Uvalde, TX

NBC News

New Uvalde bodycam footage fuels anger over law enforcement response

Families of the Uvalde school shooting victims demanded that Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw step down at a meeting today regarding the ongoing investigation into the massacre. NBC News’ Morgan Chesky reports on parents’ fury after new bodycam footage of the botched response was obtained by NBC affiliate WOAI.Oct. 27, 2022.
MSNBC

Federal judge denies restraining order on Arizona ballot drop box watchers

A federal judge has denied a lawsuit requesting a restraining order against Clean Elections USA, a group whose members are accused of participating in voter intimidation tactics at drop boxes. NBC’s Vaughn Hillyard reports from Phoenix on how months of conspiracy-driven online conversations inspired the drop-box tailgates.Oct. 28, 2022.
wbap.com

Shakeup At Texas Rangers Amid Uvalde Massacre Response Investigation

AUSTIN (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed the chief of the team investigating the failed police response to the Uvalde massacre retired in September. Texas DPS posted a notice of Texas Rangers Chief Chance Collins and Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski’s departures on its website...
KSAT 12

Remember Their Names Festival brings out huge support in Uvalde

UVALDE – Uvalde is remembering the 21 victims killed at Robb Elementary. This time in a way that will not only provide happiness to the community but to give back, too. ”It’s amazing, I mean it’s nice to look around and see everybody coming out and supporting,” Brett Cross, Uziyah Garcia’s guardian said as he dried off from the dunk tank.
MSNBC

Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

Jim Marchant, the Republican candidate for Secretary of State in Nevada, has created chaos in Nevada by perpetuating the Big Lie. Causing some counties to replace voting machines with paper ballots, a move that has since been blocked by the state’s Supreme Court. Marchant’s Democratic opponent Cisco Aguilar joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what’s at stake in Nevada and across the U.S.Oct. 30, 2022.
