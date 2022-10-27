Read full article on original website
Related
Coroner investigates inmate death in South Carolina
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after an inmate died Friday afternoon at a hospital in Spartanburg, according to officials. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office responded to Spartanburg Regional Medical in reference to the death. The coroner pronounced 48-year-old John Edward Miller, of Spartanburg, dead at about 2:25 p.m. Miller was being held […]
WIS-TV
DHEC reports first pediatric flu death of 2022 season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season. It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
WIS-TV
‘Doc’ Antle wildlife trafficking trial delayed until June 2023
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The trial for the Myrtle Beach man made famous in the Netflix series, “Tiger King” scheduled to begin Monday in Virginia is delayed. Again. The Frederick County Circuit Court confirmed the trial is rescheduled for June 12 through 16, 2023. Antle’s attorney’s filed a continuance because of a family emergency, according to the court clerk.
1 dead in shooting at South Carolina apartment complex
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — One person has died this weekend in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one […]
FOX Carolina
Greenville Co. Coroner identifies victim of motorcycle-involved fatal collision
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner says one person is dead after a fatal collision over the weekend. Officials say they responded to Old Easley Hwy. & Sentell Rd. on Friday in response to a motorcycle versus motor vehicle collision. Sadly, officials say the driver of the...
New task force in Oconee Co. addresses declining farmland
When you’re eating food, do you think about where it comes from?
wspa.com
Man arrested, charged with multiple felonies in Buncombe Co.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested and charged by deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office on multiple felonies, including possession of stolen goods. Deputies said an investigation into Eric Joseph Gaines, of Black Mountain, began on September 29 when Buncombe County detectives found a...
2 arrested following chase in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were arrested following a chase in Anderson County. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies initiated a traffic stop on a car for reckless driving on Highway 243. There were two people in the vehicle according to deputies. While in pursuit, deputies were able to arrest the passenger […]
WYFF4.com
Man charged with killing Spartanburg deputy dies, coroner says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A man charged with shooting and killing a Spartanburg County deputy in June has died, according to Charles Clevenger with the Spartanburg County Coroners Office. Clevenger said that Duane L. Heard, 63, was living in hospice care in Rock Hill when he passed away around...
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed after 2 vehicles collide in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate man was struck and killed while on a sidewalk after two vehicles collided Monday night, according to Shelton England with the Greenville County Coroner's Office. The accident happened just before 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Memorial Drive in...
Woman charged with practicing medicine without a license at Upstate living facilities
A woman has been charged with practicing medicine without a license at seven assisted living facilities in the Upstate.
FOX Carolina
Suspect accused of killing Upstate deputy dies days after being booked into jail
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County County Coroner’s Office announced that the suspect accused of killing a Spartanburg County deputy earlier this year recently passed away at a hospice house in Rock Hill. Spartanburg County Coroner Charles Clevenger said 63-year-old Duane L. Heard passed away at...
WIS-TV
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
FOX Carolina
Depose of unwanted medicine on prescription take back day
DHEC investigating after woman who worked as a registered nurse without license arrested. Sheriff Chuck Wright announced three arrests in the Spartanburg County homicide of Georgio Littlejohn. A woman in South Carolina has been arrested for practicing as a registered nurse without a license for nearly a year and a...
FOX Carolina
Dispatch: Roads blocked on Wade Hampton, North Pleasantburg Drive
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police dispatch said officers are blocking a road in Greenville County in reference to an incident that happened Saturday night. According to dispatch, Wade Hampton Boulevard and North Pleasantburg Drive are currently blocked. Stay with FOX Carolina News to learn more.
WBTV
‘He’s our true superhero’: Upstate second grader saves choking classmate
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County second grader is being called a hero after jumping into action to save a classmate. What started off as a normal day at Sterling Elementary School quickly took a left when 8-year-old Malaya Johnson was gasping for air after she began to choke.
FOX Carolina
Driver identified after car overturns along highway in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a deadly crash that killed one person on Sunday morning. Troopers said the crash happened along US 123 near SC 124 at around 7:30 a.m. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along US 123 when...
Armed robbery at Greenville Co. Dunkin Donuts
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
WYFF4.com
Suspect arrested, accused of shooting at cars, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said one person was arrested Monday morning after being accused of firing at cars near townhomes. Deputies said they were called around 4 a.m. to The Townes on Harvest Bell Lane in Taylors. Deputies said they took Nathan Wyatt Carns...
FOX Carolina
Officers looking for person of interest from indecent exposure incident
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Travelers Rest Police Department said officers are searching for a person of interest from a recent incident at a Walmart in Travelers Rest. Officers said the incident involved Indecent Exposure and Assault and Battery. They added that it happened sometime on Sunday, October...
Comments / 0