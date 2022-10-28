Things are about to change for the folks at Dodge. The automaker’s popular Charger and Challenger offerings are leaving the market after the 2023 model year, slated to be replaced by an all-electric take on the muscle car formula. Dodge has been celebrating its longstanding nameplates recently with a slew of special edition models known as the Last Call lineup. The seventh and final special edition model was slated to arrive at the 2022 SEMA Show, but that’s no longer the case. According to CEO Tim Kuniskis, the reasoning is rather explosive.

