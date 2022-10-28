Read full article on original website
Mopar Brings an Electric Jeep CJ and Two Custom Ram 1500s to SEMA
Dodge's in-house aftermarket parts arm Mopar is going big this year at SEMA. It's bringing a total of three concepts—an electrified Jeep CJ and two custom Ram 1500s—to the floor for 2022, each cooler than the last. The most interesting of the bunch has to be the electrified...
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
This Wild STI-Swapped Porsche 911 GT3 Is What SEMA Is All About
SEMA is known for bringing out the wildest custom builds out there, and 2022 is no exception. This Subaru boxer-engine-swapped Porsche 911 GT3 "STI" is the craziest we've seen so far. Purists are not going to like this one. Built by DevSpeed Motorsports in collaboration with Eneos, this car started...
I Would Daily Drive the Toyota GR Corolla Rally SEMA Concept
Most SEMA concepts feel like throwaways, design items meant to stoke a moment of excitement, then fade away into the online milieu. Now I have no idea whether Toyota plans on turning something like this freshly unveiled GR Corolla Rally Concept into something we can roll off a showroom floor, but it's impossible for me to roll my eyes at this one.
See the Ferrari 499P Uncovered on Track For the First Time
The Ferrari 499P, the brand's first official prototype racer in a half-century, debuted over the weekend at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali event at Imola. Soon after, a 499P hit the track for some parade laps alongside the new 296 GT3, giving us our first full look at the Le Mans Hypercar in action.
This Fridge Drops Right Into Your Truck's Center Console
Dometic has announced a new version of its CCF-T center console fridge, this time for late-model Chevy Silverados and GMC Sierras. Much like the CCF-T for Ford trucks introduced earlier, the new fridge is a drop-in unit powered solely off the vehicle's 12-volt power supply. The refrigerated compartment isn't that...
Icon's Jonathan Ward Builds a Fast Bastard Mercedes
Yeah, Jonathan Ward gets plenty of ink, video views and time with Jay Leno. Why? Because his shop, Icon, keeps producing nasty things like this: a 1971 Mercedes-Benz 300 SEL powered by a GM LS9 supercharged 6.2-liter V8. The LS9 is the engine installed in the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 and is rated at 638-horsepower in GM Performance Parts catalog as a crated unit. The engine is backed by a massaged GM 4L85E four-speed automatic transmission.
Ford's 700-HP V-8 F-150 Raptor R: It’s Totally Badass, Brother
Some reviews write themselves. Words flow like rivers from your fingertips. When that happens, and it doesn’t happen often, that flurry is “inspiration.” Or “excitement.” Maybe both. I dunno, words that flow forth in rivers aren’t always well organized. This is one of those...
Dodge Brings Host of New Hellephant and Hurricane Crate Engines to SEMA
Dodge showed off a host of new Hellephant engines, as well as two versions of its newly revealed Hurricane straight-six engines, in crate form, at SEMA Tuesday. The original 1000-horsepower supercharged Hellephant V-8 is now one of four Hellephant variants, with Dodge adding versions with cast iron blocks and E85 capability right out of the box. The cast-iron Hellephants have been given a host of upgrades to improve power, including new internals, bigger throttle bodies, an improved supercharger, and more. Here are all the details, from the automaker:
It’s Helmut Marko's Job to Make Race Car Drivers Know When They're Not Special. Is That Cruel?
Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s 79-year-old Austrian talent scout with a doctorate in law and just one remaining eyeball, is among the most powerful and menacing figures in Formula 1 [fig. 1]. So we approached him with a few pointed questions. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road...
Dodge's Last Call Finale Is Delayed Because Its Engines Keep 'Blowing Up'
Things are about to change for the folks at Dodge. The automaker’s popular Charger and Challenger offerings are leaving the market after the 2023 model year, slated to be replaced by an all-electric take on the muscle car formula. Dodge has been celebrating its longstanding nameplates recently with a slew of special edition models known as the Last Call lineup. The seventh and final special edition model was slated to arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show, but that’s no longer the case. According to CEO Tim Kuniskis, the reasoning is rather explosive.
Cadillac Wasn't Going to Sit Around Waiting for EVs to Race Le Mans
As head of sports-car racing at GM, Laura Wontrop Klauser is busy. Her job includes sustaining the current race programs while leading development on the Cadillac LMDh and the Corvette Z06 GT3.R. This story originally appeared in Volume 13 of Road & Track. Road & Track: How did you get...
GMC Hummer EV Sold Out for Two Years or More, Company Says
If you're waiting for your new Hummer EV, be prepared to keep waiting. Orders are backed up by at least two years, GM Authority reports. Duncan Aldred, the global VP for Buick and GMC, made the claim during a media briefing held prior to the GMC Sierra EV reveal, according to GM Authority. The executive reportedly confirmed both the pickup and SUV body styles are “sold out for two years or more. That means people could potentially be waiting until 2025 to get their Hummers.
The First-Ever Foxbody Mustang Is For Sale
Looking for an extra-special Mustang to add to your collection? We have just the thing: the first-ever Foxbody Mustang to roll off the production line in 1979. It's for sale right now on Facebook Marketplace. This could be your only chance to own this piece of Ford history. This '79...
Ohio's Supercar: the Acura NSX
In the winter of 1967, a fleet of tiny, foreign cars crept through the snows of the American Midwest. Battered by winds whipping across the flat terrain, they nonetheless struggled onward, each one a seed of ambition looking for fertile ground. The fields lay dormant, frozen by the weather. But spring was coming to the heartland, and with it, a new crop. Something of which to be proud.
Wince in Pain as This LaFerrari Smashes its Side Skirt While Exiting a Parking Spot
This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. There aren't many sounds that make us cringe as hard as crunching supercar metal. This video of a Ferrari LaFerrari ripping its side skirt open on a curb is right up there with the worst slow-speed crashes we've seen, simply because of how avoidable it seemed to be.
Tested: The Best Booster Car Seats, According to Experts
We here at Road & Track are the car experts, and our readers trust us for insight and advice. But one great thing about being an expert is the friends you make along the way. So when it came time to evaluate child car seats, we were glad to be able to rely on the expertise of our friends at the Good Housekeeping Institute (GHI) of Good Housekeeping, which, like R&T, is a Hearst publication, and share their knowledge with you.
