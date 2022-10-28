93% of Daters Want a Partner Who Is Emotionally Vulnerable. Here's How to Open Up, But Not Overshare, on a First Date

Arash Lahijani was a high school senior when he learned he could make money writing backstories for video game characters. A friend of his had paid a Fiverr freelancer $70 to do it for a Grand Theft Auto character, he recalls — so he started researching, and realized there was a market. Even better, it was something he could do as a side hustle after school and during weekends.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO