ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1450 KMMS

Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About

In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
BOZEMAN, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM

Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location

A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana

The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Bozeman’s Chef Eduardo Garcia to Teach Traeger BBQ Cooking Class

Wednesday, November 2nd might be the day you become a BBQ cooking master by learning from a master...Chef Eduardo Garcia. This evening class will be held at the Bozeman location of Kenyon Noble on Oak Street, from 6pm to 8pm and you need to register in advance. (NOTE: A spot in this cooking class might make for an excellent holiday gift for the aspiring chef on your list.)
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman

The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
XL Country 100.7

Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open

It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
GARDINER, MT
explorebigsky.com

Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman

City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored

BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
BILLINGS, MT
MY 103.5

This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems

Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

New Boot Goofin? Where To Get Winter Boots in Bozeman

After all the snow we got this past weekend, let's face it; it's time to pull out our trusty winter boots—or, if they're worn out after last year, it's time to get some new ones. The Gallatin Valley saw its first snow this past weekend, and some people were...
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Grateful Dead Lovers Unite, Friday Night in Bozeman at The ELM

WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating and general admission standing room tickets are available for this show!. $20.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. All tickets are general admission standing room only.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show

A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
BOZEMAN, MT
MY 103.5

MY 103.5

Bozeman, MT
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
473K+
Views
ABOUT

My 103.5 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://my1035.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy