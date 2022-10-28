Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
DC's Stargirl has future revealed beyond season 3
DC series Stargirl is set to come to an end after season 3. The CW show is currently in its third (and now final) run, though it has now been confirmed that it has been cancelled. According to Deadline, it was indicated a while ago that the superhero show would...
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead's Khary Payton is "not satisfied at all" with Ezekiel's final story
The Walking Dead star Khary Payton has admitted he is not satisfied with his character Ezekiel's final story on the show. While it's not been confirmed how the arc will wrap for the character, who has been a mainstay since season 7, the star suggested that he would have loved to explore aspects more deeply before the series comes to an end.
digitalspy.com
Sky Crime & Virgin EPG
I’m not sure if it’s only on Virgin but EPG is driving me nuts. Trying to record a series link on a new documentary “Libby, Are You Home Yet”. As there are no episode tags it’s currently set to record I think 10 showings in the series. Going to be a nightmare to try and watch the correct episodes. Can anyone check Sky EPG and advise timings of each episode plse? (I’m assuming it’s just a VM issue)
digitalspy.com
American Horror Story on Disney+
Does anyone watch American Horror Story? I am currently on the second season on Disney+, I am on the final episode of: Asylum. I am loving this second season, it’s better then the first series. I got 8 more seasons to watch - and the best bit, it’s been renewed for more seasons. It’s well good this horror series - does anyone know when it will return on Disney+ for season 11?.
digitalspy.com
Fate: The Winx Saga gets cancelled by Netflix after two seasons
Fate: The Winx Saga won't be getting a third season following its cancellation by Netflix after just two seasons. Breaking the news via Instagram, showrunner Brian Young posted an emotional update on the series writing: "Hi All! So this is not fun news to share, but Netflix have decided not to move forward with season three of Fate: The Winx Saga."
ComicBook
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
digitalspy.com
TV Shows you like to see rebooted or comeback
Following in from the Deal or NoDeal on ITV return thread it got me thinking what other TV shows are or should be in line for a comeback or reboot?. Aliso with ITV bring back Big Brother and BBC bring back Gladiators. I was was thinking someone should bring back...
digitalspy.com
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022
What Cult and Sci-fi shows did you like from 2022 and what older ones did you see in 2022?. The Time Traveler's Wife (2022) The Lazarus Project (2022– ) Craig Charles: UFO Conspiracies (2022– ) Dinosaurs - The Final Day with David Attenborough (2022 TV Movie) The Unexplained...
digitalspy.com
Killing Eve team reveal first look at new Disney+ superhero series
Disney+ has shared a first-look photo from its upcoming comedy Extraordinary, a new show from the team that brought Killing Eve to screens. In the world of Extraordinary, everyone over the age of 18 gained superpowers over ten years ago – well, almost. The show follows Jen (played by...
digitalspy.com
Married At First Sight's April Banbury says show ruined her life
Married at First Sight's April Banbury has hit out at the dating show, claiming that her stint on the reality programme left her needing therapy and almost ruined her life. Banbury filmed this series of Married at First Sight UK earlier this year, with the episodes airing over the last couple of months. Banbury has now spoken out against the dating show in a new interview with The Sun.
digitalspy.com
Game of Thrones and Walking Dead stars join Severance season 2
Severance season 1 spoilers follow. Severance season 2 will be introducing several new cast members in time for its return to Apple TV+. Game of Thrones favourite Gwendoline Christie – who was last seen on the small screen as Lucifer in Netflix’s Sandman and will soon appear in Wednesday – is among eight new stars joining the eerie work/life balance horror story, Apple has announced.
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat Two
Thanks to everybody who voted in the first heat. The two storylines going through to the final 10 from that round are You Ain't My Muvva (Eastenders) and Ashley's Dementia (Emmerdale) Same rules apply this time, the top two will go through to the final. Voting for this heat closes...
digitalspy.com
Daisy in Coronation Street is fast becoming such a fantastic character in the show right now
Oh my lord. She has now one of my favourite characters in the show. She can do serious storylines and also comedic ones when it is funny and she has great chemistry with Jenny and i love her with Daniel. I have to say that when she first arrived i really thiught she was going to those women who schemed and become a right little minx especially when she broke up Alya and Ryan. But i think the producers saw that she is such a good character because of the way she is played by a talented actress and now i hope she stays in the show for a long time.
New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
digitalspy.com
Why no Halloween special in Emmerdale tonight
It would have been great if we saw them celebrating Halloween in the pub. Alright no one is in a mood after what has happened. But Faith did say to be happy and dont feel sad. Why not have an episode where Liv and Faith turn into zombies and start terrorising the residents of village. Also Ben could join in as he has not had his televised funeral yet. We are still waiting Emmerdale producers. I hope you are listening. But seriously i dont think they have done a decent episode on this date in years.
digitalspy.com
Harvey and Dotty?
Anyone else think something is gonna develop here? I know there’s a huge age gap but I can see it being a type of story that the soap would wanna cover in todays day. And I actually weirdly think there is chemistry between the actors, and they seem to keep sharing glances.
digitalspy.com
Aftermath of Harriet Finch's death (Emmerdale)
I feel this has been done really poorly. She was in the programme for 10 years and no one has even noticed she has left. I completely agree and I was thinking of starting a thread about it so I’m glad you have!😁. As usual with Emmerdale the whole...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Who wants Louise Mitchell to return?
I think that Tilly Keeper should reprise her role at some point in the next year or two after she's finished her other projects. Louise came into her own in her last year and really showed her potential, it would be amazing to see her come back as a young mother and interacting with Sam and taking her down a more darker route after what happened. An inevtiable clash with Karen too.
Comments / 0