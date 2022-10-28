Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
Include the Cincinnati Zoo in Your Holiday PlansLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Related
WLWT 5
West Clermont elementary school delaying opening Monday due to power outage
BATAVIA, Ohio — West Clermont Local Schools says one of its elementary schools will be on a two-hour delay Monday. WCLS says due to a power outage, Willowville Elementary will start two hours later and adds there will be no Extended Day. All other schools in the district are...
WKRC
Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event
NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
WLWT 5
National Underground Railroad Freedom Center offering free admission Sunday
CINCINNATI — The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati is offering free admission on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of their Fifth Third Community Days. The Freedom Center has partnered with the Fifth Third Foundation to offer free admission to all experiences, including the...
WLWT 5
Former Forest Fair mall to be demolished along with 825 other vacant, blighted buildings
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — The former Forest Fair mall is set to be demolished, along with 825 other structures across the state, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Friday. DeWine announced 825 blighted and vacant buildings across 30 counties in the state will be demolished to pave way for new economic developments.
WKRC
Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
Fox 19
Middletown High School receives false violent threat, school officials say
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown High School received a false violent threat Sunday evening, which provoked a heavy police presence at the school, according to Middletown district officials. The fake threat is believed to be a case of “swatting,” Middletown Police Officers said. “Swatting is a false threat...
Fox 19
NKY school locked down after receiving false threat
COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
WKRC
'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
WLWT 5
Reports of downed wires on Springfield Pike in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Springfield Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning
CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Jefferson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive West in Clifton. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
ohparent.com
7 Top Halloween Weekend Events in Cincinnati
Happy Halloween Weekend! Trick or treat, craft shows and fall festivals are waiting, get all the fun deets here:. RDI Presents Trick or Treat Drive Thru | Friday 6p. Drive thru or park and walk the Milford Shopping Center! Many local businesses and the Milford Police and Fire Departments encourage costumes and fun while safely trick or treating. Open to all!
3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North
ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WLWT 5
2 displaced, none injured after apartment fire in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in West Price Hill Sunday night, the Cincinnati Fire Department says. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Rosemont Ave. at 11:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say firefighters found a fire on the...
Comments / 0