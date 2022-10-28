Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Why Families Are Falling In Love With Boise
Boise seems to be at the top or near the top when it comes to a lot of "The Best places...", "The Best Cities...", and in the short time that my wife and I have lived here we can see why. Here's another one of those list according to Storagecafe.com Boise is one of the best cities for families with children.
One of the Very Best Christmas Lights Displays in America is in Idaho
If you're that type of person who just couldn't wait for 12:01 a.m. on November 1 to arrive so you could start decking the halls, then this is most definitely something you want to add to your Christmas bucket list!. The Treasure Valley has some phenomenal Christmas light displays. Every...
Top 10 Most Recommended Movie Theaters in the Boise Area
We’re well-into Fall weather now and Winter is right around the corner. That means indoor things to do in the Boise area will become even more popular — and going to the movies is always at the top of the list. But what theaters are the most recommended...
One of the Best Cities for Real Estate Investing in America is in Idaho
Idaho has the most amazing cities, but which one is ranking nationwide as one of the best cities in America for real estate investing?. Policy Genius created a list of the best cities to invest in real estate in this year, and Meridian, Idaho made the cut. In fact, it was the only city in Idaho city to make the list.
Idahoans Can Explore Giant, Iconic Nut This Halloween in Caldwell
It's spooky season in the Treasure Valley and at this point, having an iconic photo opportunity in town on Halloween is just icing on the cake. We all know Mr. Peanut and the world-famous peanut-shaped car that he is often photographed with, right? Well, tonight you can see the vehicle for yourself! It's just as amazing as the Oscar Meyer Weinermobile!
Despite High Prices, Boise Sees Nation’s Largest Rent Decrease
It might make absolutely no sense to the average Boise resident, especially if one is a renter, but Boise is seeing a decrease in rent prices and it's the sharpest in the nation. Over the past couple of years, and really just before COVID-19 took over our lives, rent was...
Most Trusted Dog Boarding Kennels in the Boise Area
When you're a dog parent, peace of mind is finding the perfect dog boarding kennel. Knowing your furry one is safe, healthy, and happy can mean the difference between a terrific time out-of-town or one filled with worry and anxiety. The Right Fit for Fido. Unfortunately, finding a kennel that's...
7's HERO: Nampa twins with Down syndrome star in Scentsy advertising campaign
MERIDIAN, Idaho — We have been following adorable 7-year-old twins, Milo and Charlie McConnel, for a few years now; they also go by the nicknames Chuckles and Meatloaf!. These Nampa fraternal twins have Down syndrome, which is incredibly rare. They have fans all over the country! The boys have half a million followers on social media, and they bring people so much joy.
Boise’s 12 Best Surgeons for a Quick Nip-Tuck Before the Holidays
The holidays are just around the corner. This means gatherings with family and friends, and social events at the office. When you're struggling with your physical appearance, it can be difficult, even impossible, to embrace and enjoy holiday celebrations. According to Kimberly Henry MD, the most compelling major and minor reasons people undergo the knife are as follows:
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise woman says transphobia likely triggered her attack at the downtown library
The mid-October arrest of a Boise man, accused of assault including the use of his vehicle as a weapon, garnered plenty of media attention. A short time later, he was also accused of burning a Pride flag that had been flying outside a Boise home. But what was not widely...
See Boise’s Harrison Blvd Live Up To Its Haunting Halloween Hype
The last two years have gone without one of the best traditions that Boise has to offer. The closing of Harrison Boulevard for trick or treating has been missed by everyone from young to old. The historic North End homes are amazing to see on any day, but they are even more spectacular with the Halloween decorations that the street has become famous for.
Wow Idaho Really Showed Up for Cody Johnson Last Week [PHOTOS]
Pictures from Cody Johnson's concert in Boise. Cody Johnson’s concert last week was an amazing experience, and memorable for all those in attendance. Randy Houser opened the show with an immense amount of energy, and Idaho really showed up ready to let loose and have a ton of fun. And I’m sure there were a lot of people there from our neighboring states, too.
Post Register
The Boise Farmers Market is moving indoors for the winter
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Farmers Market (BFM), announces the opening of their BFM Indoor Winter Market on Saturday, November 5th. BFM will move inside and transform into the BFM Indoor Winter Market, beginning Saturday, November 5th, at 610 8th Street, in the old Foothills School Building. The BFM...
Wholesome Mom-Next-Door Discovers Her Love for Boise’s Wild Night Life
Boise night life—what's that? At 36-years-old, I'm about to find out. As a military spouse who married her high school sweetheart, my 20s led me down roads less traveled compared to singles my age. By 21, I was married, living overseas, and dealing with the ripple effects of the Bush administration's Global War on Terror.
1970’s Boise Home Is Groovy and Now on the Market [Pictures]
This 1970's house is going to bring back some memories for a lot of people. I was hesitant at first when I saw the posting, but as I continue to look through the pictures I find myself enjoying this house more and more. This home is 4 bed and 2 bath with over 2,200 sqft.
Three Hip Hop Legends, One Super Bowl Act Announce Nampa Show
There is no denying that Boise loves a good concert and over the past several months, the Treasure Valley as a whole has been totally spoiled. Major concerts have been coming to town and over the summer, especially, plenty of names were on stages and in front of local crowds. For the first time in memorable history, Boise had major, national acts on stages across town on the same night--at one point, three to four major acts were in town and fans were forced to choose who they would be seeing!
Who Let The Dogs Out? Well, These Two Boise Parks on November 1st
There are some "things" that are just SO Boise--this happens to be one of them. If you were to ask a group of Idahoans what they love the most, you might hear a bunch of similar answers: local craft restaurants or beer, hiking, the outdoors--and their dogs. Outdoor activities, dog...
Idaho’s Scariest Haunted Halloween Experience is in Caldwell
October is winding down faster than we can say Happy Halloween. Speaking of our favorite scary night, Monday, you still have a chance to enjoy Idaho's most creative terrifying Halloween Experience. If you're new to the area or a kid at heart, it's time to make the run to Caldwell, Idaho, to experience The Haunted World.
15 Boise Area Destinations for Irresistible Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Living with an amateur chef that makes a killer adult grilled cheese sandwich, we know it's hard to outdo a good homemade sandwich. But somedays? Between meetings, deadlines and following up on e-mails that just keep piling up in your inbox the workday can get downright exhausting. When both your mind and body are just totally burnt out, the last thing that you want to do is spend time in the kitchen making dinner. You just want warm, gooey comfort food to help heal your soul.
Check Out This New Netflix Show Featuring A Boise Bartender!
When it comes to reality shows, the types of shows I'll almost always fall for are any involving food or bars (Jon Taffer, anyone?). Everyone drinks and everyone eats. One show, in particular, caught my eye and I was stunned to learn the show features none other than a Boise bartender competing for the title of "Drink Master."
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0