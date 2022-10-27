ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

WBTW News13

Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

DHEC reports first pediatric flu death of 2022 season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season. It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WIS-TV

‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
MAULDIN, SC
wspa.com

Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Depose of unwanted medicine on prescription take back day

DHEC investigating after woman who worked as a registered nurse without license arrested. Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
TAYLORS, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest. Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October...
TRAVELERS REST, SC

