Lola Snacks introduces snacks that combine the dynamic duo – probiotics and prebiotics, to help improve gut health.

4 High-Protein Foods You Should Eat Because They Boost Energy, Weight Loss And Digestion
When working towards healthy weight loss, eating a protein-filled diet and choosing foods that promote gut health is essential. We reached out to health experts for four go-to foods that all contain necessary protein for weight loss, and others with fiber for a smoother digestion. Read on for tips and suggestions from Jay Cowin, NNCP, RNT, RNC, CHN, CSNA, registered nutritionist and Director of Formulations at ASYSTEM, Maegan Griffin, health and nutrition expert, founder, CEO and nurse practitioner at Skin Pharm, Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian at Balance One Supplements, and Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
TODAY.com
Are bananas healthy? A dietitian explains the health benefits
Bananas are one of the most popular fresh fruits in the world. Not only are they naturally sweet and affordable, they are also packed with nutrients. Although bananas get a bad reputation for their high sugar and starch content, this tasty tropical fruit is loaded with potassium, vitamin B6, fiber and prebiotics. Not to mention bananas can replace sugar in many baked goods. Here are a few more reasons you should add bananas to your eating plan and simple ways to use them.
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
2 Carbonated Drinks That Are Ruining Your Gut Health, Doctors Say
If you have a sensitive gut, you know that so many things can trigger digestive issues like gas, bloating, diarrhea, and more. We probably don’t have to tell you twice that your diet plays a major role in your gut health, and staying away from things like refined sugar and processed foods is essential if you want to feel your best. However, while you likely pay attention to the affect the food you eat has on your body, you may not think as much about the beverages you drink. As it turns out, certain ones can be detrimental to the health of your gut—especially when it comes to carbonated varieties.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
Why You Should Be Adding More Eggs To Your Diet, According To A Nutrition Expert
If you're looking for a way to improve your diet and overall health, you might want to try eating more eggs. As it turns out, eating eggs for breakfast is a healthy and tasty way to start your day. As a delicious and versatile food, eggs can be prepared in many different ways (via Insider). For instance, eggs can be boiled, poached, fried, or scrambled. You can even cook them in a skillet to make a frittata and pair them with vegetables and healthy fats, like avocados.
News4Jax.com
Going nuts for nuts: Which is best for your health?
The American Heart Association recommends eating four handfuls, or one and a half ounces, of unsalted nuts per week. In fact, the FDA says eating that amount every day may reduce the risk of heart disease. But which nut is actually the healthiest?. A study out of the Mayo Clinic...
The Surprising Food Doctors Say Boosts Your Metabolism And Aids Digestion
Our diet plays a major role in practically every area of our overall health. Not only does the food we eat provide us with all the energy and nutrients we need to take on the day, but it also determines our body’s ability to carry out a number of functions, such as metabolism and digestion. Of course, the key to keeping everything running smoothly and crushing your weight loss goals is eating a balanced diet and keeping up with numerous healthy habits. However, there are a few foods that health experts say may be able to give you a boost when it comes to burning calories and improving gut health.
Nutritionists Say You Should Be Eating These Carbs Every Day—They Reduce Bloating!
A lot of carbohydrates get a bad rap, when it comes to bloating, stomach pain and weight gain. It’s important to note, experts tell us, that there are two types of this macronutrient: simple (associated with processed foods) and complex (healthy and fiber-rich). We checked in with registered nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about the latter, and two foods you can eat every day for a healthy source of carbs, fiber and promote optimal gut health all the while.
MedicalXpress
Dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight, but bariatric surgery has several advantages
Individuals with severe obesity often reward themselves with food. Recent research shows that dieting is good for changing eating habits and weight. However, bariatric surgery has several advantages. One reason for severe obesity is that we eat even when we're not hungry. We do this to satisfy other needs. Often...
'Healthy' protein bars make you fat because they don't fill you up, study finds
They are often viewed as a healthy snack, but protein bars could be making you fat. A study found people who ate one every day were more likely to gain weight within a week compared to people who did not. Researchers believe that while protein bars are often nutritious, they...
What’s The Best Time To Eat Dinner For Digestion And Weight Loss? Here’s What Health Experts Say
Although you may have heard that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, we also can’t forget the monumental importance of dinner; how you end your day can be just as impactful on your health as how you start it. And as it turns out, it isn’t just what you eat that can make a difference—it’s also important to pay attention to when you eat it. According to health experts, the time at which you eat dinner plays a major role in functions like digestion, sleep, and metabolism. Luckily, there’s one rule they swear by for ensuring optimal results.
What's A Piece Of Well-Known Cooking Advice Or Knowledge That You Always Ignore?
I will never, EVER fill up a pasta pot all the way.
4 Gut-Healthy Foods You Can Eat Every Day For Weight Loss (And Exactly How Much To Eat)
While exercising regularly and creating a balanced diet, prioritizing your gut health can lead to a myriad of benefits, such as healthy weight loss. We checked in with dietitians, nutritionists and other health experts to learn more about four go-to foods that help boost your metabolism, digestion and lose weight overall.
Is fiber good for weight loss?
Is fiber good for weight loss? According to registered dietitian Monique Richard, yes. This is because it is extremely filling while being low in calories, which can help you if you are keeping an eye on your food intake. “Fiber is the carbohydrate or starch our body can’t easily digest,”...
scitechdaily.com
Groundbreaking Discovery of “Special” Muscle That Can Promote Fat Burning While Sitting
The ‘Soleus Pushup’ is a metabolic innovation that rivals any therapeutic approach. A groundbreaking discovery from the same mind whose research propelled the notion that “sitting too much is not the same as exercising too little” is set to turn a sedentary lifestyle on its ear: Though only 1% of your body weight, the soleus muscle in the calf, if activated correctly, can do big things to significantly enhance the metabolic health in the rest of your body.
