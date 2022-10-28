In the comment discussion below our coverage of the shooting that injured two people on Alki last night, some are talking about larger issues of public safety, police, and politics. One immediate matter in which you still have time to give feedback is the city budget for the next two years, which will be finalized before Thanksgiving. Last week, city councilmembers discussed their proposed changes to what Mayor Bruce Harrell presented, and next Monday, the council’s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, presents her version of an amended budget. If you feel strongly about what the city should focus on (or not), you’ll want to send a message now, and consider speaking at the next public hearing, which is one week from today – online and in-person. In the short run, you can find out about the proposed budget amendments by using this online tool developed by the council. Here’s council staffer Joseph Peha‘s overview:

SEATTLE, WA ・ 23 HOURS AGO