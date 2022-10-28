Read full article on original website
Laramie Live
There Are Real Witches Practicing In Wyoming, Here’s Where To Find Them
Witches in the "Cowboy State?" OH SURE! We've got just about everything way out here. Just watch where you travel when you venture into the backcountry and the back alleys. The Casper Mountain Witches – The ghost of a witch. Back in the the1930s, witnesses began reporting a witch haunting the area near Crimson Dawn road on Casper Mountain. There is an annual festival that draws hundreds of spectators every year on the summer solstice to reenact pagan rites.
PHOTO: New 2025 Wyoming License Plate Design Revealed
The Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office has released the new design for Wyoming license plates, which will begin to be given out in 2025. "Sneak peak, coming to a vehicle near you in 2025," the Treasurer's Office stated. The design itself is very sleek, combining elements old and new to make...
REVISION: Motorcycle Crash Near Wheatland, 1 Dead, 1 Injured
A Colorado woman died in a motorcycle accident near Wheatland around 12:40 AM on Saturday, October 22nd. Angela Mills, 41, of Colorado, was riding with Dustin Parks, 38, when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and exited the roadway, striking a wooden post and a temporary construction sign, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) report.
Online Poll: Wyoming’s New 2025 License Plate Design
Wyoming will be rolling out a new license plate in 2025, according to the Sweetwater County Treasurer's Office. According to a post on the office's Facebook page, the new plate will look like the above photo. You can read more about the new plate here. Wyoming law requires a new license plate design every 8 years. The new plates will be mandatory in 2025.
Wyoming’s Ian Munsick Has Halloween Look-A-Likes
I think one of my favorite things, outside of how great of a country artist Ian Munsick is, is that he has a great sense of humor. The guy really does a great job of coming off as a fun-loving guy on social media. Halloween time is no different. Yesterday,...
Time is Running out to Apply for Preference Points in Wyoming
Halloween isn't the only big thing happening on the 31st... it's the last day to apply for preference points. If you're looking to up your odds of another notch on the ol' hunting license, you can still purchase preference points. "Residents and nonresidents can build points for moose and bighorn...
Wyoming Health Department Offers Tips on Staying Safe During Halloween
On Monday, the Wyoming Department of Health passed on a statement from the Nebraska Regional Poison Center warning parents of things to avoid on Halloween. The Nebraska Center serves people in Nebraska, along with Idaho, Wyoming, American Samoa, and the Federated States of Micronesia. Some of those include wearing warm...
What?! People In Wyoming Used To Ride Elk
Now, that is something that I didn't know. I mean, elk aren't really the nicest of animals or any that I would assume anyone would try and tame. I guess if you were in a pinch in 1883 and didn't have a horse, but had the gumption to tame an elk, have at it.
Gordon Shows Where Wyoming Plans to Allocate COVID Relief Funds
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release where the state plans to allocate funds it received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Gordon set up the Wyoming Survive, Drive, and Thrive task force last year to determine how to use federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, with several of its proposal approved by the Wyoming legislature in Senate File 66.
RIDE and Wyoming SBE Discussed Public Input Findings on Graduate Initiative
Governor Mark Gordon’s Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education (RIDE) Advisory Group and the Wyoming State Board of Education (SBE) discussed the findings from the public input gathered by the RIDE and Profile of a Graduate initiative at a joint meeting last week, according to a press release.
UWYO Cent$ible Nutrition Program Welcomes A New Assistant Director
Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition Program (CNP) welcomes Megan McGuffey Skinner as assistant director, according to a release. CNP is a hands-on cooking, nutrition and physical activity program that serves income-qualifying families across the state. A Wyoming native, McGuffey Skinner first became involved in the program as a student at the...
Some Wyoming Cops Warn of New Candy-Colored Drug Targeting Kids
The Douglas Police Department and the Wyoming Association of Sheriffs and Chiefs of Police [WASKOP] are warning about a version of the synthetic opioid fentanyl that looks like candy. But a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department says the threat of the fentanyl actually turning up in Halloween candy is...
Don’t Miss The Interesting History Of Wyoming’s Medicine Wheel
History is STRONG in Wyoming. Even if researchers can't agree on the actual time a piece of history has been around. In the Bighorn's is a site that is really fantastic to see, the Medicine Wheel. An 80' diameter Native American wheel that has 28 different spokes on the wheel that are in a position to guide seasons, sun positions, lunar cycles and other changes in the Earth's orbit.
Listen If You Dare: A Chilling Wyoming Ghost Story
A few years ago I asked my morning radio listeners to send me their ideas for a new Wyoming ghost story. I told them that those suggestions would be woven into a story and video that would be posted a few weeks before Halloween. That story is in the YouTube...
