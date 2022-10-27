Construction at Stoner Creek Elementary in Mt. Juliet is almost complete and the school being rebuilt after a March 2020 tornado is scheduled to open after Thanksgiving. “Everything is still on track to begin teaching and learning in their new building right after Thanksgiving break,” Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker said. “There will be a gradual move-in process throughout November.”

MOUNT JULIET, TN ・ 15 HOURS AGO