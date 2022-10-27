COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season. It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.

