Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Want To Win Cat/Griz Football Tickets In Bozeman? Here’s How.
It's almost that time of year again, of course, we're talking about the most anticipated football game in the state of Montana, the Brawl of the Wild. This long-time tradition divides friends and family for at least one Saturday every November because here in Montana, you're either Team Bobcat or Team Griz.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Bozeman’s Chef Eduardo Garcia to Teach Traeger BBQ Cooking Class
Wednesday, November 2nd might be the day you become a BBQ cooking master by learning from a master...Chef Eduardo Garcia. This evening class will be held at the Bozeman location of Kenyon Noble on Oak Street, from 6pm to 8pm and you need to register in advance. (NOTE: A spot in this cooking class might make for an excellent holiday gift for the aspiring chef on your list.)
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
Bozeman Health announces hospital name change
Bozeman Health announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s name is changing to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Here’s What You Need to Know About ‘Can the Griz’ 2022
The 23rd Annual 'Can the Griz' food drive kicks off on November 5. Here's what you need to know about the friendly competition between Montana State University and the University of Montana. We are excited to be a part of this year's 'Can the Griz' Food Drive. The competition begins...
This Unique Music Venue is One of Montana’s Hidden Gems
Montana is full of great venues for live music, but this unique and intimate setting is pretty special. Located on East Peach Street on the north side of Bozeman, you'll find a small brick building that has been renovated into a venue for live music. The venue is known as Live From the Divide.
‘How about the guys that are playing?’: ‘Cats keep rolling despite injuries
You have to forgive the media, and fans, sometimes. Most of the time when injuries occur in sports the expectation is that there’s going to be a drop off. In some cases, it’s a sky-is-falling feeling where the thought of someone else filling that role is impossible to wrap your head around.
Two Montana Towns Ranked Among Most Beautiful Winter Destinations
Much of western Montana recently saw the first significant snowfall of the season, which means that winter is just around the corner. Of course, for many Montanans, winter is full of fun and adventure. From skiing to snowmobiling, there is plenty to do here in Big Sky Country. In fact,...
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
New Boot Goofin? Where To Get Winter Boots in Bozeman
After all the snow we got this past weekend, let's face it; it's time to pull out our trusty winter boots—or, if they're worn out after last year, it's time to get some new ones. The Gallatin Valley saw its first snow this past weekend, and some people were...
Grateful Dead Lovers Unite, Friday Night in Bozeman at The ELM
WHERE: The ELM (506 North 7th Avenue, Bozeman) TICKETS: Reserved balcony loge seating and general admission standing room tickets are available for this show!. $20.00 General Admission (subject to fees) | This ticket type allows access to all open sections of the venue. All tickets are general admission standing room only.
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Former Montana Chef Featured on New HBO Cooking Show
A well-known chef with ties to Montana will be featured on an upcoming cooking show on HBO Max. If you're a fan of cooking shows, The Big Brunch is definitely one that should be on your radar. The new culinary competition show premieres on HBO Max on November 10. The new show is created and hosted by Dan Levy, the son of Eugene Levy, who is also credited for creating the popular show Schitt's Creek.
