Casper, WY

Laramie Live

Wyoming Gun Sales Bring In Record State Tax Revenue

In Wyoming, we often think of how much money coal, gas, and oil bring into our government revenue. That has been the main source of funding. But there are a few other sources that are significant and worth looking at. Wyomingites own more guns per capita than other states. That's...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Is Among The Most Expensive States For Healthcare

With open enrollment season underway, Americans are looking for opportunities to save on health insurance, especially with the average cost for health care being over $10,000 per person in 2020. In some parts of the country, however, health care costs (i.e. premiums and deductibles) are higher and more residents have...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Sees 10.1% Statewide Inflation in Second Quarter

According to the bi-annual report by Wyoming's Economic Analysis Division, the state saw an inflation rate of 10.1% in the second quarter of this year, the highest since 1981. The biggest increase in inflation comes from transportation at 16.4%, followed by food at 15.6%, and housing at 8.6%, with medicine and clothes at the bottom at 3.9% and 3.2% respectively.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them

Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
Laramie Live

PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed

The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured

A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
WHEATLAND, WY
Laramie Live

Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design

Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk

Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds

Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director

Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
WYOMING STATE
Laramie Live

Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel

History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
WYOMING STATE
Laramie, WY

