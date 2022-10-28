2022-23 Wrestling for Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Here is the 2022-23 master wrestling schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as schedules become available; to be included, email the schedule to al.muskewitz@gmail.com
2022-23 WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Nov. 11
Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational
Nov. 12
Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational
Nov. 23
Clint McCall Duals, Oxford
Weaver girls in Hewitt Girls Grappling Invite
Nov. 29
Ohatchee at White Plains
Oxford, Leeds at Helena
Pleasant Valley, ASB at Weaver
Nov. 30
Weaver at Alexandria
Dec. 1
Alexandria at ASB
Oxford, Prattville at Homewood
Saks at Cleburne County
Weaver at Ranburne
Dec. 2
Ashville, Dora, Montevallo at Weaver
Southside girls at Weaver
Dec. 3
Alexandria, Oxford in Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational
Saks Girls Tournament
Dec. 6
Oxford at Alexandria
Saks at White Plains
Weaver at Cleburne County
Dec. 8
Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln
Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks
Oxford at Leeds
Weaver at Susan Moore
Dec. 9
Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver
Dec. 10
Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver
Dec. 13
Alexandria at Pell City
Oxford, Cleburne County at Lincoln
Saks, Ohatchee at Wellborn
Weaver at Piedmont
Dec. 15
ASB, Gadsden City at Alexandria
Ohatchee, Lincoln at Weaver
Oxford, Clay-Chalkville at McAdory
Dec. 16
Oxford, White Plains, Gadsden City at Cleburne County
Piedmont girls at Weaver
Calhoun County Youth Tournament, Alexandria
Dec. 17
Otis Weatherly Memorial Tournament, Alexandria
Saks in St. John Paul II Tournament
Weaver, Ohatchee in Ranburne Tournament
Dec. 19
Oxford at Russell County
Dec. 20
Bearcat Classic Youth Tournament, Weaver
Dec. 28
Calhoun County Junior High Tournament, Saks
Dec. 29
Alexandria, Saks in Oxford Invitational
Weaver girls in Arab Girls Tournament
Dec. 30
Ohatchee in Piedmont Duals Tournament
Oxford in Region 6 Duals (Clay-Chalkville, Gadsden City, Pell City, Shades Valley)
Jan. 2
Calhoun County Tournament, Wellborn
Jan. 3
Region 4 Dual Tournament, Arab
Jan. 5
Clay-Chalkville, Leeds at Oxford
Saks, Weaver at Lincoln
Weaver at Lincoln
Jan. 6
Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab
Region Duals, Wellborn
Jan. 7
Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab
Ohatchee, Oxford, Saks, Weaver in Rumble in the Jungle, Heflin
Jan. 10
Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver
Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks
Jan. 12
Alexandria at Cleburne County
Saks, Pell City at Alexandria
Weaver at ASB
Jan. 13
AHSAA Duals Championship
Saks at PCA Tournament
Jan. 14
AHSAA Duals Championship
Saks, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational
Jan. 16
Alexandria in Dick Clem Invitational, Bob Jones
Jan. 17
Pell City, Saks at Alexandria
Piedmont, Susan Moore at Weaver
White Plains at Ohatchee
Jan. 19
Cleburne County, Lincoln at Oxford
Saks, Southeastern at Susan Moore
Wellborn, White Plains, Dora at Weaver
Girls State Tournament, Thompson
Jan. 20
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville
State Duals and Girls Finals, Birmingham
Jan. 21
Alexandria in Donnie Belser Tournament, Saks
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville
Jan. 24
Cherokee County, Moody at Alexandria
White Plains, Southside at Saks
Jan. 26
Alexandria, Helena at Oxford
Saks, Cleburne County at Weaver
Jan. 27
Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament
Jan. 28
Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament
Weaver, Ohatchee in Piedmont Dogfight Invitational
Jan. 31
Alexandria, Hayden, Leeds at Clay-Chalkville
Feb. 10
North Super Sectional
South Super Sectional
Feb. 11
North Super Sectional
South Super Sectional
Feb. 16
State Tournament, Huntsville
Feb. 17
State Tournament, Huntersville
Feb. 18
State Tournament, Huntsville
**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.
Comments / 0