Wyoming, OH

WKRC

Local motorcycle club hosts 10th annual 'Trunk or Treat' event

NORTHSIDE, Ohio (WKRC) - Bad to the Bone Motorcycle Club hosted its 10th annual Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon. Families in Northside came out for some Halloween fun. Members grilled hot dogs, and gave out candy and school supplies. The club will also adopt a family on Thanksgiving.
CINCINNATI, OH
abandonedway.com

Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures

Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Covington business hosting haunted car wash this weekend

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Celebrate Halloween, support a local business and get your car washed all in one trip this weekend!. The Covington Car Wash is offering a haunted car wash in its historic building across from Holmes High School. Your $20 includes a wash, treats and cameos from clowns...
COVINGTON, KY
daytonlocal.com

Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat

The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

NKY school locked down after receiving false threat

COVINGTON, Ky (WXIX) - Holmes High School was on a 25-minute lockdown Monday morning after receiving a false threat, according to Debra Vance with Covington Independent Schools. Vance says the threat was shared with the school by someone nearby. Police investigated and did not find anything suspicious. It’s unclear who...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

'Cincinnati Magazine' shows what 24 hours in the Tri-State looks like

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati is a city that never sleeps. In the November issue, Cincinnati Magazine is taking a look at 24 hours in the Tri-State. Editor-in-chief John Fox took some time out of his schedule to talk about this issue that is all about... well time. There's also a special style section that features one of Local 12's own.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of downed wires on Springfield Pike in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Springfield Pike in Springdale. Click the video player above to watch other morning/afternoon/evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
SPRINGDALE, OH
WLWT 5

Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Avondale youth coach fatally shot Sunday morning

CINCINNATI — The Avondale community is mourning the loss of a mentor and youth coach that was shot and killed Sunday morning. According to Cincinnati police, the shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 800 block of Hutchins Ave. near Reading Road. When officers arrived, they found Antonio Thrasher,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!

CINCINNATI — Ghouls and Goblins, Findlay Market's annual trick-or-treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
CINCINNATI, OH
ohparent.com

7 Top Halloween Weekend Events in Cincinnati

Happy Halloween Weekend! Trick or treat, craft shows and fall festivals are waiting, get all the fun deets here:. RDI Presents Trick or Treat Drive Thru | Friday 6p. Drive thru or park and walk the Milford Shopping Center! Many local businesses and the Milford Police and Fire Departments encourage costumes and fun while safely trick or treating. Open to all!
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

3 people arrested after fight at Miami Valley Hospital North

ENGLEWOOD — Three people are in custody following a fight at Miami Valley Hospital North Saturday evening, according to an Englewood Police spokesperson. Police crews from Englewood and Clayton were dispatched at around 6:27 p.m. to 9000 N Main Street, dispatchers told News Center 7. The fight reportedly started...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WLWT 5

2 displaced, none injured after apartment fire in West Price Hill

CINCINNATI — No injuries were reported after an apartment fire in West Price Hill Sunday night, the Cincinnati Fire Department says. Fire officials say crews were dispatched to a home in the 1100 block of Rosemont Ave. at 11:18 p.m. Sunday. Authorities say firefighters found a fire on the...
CINCINNATI, OH

