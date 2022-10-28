ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England squad ladder: Wilson, Rashford on the rise

Has Callum Wilson made himself a must-pick for Gareth Southgate? Peter Smith and Nick Wright reveal who has moved up and down the Sky Sports England World Cup squad ladder.
Manchester United 1-0 West Ham: Marcus Rashford's 100th goal earns hard-fought win

Marcus Rashford hit a century of goals as Manchester United clung on for a hard-fought 1-0 victory over West Ham at Old Trafford on Sunday. On the day Manchester United's record of featuring a homegrown player in every matchday squad extended to 85 years, academy product Rashford rose above the West Ham defence to dispatch a towering 38th-minute header as he became the 22nd player to score 100 goals for the club.
Mexico City GP: Lewis Hamilton questions Mercedes strategy as team-mate George Russell reflects on first-lap battle

Lewis Hamilton bemoaned Mercedes' decision not to split his and team-mate George Russell's strategies, after finishing second to Max Verstappen at the Mexico City Grand Prix. Pole-sitter Verstappen and his team-mate Perez, along with most of the grid, started on soft tyres at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Sunday, while both Hamilton and Russell began on mediums.
West Brom 1-0 Blackpool: Okay Yokuslu seals vital late win for Baggies

West Brom climbed off the bottom of the Championship - even after furious Baggies fans turned on owner Guochuan Lai. New boss Carlos Corberan grabbed his first victory since joining last week after Okay Yokuslu's late strike earned 1-0 win over Blackpool. A first home win since August took Albion...
When is the Champions League last-16 draw? Which teams are left in the competition?

With a number of British teams already guaranteed Champions League knockout spots, when is the draw for the last 16 and who will be involved?. Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are already assured of their places in the next round, with Tottenham - at the top of Group D - in pole position to join them ahead of the final round of fixtures.
When is the Europa League knockout draw and who gets a bye to the last 16?

The Europa League play-off draw is coming up - how are English teams affected and who gets a bye to the last 16?. The play-off draw only affects the sides who finish second in their Europa League groups, pitting them each against one of the eight teams who finish third in their Champions League groups.
Wolves in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over vacant managerial role

Wolves are in advanced talks with Julen Lopetegui over the managerial position. Talks reopened this week with Wolves' No 1 target, who turned down the chance to take the job last month following the sacking of Bruno Lage. All parties are hopeful a deal can be concluded soon, with Lopetegui...

