Here’s A Fascinating Montanan You Need To Know About
In small towns all across Montana, you'll find several people that are working to make a difference in their communities. Much of the time, their work goes unnoticed. We recently learned about a local legend in Bozeman. His name is Cliff Abraham. According to an article published in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle in 2004, Abraham was originally from N. Dakota and grew up with a love for the sport of hockey.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
VIDEO: Huge Herd of Elk Cross Montana Road
Bozeman’s 2022 Ski Swap: How to Buy and Sell
Consign your stuff early and shop for gear this weekend. The Bozeman Ski Swap is known as one of the absolute best in the region and it benefits the Bridger Ski Foundation. But there are a few things you need to know about the Bozeman Ski Swap to get the most out of it, especially if you're looking to consign items to sell. ALL SKI SWAP ITEMS must be registered online this year. You can register your consignment items online until Tuesday, November 1st for $1 per item. After that, it will cost $3 per item.
Bozeman’s Chef Eduardo Garcia to Teach Traeger BBQ Cooking Class
Wednesday, November 2nd might be the day you become a BBQ cooking master by learning from a master...Chef Eduardo Garcia. This evening class will be held at the Bozeman location of Kenyon Noble on Oak Street, from 6pm to 8pm and you need to register in advance. (NOTE: A spot in this cooking class might make for an excellent holiday gift for the aspiring chef on your list.)
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Hard Work Paid Off! So Grateful This Famous Montana Road Is Open
It's been a long wait, but it has finally come together and we couldn't be happier!. Yellowstone National Park announced on the 30th of October that the North Entrance in Gardiner and the road between that entrance and Mammoth Hot Springs, also known as Old Gardiner Road, will be open for regular visitor traffic. With crews working continuously to get the road repaired as soon as possible, their hard work paid off.
The Weird Crimes From Halloween Weekend in Bozeman
The incidents that the Bozeman Police Department had to deal with this past Halloween weekend were, quite frankly, wild. Sadly, Halloween is officially over, but the Bozeman Police Department is here to tell us how hectic the weekend was. According to the Bozeman Police, they received over 500 calls, which generated 93 cases. To put that into perspective, in 2021, only 47 cases were generated during Halloween weekend.
explorebigsky.com
Couple takes to airwaves in ongoing water fight with Bozeman
City denies harming a critical trout spawning habitat, says it has to put the community’s water supply before one family’s wishes. A couple that has been fighting for years with the city of Bozeman over water rights is now going to spend large sums on ads aimed at winning over the city’s residents.
montanasports.com
Montana State pulls past MSU-Billings in exhibition game, Mick Durham honored
BOZEMAN — On an afternoon that pitted two former Montana State basketball icons against each other, the Montana State Bobcats outlasted the visiting Montana State University Billings Yellowjackets in a 56-49 exhibition game on Sunday. In the end, Danny Sprinkle’s Montana State Bobcats pulled away from MSU Hall of...
Bozeman Health announces hospital name change
Bozeman Health announced that Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital’s name is changing to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center.
explorebigsky.com
‘How about the guys that are playing?’: ‘Cats keep rolling despite injuries
You have to forgive the media, and fans, sometimes. Most of the time when injuries occur in sports the expectation is that there’s going to be a drop off. In some cases, it’s a sky-is-falling feeling where the thought of someone else filling that role is impossible to wrap your head around.
bozone.com
Gallatin Valley kids – turn your surplus of Halloween candy into $$$
Local youth will gather once again at Sayre Orthodontics for a chance to turn their Halloween candy into cash! This year marks the 10th annual Cash 4 Candy drive. Dr. Jeremy Sayre rewards his patients for being mindful of how Halloween treats can impact their teeth and orthodontic treatment. Patients come in to the office to donate their Halloween candy, which is then donated to Adopt-A-Sox who puts together care packages for Montana troops.
Murdered Montana Woman’s Family Still Hopes For Answers In Case
This year marked year 22 of a missing mother of two from Livingston, Montana. But the question is still lingering through the community and the state, "What happened to Sheila Jordan"?. Some may not be familiar with the quaint little town of Livingston, but it is a tight-knit Montana community....
2 killed in I90 crash Thursday night near Belgrade
Two people are dead following a crash Thursday night on Interstate 90 near Belgrade. One driver reportedly driving wrong way
Gallatin County Ballot: Gallatin Rest Home Mill Levy
Gallatin County voters are seeing a mill levy question on the ballot asking for $3.9 million to help fund the Gallatin Rest Home, which has not seen an upgrade since the late 90s.
Big Changes At Montana Hospital—What’s Going on?
Bozeman Health recently announced that they will be ending their relationship with their current CEO and President John Hill effective on October 31st. Hill was hired in 2016 when the previous CEO and President, Kevin Pitzer, was fired when information regarding his past conduct was brought to the board's attention. This information was NOT shared during the time of his hiring.
Liberals Leaving Montana? Bozeman Woman Says She’s Switching Parties
I'm a lifelong liberal. I'm not leaving Montana. I'm leaving the Democrat Party. That's what a caller, Kim in Bozeman, had to say on our statewide radio talk show Tuesday morning. She then cited the border, the crime, and other issues for why she now describes herself as "a former...
Parking controversy in Belgrade neighborhood
On October 17, the Belgrade city council held a meeting to rework the city’s parking code. They said every chair in the room was full.
Police in Bozeman seek to identify person in connection with investigation
The Bozeman Police Department on Tuesday shared photos of a person it is attempting to identify regarding an ongoing investigation.
