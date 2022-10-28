ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hempstead, NY

gohofstra.com

Svalander, Barnett Collect CAA Weekly Honors

Hempstead, NY - Oliver Svalander was named the Colonial Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Week and Owen Barnett collected CAA Rookie of the Week accolades it was announced today by the league office. Svalander, a junior forward, earned his award following a seven-point week that saw him net his...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

CAA Championship Game Bound; Hofstra Downs Towson In CAA Semifinals

West Long Branch, NJ - Olivia Pearse had a first half penalty kick goal and Thorhildur Thorhallsdottir added an insurance goal in the second half as the eighth-seeded Pride advanced to the Colonial Athletic Championship game with a 2-0 victory over No. 5 Towson Sunday at Monmouth's Hesse Field on the Great Lawn. The Pride will face third-seeded Northeastern in the CAA Championship game Saturday at Northeastern. The game will take place at Parsons Field in Brookline, Massachusetts.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Competes At Dragon Invitational

Philadelphia, PA - Hofstra took part in the Dragoin Invitational at Drexel University this past weekend, taking on Drexel and Temple. Results from the weekend are as follows:. Cristina Corte/Renata Lombera (Drexel) def. Kaitlyn Ferguson/Jimena Garbino (Hofstra), 6-1 Aida Garcia Mendez/Isabel Cabrerizo (Drexel) def. Brooklyn Samuels/Mary Madigan (Hofstra), 6-1 Singles.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
gohofstra.com

Hofstra Honors Three Seniors, Concludes 2022 Season Against Rider

Hempstead, NY – The Hofstra field hockey team wrapped up its 2022 season of competition Sunday afternoon with a 2-1 home defeat to Rider in non-conference play from Hofstra Field Hockey Stadium. Rider opened the scoring five minutes into the start of the second quarter. Valeria Perales got just...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

