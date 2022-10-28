OAKLAND, Calif. - A 480-square-foot home in the Oakland Hills comes with a list price of $849,000, according to Redfin. The 0 bed/1 bath home located at 3800 Whittle Avenue sits on an 8,760-square-foot lot in the Dimond District. And if it's like other home sales in the Bay Area, there's a high probability it will go for more than asking.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO