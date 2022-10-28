Read full article on original website
YOU CAN HELP: Wine-tasting event Thursday to benefit Senior Center of West Seattle
The Senior Center of West Seattle isn’t just for seniors. You’re invited, regardless of your age, to an event this Thursday (November 3) that’s at, and raising money for, the center. In case you haven’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s the announcement!
TASTY WAY TO HELP: West Seattle High School PTSA teaming with Dream Dinners-West Seattle
Dream Dinners-West Seattle (WSB sponsor), longtime leader in meal prep, can save you kitchen time any time of year, but that’s especially valuable going into the busy holiday season. You can get in on a deal right now that will also help local students. The West Seattle High School PTSA benefits if you pick up three Dream Dinners family-size meals at the times below. $10 of the total $60 cost will be donated!
Here’s West Seattle’s newest crosswalk
Carson November 1, 2022 (4:48 pm) Cars travel WAY too fast on Hanford. I cross it often , always in a crosswalk and refuse to cede to any car. Often the drivers get extra aggressive until I pull out my phone. Delridge resident November 1, 2022 (6:20 pm) Oh, yay!...
WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: 13 notes
Here’s what’s happening in the hours ahead, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:. BLOCK DROP: The roaming DIY cleaning supplies and the volunteers who make them happen are taking a brief break, returning with a Lincoln Park drop on Friday. TERMINAL 5 QUARTERLY BRIEFING: It’s part...
What to see on Halloween night, and more on our West Seattle Monday list
(Photo by Jeff Jones, from Sunday’s ‘Witches and Warlocks Paddle’ off Seacrest) Tonight’s the night! We have a two-part reminder list again today – first, from the WSB West Seattle Halloween Guide:. TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT TRICK OR TREATING: We compiled a list of local Teal...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENES: Nightmare on 44th, Skeleton Theatre, costumed crew
‘NIGHTMARE ON 44TH’: David Williams sent the photo from his revived “Nightmare on 44th” animatronic front-yard show, 3800 block of 44th Ave SW until 9 pm, one of many attractions listed in our West Seattle Halloween Guide. SKELETON THEATRE: West Seattle’s longest-running animatronic front-yard show has been...
VIDEO: Trick-or-treating and much more @ West Seattle Junction Harvest Fest 2022
11:50 AM: That’s the costume parade (led by the West Seattle High School Marching Band) that kicked off the first full-strength West Seattle Junction Harvest Festival in three years. It’s happening right now on California SW between Alaska and Edmunds, and on Alaska between 44th and 42nd. Trick-or-treating is happening now, wherever you find candy (and it’s going fast). Lots of free fun activities too:
TERMINAL 5 UPDATES: Stilll no shore-power use; newest estimate for south-berth completion
(T-5 construction photo from NWSA slide deck) Tomorrow, the Seattle and Tacoma port commissions meet together as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance. Their agenda includes the quarterly update on West Seattle’s Terminal 5, and agenda documents reveal two notable updates:. STILL NO SHORE POWER: As we reported...
HELPING: See what Friends of Lincoln Park did on Green Seattle Day
Lincoln Park is a little greener today thanks to the work by those volunteers, led by Friends of Lincoln Park, during Green Seattle Day on Saturday. FLiP forest steward Lisa McGinty sent photos and video with this recap:. 50 volunteers helped put 365 native trees and plants in the ground....
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Wednesday info
6:00 AM: Good morning. It’s Wednesday, November 2nd. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TIME-CHANGE REMINDER. Time to start noting that Saturday night/Sunday morning, we “fall back” an hour...
WEST SEATTLE HALLOWEEN SCENE: Firefighters visit Our Lady of Guadalupe’s littlest learners
Just might be the most adorable Halloween scene of the day. Sent by Our Lady of Guadalupe School:. Firefighters from Station 37 paid a visit today to Our Lady of Guadalupe’s Early Learning Center. Students and dalmatians (teachers) all enjoyed the visit on this festive Halloween day!. Station 37...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: Halloween Monday notes
7:04 AM Texter reports a crash on the eastbound bridge by 1st Ave S exit. After a rainy night, a showery and windy day is forecast, high in the 50s. -Watch out for standing water on the streets and bridges; we had one late-late-night report of it on the westbound bridge, especially on the exit to Admiral. If you encounter an especially bad spot, report it to SDOT at 206-386-1218.
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER, ROAD WORK: November begins
A cloudy, possibly showery day is forecast, high around 50. –Two continuing closures: The outer southbound lane on West Marginal Way between 17th SW and the Duwamish Longhouse … The east end of Sylvan Way. TRANSIT STATUS. –Metro buses are on their regular schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for trip cancellations/reroute...
FOLLOWUP: Alki shooting investigation, and our check of past cases
(Monday night photo by Christopher Boffoli) No arrests reported yet in last night’s shooting of a woman and man, both 37, near 62nd SW and Alki Avenue SW. Police have not commented since last night, when a briefing was provided at the scene and an SPD Blotter post with a few additional details followed. We asked them followup questions today but have yet to hear back. We also asked our area’s City Councilmember Lisa Herbold whether she had spoken to police leadership about the shootings. Here’s her reply:
FOLLOWUP: Next step toward Highland Park Improvement Club rebuild
Our photo is from Trick or Trees at Highland Park Corner Store on Saturday, an event the co-presenting Highland Park Improvement Club would likely have hosted at their own site if not for the fire that shut it down almost a year and a half ago. We stopped to ask what’s new with the work toward rebuilding since this update last spring, and found out the next Town Hall to talk about it is happening soon – Thursday, November 10th. They’ve hired a contractor, and hope to submit the plan for permits in February. One topic of the upcoming Town Hall will be “new funding opportunities”; community contributions remain vital. The time and other details of the November 10th Town Hall will be announced shortly; if you’re not on the HPIC email list, keep an eye on hpic1919.org (and here on WSB too).
YOUR MONEY, THEIR VOTE: Key time for your feedback on city spending
In the comment discussion below our coverage of the shooting that injured two people on Alki last night, some are talking about larger issues of public safety, police, and politics. One immediate matter in which you still have time to give feedback is the city budget for the next two years, which will be finalized before Thanksgiving. Last week, city councilmembers discussed their proposed changes to what Mayor Bruce Harrell presented, and next Monday, the council’s budget chair, West Seattle-residing citywide Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, presents her version of an amended budget. If you feel strongly about what the city should focus on (or not), you’ll want to send a message now, and consider speaking at the next public hearing, which is one week from today – online and in-person. In the short run, you can find out about the proposed budget amendments by using this online tool developed by the council. Here’s council staffer Joseph Peha‘s overview:
SOCCER: Another big playoff win for West Seattle High School girls
Since the playoff victory we covered a week ago, the West Seattle High School girls’ soccer team lost a match, but got another chance in the Metro League playoffs, and turned that into a win today. WSHS beat Garfield 4-1 this afternoon at Walt Hundley Playfield in High Point....
