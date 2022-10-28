Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Uvalde CISD Superintendent Retires After District PD is SuspendedLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Suspending Entire District Police DepartmentLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott failed Uvalde and he failed Texas"Ash JurbergTexas State
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Related
WFAA
Texas DPS director says he won't resign because his agency didn't fail the families of the Uvalde school shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Several families of the 19 children and two teachers killed in the Uvalde school shooting demanded the resignation of Texas Department of Public Safety Chief Steve McCraw. Weeks ago, McCraw said he would step down if his troopers had any culpability in the botched police response.
KWTX
Lawmaker: Families of Methodist Hospital shooting victims deserve apology from Gov. Abbott
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A North Texas lawmaker says the families of the victims of the Methodist Hospital shooting deserve an apology from Governor Greg Abbott. State Representative Rafael Anchia says the governor’s budget decisions created a shortage of prison guards which has resulted in more violent offenders being released with ankle monitors.
New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response
Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims demanded that Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw step down at a meeting today regarding the ongoing investigation into the massacre. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on parents’ fury after new bodycam footage of the botched response was obtained by NBC affiliate WOAI.Oct. 27, 2022.
'Turn in your badge': Uvalde families confront Texas DPS director
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw testified publicly that the institution "did not fail the community" of Uvalde. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz has the latest details.
Texas AG Ken Paxton campaign ad blasts Dem opponent on Border Patrol comments, features widow of late officer
Incumbent Ken Paxton released a powerful campaign advertisement on Saturday across Texas telling the story of border agent, Freddie Vasquez, who died in the line of duty.
MSNBC
Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers
A federal judge has denied a lawsuit requesting a restraining order against Clean Elections USA, a group whose members are accused of participating in voter intimidation tactics at drop boxes. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports from Phoenix on how months of conspiracy-driven online conversations inspired the drop-box tailgates.Oct. 28, 2022.
Cop Leading Uvalde Shooting Investigation Quietly Retires
Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins quietly retired last month.
wbap.com
Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation
AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
17-year-old wanted for murder in Tulsa arrested in Texas
TULSA, Okla. — A 17-year-old wanted for a murder in Tulsa was recently arrested in Texas, according to the Wichita County Jail Records. The records said Jakyree Butler of Tulsa was arrested by the Wichita Falls Police Department and booked into Wichita County Jail on Thursday, October 27, 2022.
‘They’re working hard just to get by’: Texas congressman leads push for open enrollment outreach
As open enrollment for 2022 health care coverage approaches, there's a push to get more Texans insured.
KSAT 12
Remember Their Names Festival brings out huge support in Uvalde
UVALDE – Uvalde is remembering the 21 victims killed at Robb Elementary. This time in a way that will not only provide happiness to the community but to give back, too. ”It’s amazing, I mean it’s nice to look around and see everybody coming out and supporting,” Brett Cross, Uziyah Garcia’s guardian said as he dried off from the dunk tank.
Missing Texas teen's remains identified 36 years after being found
She was 16 when she went missing.
What do purple fence posts mean in Texas?
If you're in the woods and come across a purple stripe, whether it be on a fence post or painted somewhere else, you may not know what it means.
MSNBC
Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos
Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
cbs7.com
Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered. On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field. The...
KIII TV3
Know your rights as a patient in Texas: 3 questions to ask your surgical team
DALLAS — The storyline involving Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz may lead to questions about your rights as a patient. The Dallas anesthesiologist is accused of tampering with IV bags. In a jailhouse interview with WFAA, Ortiz denied the allegations. Here are three questions you can ask to check the background...
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting.
Unenforceable Texas constitutional provision prevents atheists from holding public office
TEXAS, USA — Don’t believe in a “Supreme Being?” According to a defunct provision in the Texas Constitution, you shouldn't be able to hold public office. Texas is one of seven states that has a defunct provision in its constitution barring atheists from holding public office.
Disaster Dollars: Abbott's big new donor got half-billion in COVID, border contracts
One of the biggest beneficiaries of the governor's pandemic and Operation Lone Star disaster declarations has now kicked Abbott a cool $150,000.
Tony Gonzales becomes first major Republican to call for DPS Director Steve McCraw to resign
His comments followed a meeting of the Public Safety Commission, which oversees DPS, at which McCraw insisted the agency had not failed the city of Uvalde.
Comments / 0