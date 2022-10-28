As we are getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday in a few weeks, this next Earth Optimism book of the month will help us explore the relationship between the food we put on the banquet table and the health of our planet. This month, read along with us as we learn about how we can feed a growing global population in the face of climate challenges in Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet by George Monbiot. This book looks at the importance of soil ecology, innovative protein sources, and more solutions that work to solve both our interconnected land conservation and hunger crises.

