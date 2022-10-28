Read full article on original website
Related
Scientists Discovered a Planet Where Humans Can Live Up to 9,943 Years Old
And another planet where you can live to celebrate up to 3,158 birthdaysImage by GooKingSword from Pixabay. Time is the most precious thing that we as humans have, but not enough of it. Due to the way physics work, time moves at a faster or slower pace on different planets. Scientists have discovered a potentially habitable planet 100 light years away from Earth where the average life expectancy would be 3,158 years. This is because time over there moves a lot slower compared to Earth.
scitechdaily.com
An Underground Ocean? Scientists Discover Water Deep Within Earth
An international research team led by a Goethe University professor analyzes diamond inclusions. The boundary layer between the upper and lower mantles of the Earth is known as the transition zone (TZ). It is located between 410 and 660 kilometers (between 255 and 410 miles) under the surface. The olive-green mineral olivine, commonly known as peridot, which makes up around 70% of the Earth’s upper mantle, changes its crystalline structure at the extreme pressure of up to 23,000 bar in the TZ. At a depth of around 410 kilometers (255 miles), at the upper edge of the transition zone, it changes into denser wadsleyite, and at a depth of 520 kilometers (323 miles), it transforms into even denser ringwoodite.
After the 'Great Dying,' life on Earth took millions of years to recover. Now, scientists know why.
After the "Great Dying" at the end of the Permian period, life was slow to recover. The loss of a group of tiny marine organisms might explain why.
Scientists discover source of one of the rarest meteorites to fall on Earth
UK scientists believe they have identified the source of one of the rarest meteorites to ever fall on Earth.The Ivuna meteorite landed in Tanzania in December 1938 and was subsequently split into a number of samples – one of which is housed at the Natural History Museum (NHM) in London.Based on an analysis of an asteroid known as Ryugu, experts believe the Ivuna rock may have originated from the edge of the solar system.The NHM team said, its findings, published in the journal Science Advances, could unlock more answers about the early history of the solar system and shed more...
natureworldnews.com
The Magnetic Field of the Earth Is Assisting Scholars in Locating the Ruins of Biblical Warfare
TAU and the Hebrew University collaborated on a study that precisely dated 21 destruction levels at 17 archaeological sites in Israel by recreating the direction and/or strength of the earth's magnetic field recorded in charred residues. The new information confirmed Biblical stories of Egyptian, Aramean, Assyrian, and Babylonian military campaigns...
NASA Now Says Moon Formed Immediately, Contradicts Theory Which Says That The Moon Formed Over Months Or Years
Theia is the name of the object that hit the Earth billions of years ago. The object was roughly the same size as Mars. The collision is credited with resulting in the formation of the Moon. Over the years, precisely how the formation occurred has been a mystery studied for decades by researchers. [i]
NASA's James Webb Telescope just unveiled an image of the Pillars of Creation
Newly formed stars are real show-stoppers from Webb's NIRCam.
Mapping ancient humans' DNA is showing us how we evolved — and how their DNA affects us today
This article was originally published on The Conversation. When the first modern humans arose in East Africa sometime between 200,000 and 300,000 years ago, the world was very different compared to today. Perhaps the biggest difference was that we — meaning people of our species, Homo sapiens — were only one of several types of humans (or hominins) that simultaneously existed on Earth.
Tiny 166m-year-old lizard fossil found in Scotland shows ‘evolution in action’
A tiny, 166-million-year-old fossil lizard unearthed in Scotland shows “evolution in action” and is helping shed light on how reptiles came into existence, scientists have said.The complete, well-preserved remains of the 6cm-long creature, which lived during the age of dinosaurs, was discovered in the Isle of Skye in 2016.Dubbed Bellairsia gracilis, it belongs to a wider animal group known as squamate reptiles.The experts said their findings, published in the journal Nature, could help in “filling gaps in our understanding of evolution and the history of life on Earth”.Dr Mateusz TaÅanda of the University of Warsaw and University College London (UCL),...
Scientists found the world’s first known star map hidden in a monastery
Scientists believe they have discovered the world’s oldest complete star map. In fact, they say that the map is the first known map of the night sky that humankind ever created and that for the longest time, it was believed to have been lost forever. The map in question...
