KTVU FOX 2
Accused Paul Pelosi attacker to be arraigned
David DePape, the man accused of fracturing Paul Pelosi's skull, was set to be arraigned in San Francisco on state criminal charges. DePape, who had lived in a Richmond garage and worked as a handyman, also faces two federal charges for allegedly breaking into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacking her husband.
KTVU FOX 2
Accused Pelosi attacker wanted to take House Speaker hostage, 'break her kneecaps'
SAN FRANCISCO - The suspect who allegedly attacked 82-year-old Paul Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into his San Francisco home intended to hold his wife House Speaker Nancy Pelosi hostage and "break her kneecaps," according to an FBI affidavit. On Monday, federal prosecutors charged David DePape, 42, with influencing,...
KTVU FOX 2
Paul Pelosi's alleged attacker to face attempted murder charge
SAN FRANCISCO - The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer is expected to be formally charged early next week. Although he’s accused of attacking the spouse of a high-ranking federal official, the initial charges will be filed by San Francisco’s District Attorney’s office.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk tweets then deletes anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi attack
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., - Elon Musk, Twitter's new owner, tweeted and then deleted an anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theory about the attack on Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Musk tweeted a link to an article full of unfounded claims about Paul Pelosi. Musk tweeted out the...
KTVU FOX 2
Attack on Paul Pelosi will play role in midterm election: expert
OAKLAND, Calif. - California is just days away from the midterm elections and voting centers opened this weekend in many counties across the state. Voters came out to Oakland Technical High School, one of more than two dozen spots in Oakland where people can cast their ballots for the upcoming midterm elections.
KTVU FOX 2
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers
Elon Musk under scrutiny from Twitter users and World Federation of Advertisers. Elon Musk fired the Board of Directors Monday, as a small group of protestors outside Twitter headquarters and an open letter from the biggest advertising association in the world is showing the scrutiny on Musk as he tries to steer Twitter through the transition.
KTVU FOX 2
Castro tries to get its Halloween back post-COVID
SAN FRANCISCO - Halloween in San Francisco's Castro District is a long-standing tradition. And many people said they are excited to be back after the pandemic disrupted the festivities. Halloween in the Castro tried to get its groove back: It was the return of revelers who went on hiatus when...
KTVU FOX 2
Ethics complaint filed against Oakland city councilmember running for mayor
OAKLAND, Calif. - A former staffer of Oakland City Councilmember Sheng Thao claims her previous boss required employees to work on her mayoral campaign, while on city time. LeAna Powell, who had worked for Thao less than 90 days, first spoke with the Oakland Public Ethics Commission about perceived violations in June. She said she was fired after she refused to work on the campaign, a claim Thao’s campaign denies.
KTVU FOX 2
Prosecutors outline case in Oakland murder-for-hire plot of beloved dentist
OAKLAND, Calif. - The elderly boyfriend who was arrested for his involvement in the murder-for-hire of his longtime girlfriend, Dr. Lili Xu, was set to receive at least $1 million after she died, according to Alameda County prosecutors. Nelson Chia, 73, was arrested on Oct. 28 for allegedly planning the...
KTVU FOX 2
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retires
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith retired on Halloween after nearly a half-century in law enforcement and as she awaits a verdict in a civil trial against her. Undersheriff Ken Binder is now the acting sheriff until a new one is elected or appointed by...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman stabbed in San Jose, suspect arrested
SAN JOSE, Calif., - San Jose police are investigating a stabbing that sent a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The stabbing happened in the 5400 block of Drysdale Dr. before 12:00 p.m. Police said they arrested a suspect. Officials have not released any information about the suspect or...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland artist, formerly homeless, uses his experience 'to capture the true emotions of life'
OAKLAND, Calif. - He’s become somewhat of a fixture in his Oakland neighborhood. On any given day, you might find Roosevelt Washington sitting at his favorite coffee shop, Peet’s on Lakeshore Avenue, with a canvas in front him, focused on his latest work. The 56-year-old formerly homeless Oakland...
KTVU FOX 2
Imposter student reportedly lived on Stanford campus for nearly a year
STANFORD, Calif. - An alleged squatter posing as a student was found living on Stanford University's campus for nearly a year, according to reports. The Stanford Daily reports that William Curry of Alabama claimed to be a transfer student whose information was not in the system yet. Curry allegedly was...
KTVU FOX 2
Movie-themed Halloween House collects San Jose donations
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A homeowner in San Jose is going above and beyond decorating this Halloween, and it’s all for a good cause. The decorations are based on movie themes, and they’re also asking the community to drop off canned goods and other items for those in need.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested after hiding in woman's closet with folding knife: Benicia police
BENICIA, Calif. - A man was arrested early Sunday after Benicia police found him hiding with a knife in a woman's closet. Timothy Allen Allison, 41, allegedly broke into the home located on the 1300 block of West K Street around 2:45 a.m., and hid in the victim's bedroom closet. He was found with a folding knife and duct tape, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
2 Bay Area cities among top 5 towns with the biggest housing shortages
OAKLAND calif., - San Francisco and San Jose are among the top 10 cities experiencing major housing shortages according to angi.com. Government to pay Camp Lejeune victims $21 billionCamp Lejeune Claims|. San Jose is a tech-hub, it's home to Tesla, Apple and Google. But, the city has one of the...
KTVU FOX 2
Early Halloween festivities in San Jose end in violence
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police responded to two separate fatal shootings and a stabbing on Saturday and Sunday. According to police, the crimes happened within two hours of each other as Halloween weekend festivities turned violent. One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting on...
KTVU FOX 2
Another Oakland treasure closing doors for good: Aunt Mary's Cafe
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another Oakland favorite restaurant has announced it's closing their doors for good. Aunt Mary's Café on Telegraph Avenue said after 14 years, Sunday will be its last day. "Though we're sad to go, we are so grateful for the community we've built along the way," they...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland schools officials ask families for help as it sees 'disturbing increase' in threats to schools
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Unified School District (OUSD) asked its school community for help, as it faced what it called a "disturbing increase" of threats against schools or specific individuals through the use of social media. The district sent out letters to students’ families on Tuesday, saying several OUSD...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man in February murder of 26-year-old woman
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police said they made an arrest last week in the homicide of a 26-year-woman. Dagoberto Flores-Rogel, 39, of San José, was taken into custody for the Feb. 24 murder of Areli Trujillo. Trujillo was found unresponsive when officers arrived at the home on...
