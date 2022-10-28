ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 1 Georgia loses Smith as D braces for No. 2 Tennessee

No. 1 Georgia's defense has lost outside linebacker Nolan Smith to a season-ending injury. The key loss comes as Georgia is preparing for its biggest test, against No. 2 Tennessee's top-ranked offense. Smith leads Georgia with three sacks and is fifth with 18 tackles. He suffered a torn right pectoral muscle in last week's 42-20 win over Florida. Georgia says Smith will have surgery on Thursday. Smith was one of only three returning starters from the defense that led Georgia to a national championship last season. Georgia ranks second in the nation with its average of 10.50 points allowed.
No. 5 Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei confident he's back to form

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is confident he'll be back to form for the fifth-ranked Tigers when they travel to Notre Dame this weekend. The team's starting quarterback was benched his last time out in the second half after throwing two interceptions and giving up a fumble against then-No. 14 Syracuse. Uiagalelei watched from the sidelines as backup Cade Klubnik sparked Clemson to come from 11 points down in the fourth quarter to a 27-21 win over the Orange two weeks ago. Uiagalelei believes Clemson's bye week came at the right time. He feels refreshed heading to Notre Dame.