Scientists Have Detected a ‘Completely Unprecedented’ Burst of Energy in Space
Scientists have spotted an “unprecedented” explosion of energy in space, known as a gamma ray burst (GRB), which appears brighter at some wavelengths than any event of this kind observed so far. Gamma ray bursts are enormous eruptions fueled by intense cosmic phenomena, such as the deaths of...
NASA Just Unveiled an Epic 12-Year Timelapse of The Entire Sky
NASA continues to outdo itself with the majestic images of space that it keeps releasing – but even by the agency's high standards, a 12-year timelapse of the entirety of the night sky is an impressive achievement. The imagery has been captured over those years by the NEOWISE (Near-Earth...
Smithonian
5 Ways to Experience Alaska Native Culture, Heritage and Art
Covering an expansive 663,000 square miles of breathtaking wilderness, Alaska draws visitors throughout the year with its vast array of natural attractions, outdoor activities, and diverse wildlife. But a lesser-known facet of the spectacular state is its extensive human history. As the 49th state to enter the Union in 1959, one could mistakenly believe that Alaska has a relatively recent history. But in fact, it has a proud heritage that stretches back an astonishing 10,000 years, and a vibrant living culture that continues today.
Watch this 12-year time-lapse movie of the entire sky courtesy of NASA
It’s not every day that you get to see the entire sky, much less over a span of 12 years. However, now NASA’s Near-Earth Object Wide Field Infrared Survey Explorer, or NEOWISE, spacecraft (not to be confused with the comet) has produced just such a video, according to a press release by NASA published on Tuesday.
Smithonian
Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet | Earth Optimism Book of the Month
As we are getting ready for the Thanksgiving holiday in a few weeks, this next Earth Optimism book of the month will help us explore the relationship between the food we put on the banquet table and the health of our planet. This month, read along with us as we learn about how we can feed a growing global population in the face of climate challenges in Regenesis: Feeding the World Without Devouring the Planet by George Monbiot. This book looks at the importance of soil ecology, innovative protein sources, and more solutions that work to solve both our interconnected land conservation and hunger crises.
dornob.com
Citizen Scientists Create Stunning Pictures of Jupiter with the Help of NASA’s JunoCam
Amateur and professional scientists alike have created breathtaking renderings of Jupiter using raw image data from NASA’s JunoCam. Since launching in 2011, NASA’s Juno spacecraft has made more than 44 orbits of our solar system’s largest planet. The attached visible-light JunoCam has been capturing the gas giant in all its glory over the past six years and sending the images back to Earth.
Scientists Suspect Rivers of Lava Flow Beneath the Surface of Mars
With its rocky, canyon-littered surface, dry lake beds, and countless extinct volcanoes, scientists long considered Mars a geologically dead planet. Though the Martian surface remained fascinating to research, it was essentially a barren wasteland. Now, however, what we thought we knew about Earth’s neighboring planet is beginning to change. Thanks...
msn.com
NASA's James Webb snaps new chilling view of the Pillars of Creation
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) snapped an eerie image of the Pillars of Creation - the dust filled columns look like a ghostly hand reaching into the depths of space 7,000 light years from Earth. The chilling image was taken in mid-infrared light - showing a new view...
Scientists find nine ‘most liveable’ Martian caves for future astronauts to live in
Scientists have found nine caves on Mars that they believe are the most likely viable sites for future Martian exploration missions.The research, presented last month at The Geological Society of America’s Connects 2022 conference, found these caves to be suitable to build shelters for future astronauts as they can provide protection from the harsh environment on the Red Planet.Researchers, including those from the University of Arizona in the US, say future crewed missions could also capitalise on the naturally-occurring resources available in these habitats.Mars is known to have a hostile environment with wildly fluctuating temperatures between day and night,...
Scientists Claim the Creation of the Moon only Took a Few Hours
One of the questions humanity has been wrestling with ever since we looked up to the stars has now been answered thanks to human curiosity and cutting edge modern technology. In their research, NASA Scientists and researchers from Durham University’s Institute for Computational Cosmology concluded that the moon was likely formed immediately after a cataclysmic impact tore off parts of our planet and hurled it to space. The scientists used the most detailed supercomputer simulations to determine the moon’s origins and formation.
