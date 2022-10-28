Read full article on original website
What is Colorado’s ‘Jewel in the Rockies?’
Many Coloradans might not know that a rare example of a 15th-century castle sits high on a hill in Douglas County, overlooking the entire Front Range. But what's the story behind this massive stone castle?. The Early Years. In the 1890s, the land where the castle sits belonged to two...
This is What a Metal Star Means on Barns and Homes in Colorado
It's fairly common to see a giant star hanging on an exterior wall of barns and homes in Colorado, but did you know that they're more than just a pretty decoration?. These bold stars are also known as Pennsylvania stars or primitive stars and it turns out, they are not just a Colorado thing, but rather a trend all over rural America.
Do You “Thrift?” A Colorado City Is Top 25 In The Country For Thrifting
The art of "thrifting" is alive and well in Colorado. A recent survey named one Colorado city as a Top 25 place to thrift in the entire country. Back when I was a kid, you didn't really talk about shopping at the thrift store. It was the absolute opposite of cool and could get you seriously bullied or even beat up. Maybe not in all people's situations, but I grew up with some pretty rough and mean kids. We'll save that story for another day though...
Colorado Bear Camps Out In Tree For A Week To Avoid Being Caught
Tis' the season for bear activity to be ramped up as they four legged creatures look to scour the ends of the Earth for food to pack on the pounds before their long winter slumbers. However in this case, a little bear cub got lost from this crew and ended...
Why So Cold? Ice Castles Won’t Be Coming Back To Colorado In 2022
A winter tradition loved by Coloradoans all across the state will not be making its return to Colorado in 2022. For the second year in a row, Colorado will be deprived of the iconic Ice Castles, a popular winter attraction formerly visited by thousands every year. Why won't the Ice...
VIDEO: Yellowstone Grizzly Bear Fights Off Pack of 14 Wolves After Stealing Their Food
It was truly a case of the irresistible force meeting the immovable object. In the wild west of Yellowstone, Wyoming, the biggest apex predators are wolves and grizzly bears - both of which are especially mean when they're hungry. Just last week, we told the story of a group of...
Another One: New Colorado City Makes List of Most Expensive Places to Rent
Last month, a report from Dwellsy put four Colorado cities on a list of the most expensive places for renters. Now, the company has released updated data from September — and another Centennial State city is on the list. Let's review. Which Colorado cities are still the most expensive...
Cat placed into ‘strict’ quarantine in California after playing with a rabid bat
The cat will have to quarantine for 30 days, Yuba City officials said.
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
Take A Prehistoric Walk With Huge Beasts At Colorado’s Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience
Have you experienced the huge dinosaurs at Colorado's Royal Gorge Dinosaur Experience?. Of course, Royal Gorge is best known for the amazing suspension bridge that hovers nearly 1,000 feet above the Arkansas River. But, there is so much more to do at Royal Gorge than simply walking across the bridge.
Cheers! Study Says This is the Most Popular Tequila Brand in Colorado
Like most Coloradans, I enjoy the occasional alcoholic beverage; however, I don't like the taste of liquor. If you find me enjoying tequila, it will be in the form of a giant frozen margarita with a beer in it (check out my favorite places to get one in Fort Collins here).
Super Cool: Mike Rowe Visits Colorado Cement Plant for TV Episode
Hard work is done in Colorado every day, and now one company is showcasing that on national television. TV personality Mike Rowe is known to get his hands dirty and has a popular new show called How America Works with Mike Rowe, which recently featured a company located in Colorado.
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
Eight Strange Places You Can Check Out in Colorado
Colorado has no shortage of great tourist attractions. Of course, when we think of Colorado tourist attractions we think of places like Red Rocks, Mesa Verde, and Garden of the Gods. However, there are also plenty of non-traditional and, dare I say, weird attractions in the Centennial State as well....
These Are The 10 Most Affordable Places To Live In Colorado
Nothing is cheap these days - that includes the cost of living. Those who don't actually live in Colorado might see the state as nothing more than a traveler's paradise (and perhaps, specifically for those looking to drop a lot of money), but those who live here (or, at the very least, have visited different parts of the state... and I'm talking beyond Aspen, Denver or *insert popular mountain town here*) know that Colorado, as a whole, has so much to offer.
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
Life Expectancy In Colorado: How Long Will You Live?
The odds of that happening are... well, I don't think I need to tell you - but one thing's for sure, we all had a better shot at living forever before the COVID-19 pandemic shook the world. For residents of Colorado, the odds of living a long life are currently...
Colorado’s Biggest House Boasts 16 Bathrooms, an Elevator, and Car Wash
A huge home that is only 30 years old was once owned by a Saudi prince and is bigger than the White House. If you've ever wondered how big the biggest house in Colorado is, the gang at Angi (formerly Angie's List) have tracked that information down for you. It's definitely very big and very expensive, though it is not currently on the market.
Colorado Ghost Town Was Coldest Place in U.S. on Halloween
It seems appropriate a ghost town would be the coldest place in the contiguous United States on Halloween 2022. Well, this "Gothic" little town just happens to be in Colorado. This Colorado ghost town, pretty much deserted for over 100 years, recorded a toasty temperature of nine degrees on Halloween, October 31, 2022.
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
