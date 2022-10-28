2022-23 Wrestling for Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the 2022-23 master wrestling schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as schedules become available; to be included, email the schedule to al.muskewitz@gmail.com

2022-23 WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Nov. 11

Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational

Nov. 12

Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational

Nov. 23

Clint McCall Duals, Oxford

Weaver girls in Hewitt Girls Grappling Invite

Nov. 29

Ohatchee at White Plains

Oxford, Leeds at Helena

Pleasant Valley, ASB at Weaver

Nov. 30

Weaver at Alexandria

Dec. 1

Alexandria at ASB

Oxford, Prattville at Homewood

Saks at Cleburne County

Weaver at Ranburne

Dec. 2

Ashville, Dora, Montevallo at Weaver

Southside girls at Weaver

Dec. 3

Alexandria, Oxford in Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational

Saks Girls Tournament

Dec. 6

Oxford at Alexandria

Saks at White Plains

Weaver at Cleburne County

Dec. 8

Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln

Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks

Oxford at Leeds

Weaver at Susan Moore

Dec. 9

Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 10

Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 13

Alexandria at Pell City

Oxford, Cleburne County at Lincoln

Saks, Ohatchee at Wellborn

Weaver at Piedmont

Dec. 15

ASB, Gadsden City at Alexandria

Ohatchee, Lincoln at Weaver

Oxford, Clay-Chalkville at McAdory

Dec. 16

Oxford, White Plains, Gadsden City at Cleburne County

Piedmont girls at Weaver

Calhoun County Youth Tournament, Alexandria

Dec. 17

Otis Weatherly Memorial Tournament, Alexandria

Saks in St. John Paul II Tournament

Weaver, Ohatchee in Ranburne Tournament

Dec. 19

Oxford at Russell County

Dec. 20

Bearcat Classic Youth Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 28

Calhoun County Junior High Tournament, Saks

Dec. 29

Alexandria, Saks in Oxford Invitational

Weaver girls in Arab Girls Tournament

Dec. 30

Ohatchee in Piedmont Duals Tournament

Oxford in Region 6 Duals (Clay-Chalkville, Gadsden City, Pell City, Shades Valley)

Jan. 2

Calhoun County Tournament, Wellborn

Jan. 3

Region 4 Dual Tournament, Arab

Jan. 5

Clay-Chalkville, Leeds at Oxford

Saks, Weaver at Lincoln

Weaver at Lincoln

Jan. 6

Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab

Region Duals, Wellborn

Jan. 7

Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab

Ohatchee, Oxford, Saks, Weaver in Rumble in the Jungle, Heflin

Jan. 10

Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver

Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville

Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks

Jan. 12

Alexandria at Cleburne County

Saks, Pell City at Alexandria

Weaver at ASB

Jan. 13

AHSAA Duals Championship

Saks at PCA Tournament

Jan. 14

AHSAA Duals Championship

Saks, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

Jan. 16

Alexandria in Dick Clem Invitational, Bob Jones

Jan. 17

Pell City, Saks at Alexandria

Piedmont, Susan Moore at Weaver

White Plains at Ohatchee

Jan. 19

Cleburne County, Lincoln at Oxford

Saks, Southeastern at Susan Moore

Wellborn, White Plains, Dora at Weaver

Girls State Tournament, Thompson

Jan. 20

Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville

State Duals and Girls Finals, Birmingham

Jan. 21

Alexandria in Donnie Belser Tournament, Saks

Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville

Jan. 24

Cherokee County, Moody at Alexandria

White Plains, Southside at Saks

Jan. 26

Alexandria, Helena at Oxford

Saks, Cleburne County at Weaver

Jan. 27

Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament

Jan. 28

Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament

Weaver, Ohatchee in Piedmont Dogfight Invitational

Jan. 31

Alexandria, Hayden, Leeds at Clay-Chalkville

Feb. 10

North Super Sectional

South Super Sectional

Feb. 11

North Super Sectional

South Super Sectional

Feb. 16

State Tournament, Huntsville

Feb. 17

State Tournament, Huntersville

Feb. 18

State Tournament, Huntsville

