SkySports
England squad ladder: Wilson, Rashford on the rise
Has Callum Wilson made himself a must-pick for Gareth Southgate? Peter Smith and Nick Wright reveal who has moved up and down the Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder.
SkySports
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal earns hard-fought win
Marcus Rashford hit a century of goals as Manchester United clung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. On the day Manchester United's record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad extended to 85 years, academy product Rashford rose above the West Ham defence to dispatch a towering 38th-minute header as he became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club.
SkySports
Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris hails his side's personality after dramatic comeback win in Marseille
Hugo Lloris believes Tottenham's Champions League comeback win over Marseille highlighted the growing personality among his team-mates, but Paul Merson warns they cannot keep relying on fightbacks. Antonio Conte's side grabbed an unlikely last-gasp 2-1 victory at the Stade Velodrome to reach the Champions League last 16 as Group D...
SkySports
Arsenal and England forward Bukayo Saka could return from injury to face Chelsea on Sunday - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers... Arsenal are cautiously optimistic that Bukayo Saka did not suffer serious injury on Sunday and could even be available for Sunday's crunch game at Chelsea. Arsenal are reportedly in talks with star defender William Saliba over a new long-term contract...
SkySports
England Women: Maya Le Tissier and Katie Robinson earn first Lionesses call-ups ahead of friendlies against Japan and Norway
Manchester United defender Maya Le Tissier and Brighton forward Katie Robinson have been handed their first England call-ups for friendlies against Japan and Norway this month. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman has been impressed by the 20-year-olds in the U23s and is giving them a chance to force their way...
SkySports
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle
Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
SkySports
Lewis Hamilton posts cryptic response to Fernando Alonso after reported Max Verstappen comparison
Lewis Hamilton posted a cryptic response on social media following a report that claimed Fernando Alonso had said Max Verstappen's championships were worth more than the Brit's. The Spanish driver, formerly Hamilton's team-mate at McLaren, was quoted in the Dutch newspaper, De Telegraaf, as saying Verstappen's titles were of greater...
SkySports
Atletico Madrid dumped out of Europe after Porto loss as Bayern Munich beat Inter Milan - Champions League round-up
Goals from Mehdi Taremi and Stephen Eustaquio helped Porto secure a 2-1 win at home to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday to finish top of Champions League Group B. Porto had already qualified for the last 16 but leapfrogged Club Brugge to finish as group winners with 12 points, one point ahead of the Belgians who also went through.
SkySports
Joey Barton: Case of 'assault by beating' against Bristol Rovers manager dismissed due to lack of a fair trial
A case of 'assault by beating' against Joey Barton has been dismissed. The Bristol Rovers manager was at Wimbledon Magistrates court to hear the decision. The case relates to an incident in June last year at Joey Barton's home in Kew, south west London. The prosecution had alleged Mr Barton...
SkySports
Rangers 1-3 Ajax: Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side record worst campaign in CL history
Rangers recorded the worst campaign in Champions League history as they lost 3-1 to Ajax in their final group match. Rangers needed five-goal swing to beat Ajax to third place and the Europa League while knowing a two goal defeat would leave them with the worst in Europe tag. Goals...
SkySports
Lisandro Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival - Premier League hits and misses
Martinez the warrior laying foundations of Man Utd revival. "Harry Maguire has to get used to playing on the right side of Manchester United's defence because there is no way he's going to get his spot on the left side. Lisandro Martínez has made that position his own." It...
SkySports
West Brom 1-0 Blackpool: Okay Yokuslu seals vital late win for Baggies
West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship - even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai. New boss Carlos Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week after Okay Yokuslu's late strike earned 1-0 win over Blackpool. A first home win since August took Albion...
SkySports
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?
With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
SkySports
Celtic: Giorgos Giakoumakis & Liel Abada in talks over new contracts at Scottish Premiership champions
Celtic are in talks with attacking duo Liel Abada and Giorgos Giakoumakis over improved contracts. The Scottish Premiership leaders are keen to reward the pair for their fine form this season, with 16 goals and two assists already between them. Both are under contract until 2026 but discussions are ongoing...
SkySports
When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?
The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
SkySports
Liverpool 2-0 Napoli: Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez net late on but Napoli finish top of Group A
Late goals from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez helped Liverpool to a 2-0 win over Napoli but the Italians still finished top dogs in Champions League Group A. With a lack of jeopardy on the game neither team really moved out of second gear as the chances of Liverpool overturning a four-goal swing to top the group never threatened to materialise.
SkySports
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role
Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...
SkySports
Mexico City Grand Prix: Live updates as Max Verstappen, George Russell, Lewis Hamilton start at front
Live updates from the Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as Max Verstappen starts on pole followed by both Mercedes drivers. Watch live on Sky Sports F1.
SkySports
Live on Sky Sport: EFL fixtures announced for festive period with Burnley, Blackburn and QPR matches selected
Sky Sports have announced their live EFL games for the festive period, with 12 matches from across the leagues selected for TV coverage. Boxing Day sees three Championship fixtures live on Sky Sports, with automatic promotion-chasing Blackburn visiting Sunderland, QPR travelling to Cardiff and Luton hosting Norwich. December 27 see...
SkySports
Real Madrid plotting transfer move for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus next summer - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers... Real Madrid are set to launch a bid for Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus next summer, according to reports. Thomas Tuchel claims that his Chelsea sacking "came too early". Everton snubbed the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo for just £2m in...
