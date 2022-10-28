Read full article on original website
Twitter staff have been told to work 84-hour weeks and managers slept at the office over the weekend as they scramble to meet Elon Musk's tight deadlines, reports say
Twitter managers have told some staff work 12-hour shifts, seven days a week, CNBC reported. Some managers told The New York Times they slept at Twitter's office on Friday and Saturday nights. Staff are trying to prove themselves amid the looming threat of layoffs under new owner Elon Musk. Staff...
How to take back our identities in a Web3 world
It is time to take back our data from the tech giants and to rebuild the internet based around trust and self-sovereignty.
More Twitter officials leave, gutting top management
Nov 1 (Reuters) - In an expanding exodus of Twitter's top management, officials including its advertising and marketing chiefs left the company in the past few days, according to statements and a person with direct knowledge of the matter.
