ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Ad Giant IPG Advises Brands to Pause Twitter Spending After Musk Takeover

Interpublic Group is recommending that clients of its IPG Media Brands agencies suspend all paid advertising on Twitter for at least a week. The advertising giant suggested clients wait for more clarity on the social network's plans for trust and safety. Since Musk took Twitter private on Oct. 28, the...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System

After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
NBC Los Angeles

Xpeng Electric Car Deliveries Drop in October to Half of Nio's

BEIJING — Chinese electric car startup Xpeng delivered about half the number of cars that rivals Nio and Li Auto did in October, according to company statements Tuesday. While the two other startups reported monthly deliveries of more than 10,000 each, Xpeng said it delivered just 5,101 cars — a third-straight month of decline.

Comments / 0

Community Policy