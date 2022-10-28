UVALDE – Uvalde is remembering the 21 victims killed at Robb Elementary. This time in a way that will not only provide happiness to the community but to give back, too. ”It’s amazing, I mean it’s nice to look around and see everybody coming out and supporting,” Brett Cross, Uziyah Garcia’s guardian said as he dried off from the dunk tank.

UVALDE, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO