment of SNAP food benefits.
KSAT 12
Texas’ plan to provide water for a growing population virtually ignores climate change
ZAPATA — This small South Texas border community 200 miles southwest of San Antonio hugs one of the largest reservoirs in Texas, along what was once one of the nation’s mightiest rivers. But on a hot summer day in mid-August, Zapata was dangerously close to running out of water.
KHOU
Election 2022: Abbott holds lead as early voting continues across Texas
TEXAS, USA — As of Monday, there have been over 3 million votes cast in early voting across Texas, but that’s on track to be lower than the two previous election cycles around this same time period. Political experts said low turnout is relatively good news for incumbent...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Certain Texas Businesses Can Apply for More COVID-19 Relief Starting Tuesday
A new wave of relief is on the way for businesses in the food and service industry, amid rising food costs, inflation and other financial strain spurred by the pandemic. On Tuesday, November 1, Texas businesses with NAICS Code 722—including restaurants, bars, caterers, and food trucks—can submit their applications online for the Texas Travel Industry Recovery Grant Program (TTIR).
Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way.
TEXAS, USA — "Churches are breaking the law and endorsing in elections, experts say. The IRS looks the other way." was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
'This Week in Texas': What should voters expect after all ballots are counted?
What occurs after the last ballot is cast on Election Day? Watch this week's installment as ABC13 talks with ABC News political director Rick Klein.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
Texas Is The #1 Most HAUNTED State In America! Find Out Which City In Texas Is The Most Haunted?
I'm all for being #1 in almost anything. Let's be real, Texans are competitive, if you want to say we are #1 as far as the best food in the nation, I would wholeheartedly agree. Best dressed, best manners, best drivers, best hospitality, all things I would 100% say we should be known for, but I certainly did not see this one coming, nor am I happy about it.
KENS 5
Verify: Are ballots changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?
SAN ANTONIO — A lot of eyes are on the midterm elections as well as early voting, with many looking for problems to make sure their vote is tabulated correctly. Is it true that ballots are changing from Beto O'Rourke to Greg Abbott on purpose?. THE SOURCES. Jacque Callenan,...
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
KHOU
VERIFY: Changes to November election due to Texas Senate Bill 1
One change is drive-thru voting. Although this option will no longer be available, there will be a curbside voting option at every polling location.
10 Most Affordable U.S. Cities to Buy a House, and Texas Is on the List
It's a pretty big deal for most of us. A life-changing decision. I'm talking about buying a home. While post-pandemic real estate continues to be a nightmare in places like New York and California, it seems many fellow Americans are flocking to states with more affordable housing, including Texas. The...
Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit
HOUSTON (AP) — The leaders of a Texas-based group that promotes election conspiracy theories were jailed Monday for not complying with a court order to provide information in a defamation lawsuit over some of their claims.Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips, who run True the Vote, were ordered detained by U.S. Marshals, according to an order signed by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt in Houston. They will be held for at least one day or "until they fully comply with the Court's Order," Hoyt wrote.Houston-based True the Vote provided research for a debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the...
myfoxzone.com
Gov. Abbott open to expanding gambling options in Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As election day draws near, Governor Greg Abbott appears to be opening the door for the expansion of gambling in Texas. It's something he used to be against. Abbott's Democratic opponent, Beto O'Rourke, has been in favor of doing something to open gambling in our...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Snake-Infested Lakes in Texas
Texas undoubtedly claims the title for the greatest number of snake species in any American state. According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife, the state has more than 105 different species and subspecies of snakes, with only 15 being venomous or dangerous. Considering these numbers, it’s definitely no shocker that snakes are commonly spotted in lakes across the state. However, lakes in some regions, such as the western, central, and southern parts of the state, have a lot more snakes than others.
Comments / 16