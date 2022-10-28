STONY BROOK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook volleyball team (9-14, 4-10 CAA) fell in a hard-fought thriller today to The College of Charleston (12-13, 7-5 CAA) in four sets inside Pritchard Gymnasium. The Cougars collected their second win in as many days as they picked up the victory by the final set scores of 25-21, 23-25, 21-25 and 24-26. The squad tamed the Cougars in the first set, as Stony Brook went back and forth with Charleston until the Seawolves stormed to a 5-1 run at 20-20 to ultimately take the set. Junior Abby Campbell capturing one of her five service-aces, freshman Kali Moore collecting two of her 20 kills and a smash by sophomore Saige Bradley gave New York's team an early 1-0 lead for the match.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO