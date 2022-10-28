ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

2022-23 Wrestling for Calhoun County

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HK4sO_0iqb3OJM00
Calhoun Journal

October 28, 2022

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL – Here is the 2022-23 master wrestling schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; will be updated as schedules become available; to be included, email the schedule to al.muskewitz@gmail.com

2022-23 WRESTLING SCHEDULE

Nov. 11
Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational

Nov. 12
Weaver in Gulf Shores Invitational

Nov. 23
Clint McCall Duals, Oxford
Weaver girls in Hewitt Girls Grappling Invite

Nov. 29
Ohatchee at White Plains
Oxford, Leeds at Helena
Pleasant Valley, ASB at Weaver

Nov. 30
Weaver at Alexandria

Dec. 1
Alexandria at ASB
Oxford, Prattville at Homewood
Saks at Cleburne County
Weaver at Ranburne

Dec. 2
Ashville, Dora, Montevallo at Weaver
Southside girls at Weaver

Dec. 3
Alexandria, Oxford in Lincoln Golden Bear Invitational
Saks Girls Tournament

Dec. 6
Oxford at Alexandria
Saks at White Plains
Weaver at Cleburne County

Dec. 8
Alexandria, ASB at Lincoln
Cleburne County, Ohatchee at Saks
Oxford at Leeds
Weaver at Susan Moore

Dec. 9
Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 10
Alexandria, Ohatchee, Saks in Gene Taylor Memorial Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 13
Alexandria at Pell City
Oxford, Cleburne County at Lincoln
Saks, Ohatchee at Wellborn
Weaver at Piedmont

Dec. 15
ASB, Gadsden City at Alexandria
Ohatchee, Lincoln at Weaver
Oxford, Clay-Chalkville at McAdory

Dec. 16
Oxford, White Plains, Gadsden City at Cleburne County
Piedmont girls at Weaver
Calhoun County Youth Tournament, Alexandria

Dec. 17
Otis Weatherly Memorial Tournament, Alexandria
Saks in St. John Paul II Tournament
Weaver, Ohatchee in Ranburne Tournament

Dec. 19
Oxford at Russell County

Dec. 20
Bearcat Classic Youth Tournament, Weaver

Dec. 28
Calhoun County Junior High Tournament, Saks

Dec. 29
Alexandria, Saks in Oxford Invitational
Weaver girls in Arab Girls Tournament

Dec. 30
Ohatchee in Piedmont Duals Tournament
Oxford in Region 6 Duals (Clay-Chalkville, Gadsden City, Pell City, Shades Valley)

Jan. 2
Calhoun County Tournament, Wellborn

Jan. 3
Region 4 Dual Tournament, Arab

Jan. 5
Clay-Chalkville, Leeds at Oxford
Saks, Weaver at Lincoln
Weaver at Lincoln

Jan. 6
Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab
Region Duals, Wellborn

Jan. 7
Alexandria in Michael Pruitt Invitational, Arab
Ohatchee, Oxford, Saks, Weaver in Rumble in the Jungle, Heflin

Jan. 10
Cleburne County, Ranburne at Weaver
Oxford, Gardendale at Clay-Chalkville
Wellborn, Susan Moore at Saks

Jan. 12
Alexandria at Cleburne County
Saks, Pell City at Alexandria
Weaver at ASB

Jan. 13
AHSAA Duals Championship
Saks at PCA Tournament

Jan. 14
AHSAA Duals Championship
Saks, Weaver at Prattville Christian Invitational

Jan. 16
Alexandria in Dick Clem Invitational, Bob Jones

Jan. 17
Pell City, Saks at Alexandria
Piedmont, Susan Moore at Weaver
White Plains at Ohatchee

Jan. 19
Cleburne County, Lincoln at Oxford
Saks, Southeastern at Susan Moore
Wellborn, White Plains, Dora at Weaver
Girls State Tournament, Thompson

Jan. 20
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville
State Duals and Girls Finals, Birmingham

Jan. 21
Alexandria in Donnie Belser Tournament, Saks
Oxford in Jeremy Ragsdale Invitational, Odenville

Jan. 24
Cherokee County, Moody at Alexandria
White Plains, Southside at Saks

Jan. 26
Alexandria, Helena at Oxford
Saks, Cleburne County at Weaver

Jan. 27
Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament

Jan. 28
Oxford in Mortimer Jordan Tournament
Weaver, Ohatchee in Piedmont Dogfight Invitational

Jan. 31
Alexandria, Hayden, Leeds at Clay-Chalkville

Feb. 10
North Super Sectional
South Super Sectional

Feb. 11
North Super Sectional
South Super Sectional

Feb. 16
State Tournament, Huntsville

Feb. 17
State Tournament, Huntersville

Feb. 18
State Tournament, Huntsville

