ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.7 The Block

The Best 2022 Celebrity Halloween Costumes

By Shamika Sanders
92.7 The Block
92.7 The Block
 4 days ago

We look forward to our favorite celebrities dressing up for our favorite spooky holiday every year. Halloween brings out the creativity in us all, and this year we anticipate the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes will reach a new level of awesome.

While we’re only days away from the actual holiday, this weekend will be full of celebrity Halloween costumes as they prepare for the big she-bah on Monday. Kim Kardashian already dressed her children North , Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West as musical icons Aaliyah, Easy E, Sade, and Snoop Dogg. While Niecy Nash and her boo Jessica Betts channeled Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala .

MUST SEE: Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2021

Our favorite costumes of all time include Beyonce bringing her best Toni Braxton , Ciara and Russell Wilson giving us Busta Rhymes and Janet Jackson, Tamron Hall nailing her Cardi B costume, and more. And Kris Jenner is reminiscing on her costume from two years ago, proving they’re also excited for the holiday.

MUST SEE: 20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

We eagerly anticipate what Halloween heavy hitters Heidi Klum, Ciara, Tamron Hall, Beyonce, and more, have in store for the festivities.

Keep scrolling to see all the 2022 Celebrity Halloween costumes.

1. Niecy Nash & Jessica Betts

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts dressed up like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky at the 2022 Met Gala.

2. North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West

Kim Kardashian dressed her children up as musical icons for Halloween. The adorable kids channeled Aaliyah, Sade, Easy E, and Snoop.

3. Hazel E

Reality TV star Hazel E dressed up like Pennywise.

4. Lizzo

Lizzo plays too much dressing up like Chrisean Rock for Halloween with the missing tooth and neck tattoo.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Parade

Harry Styles Dresses as Danny Zuko for Halloween Concert, Sings 'Grease' Song

Harry Styles decided to dress up for Halloween during his concert on Monday night, where he transformed into none other than Grease leading man, Danny Zuko. The "Watermelon Sugar" singer, 28, channeled the iconic persona at his "Harryween" show in Los Angeles on Halloween night, sporting a cutoff black tee and leather jacket with his hair hair slicked back to look just like John Travolta's character from the hit musical film.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
92.7 The Block

92.7 The Block

3K+
Followers
8K+
Post
703K+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte's source for Hip-Hop and R&B!

 https://927theblock.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy