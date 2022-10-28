SportsZone Saturday – October 29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — SportsZone Saturday returns this week with another full show, including a feature on Zach Heins, who has been through some troubling times with his family.

We also preview the annual Hobo Day matchup for SDSU.

Plus, we take you to Deubrook where a man has been volunteering his time to help at the football field for 50 years.

Stories featured on SportsZone Saturday:

SportsZone Saturday airs this Saturday at 9:30 a.m. on KELO-TV.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.