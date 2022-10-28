Read full article on original website
TV Fanatic
Jack Ryan Is Hunted in Thrilling Season 3 Trailer
The penultimate season of Jack Ryan is poised to be the most dramatic. Prime Video released the official trailer and key art for the highly anticipated return of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan. The series stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their...
Watch: 'Jack Ryan': John Krasinski is on the run in Season 3 trailer
"Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan," an action thriller series starring John Krasinski, will return for a third season on Prime Video.
Jason Bourne isn’t a fictional CIA agent. He’s real, drunk and lives in Durham
At this point in time, it is safe to assume that the Bourne franchise is dead in the water. After a near-perfect initial trilogy, the series began to wobble with 2012’s The Bourne Legacy, a bizarre wish-fulfilment fantasy that answered the perpetually unasked question: “What if Jason Bourne, but Hawkeye?” 2016’s Jason Bourne was an attempt to right the ship, bringing back Matt Damon and Paul Greengrass, but it floundered because it forgot to have a plot or any discernible point. There was a Bourne TV show in 2019, but since this is the first time you have actually heard of it, let’s assume it was a flop. After all these half-starts and false dawns, surely, Jason Bourne is no more.
‘Black Adam’ Star Aldis Hodge to Play James Patterson’s Alex Cross in Amazon Series
Amazon has ordered a series based on James Patterson’s Alex Cross novels, with Aldis Hodge set to play the lead role. Officially titled “Cross,” the series is described as a thriller, with Cross himself said to be “brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.” Variety exclusively reported that “Cross” was in the works in January 2020. Ben Watkins is writing and executive producing the series, and will...
MilitaryTimes
Production wraps on Korean DMZ war movie ‘Valiant One’
In September, production for director Steve Barnett’s “Valiant One” began in Vancouver, Canada. The movie, backed by Monarch Media, is set amid rising tensions between North and South Korea. When a U.S. helicopter crashes on the northern side, survivors of the wreck must make their way back to friendly territory without the help of the U.S. military.
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel ‘1923’ Sets December Release Date
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are heading out West this Christmas. The two iconic actors’ upcoming period drama “1923” has set a premiere date for December 18 on Paramount+. The series is a prequel spinoff of “Yellowstone,” the hit Paramount Network series about the Dutton family, who...
Aldis Hodge to play iconic detective Alex Cross in Prime Video series
"City on a Hill" and "Black Adam" actor Aldis Hodge has been cast as Washington police detective Alex Cross in the Prime Video series "Cross."
TVGuide.com
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Season 3: New Trailer, Cast, Release Date, Latest News, and More
Amazon Prime Video's Jack Ryan, full name Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, has become one of the streaming service's biggest shows because it hits all those sweet spots that other Prime Video shows for dads do. It has a lone man working against the grain, it has eye-popping action sequences with crunching bones and whizzing bullets, and it has the fate of the world (or in Reacher's case, a small town) at stake. And with John Krasinski joining the list of famous celebrities who have played the famous character from Tom Clancy's military thriller books, Jack Ryan has forged a fresh start for the franchise as a prequel and origin story.
'St. Elsewhere' cast: Where are stars Denzel Washington and more now?
The popular 1980s medical drama "St. Elsewhere" celebrates its 40th anniversary on Wednesday. See where the show's biggest stars, like Denzel Washington, are today.
The Penguin HBO Max Series Starring Colin Farrell Casts Cristin Milioti
Cristin Milioti is joining Colin Farrell in “The Batman” spinoff series centered on The Penguin at HBO Max, Variety has learned. Exact plot details for the series, which is currently titled “The Penguin,” are under wraps. It is believed to take place in the immediate aftermath of the events of “The Batman.” Farrell will reprise the role of the infamous Batman villain, whom he played in the film. Milioti will star as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Gotham mob boss Carmine Falcone. John Turturro played Carmine in “The Batman,” with The Penguin serving as his right-hand man. Sofia was originally introduced...
‘A Man In Full’: Jerrika Hinton Joins Cast Of Netflix Limited Series
EXCLUSIVE: Jerrika Hinton (Hunters) is set for a major recurring role in A Man in Full, Netflix’s six-episode limited series starring Jeff Daniels and Diane Lane, from David E. Kelley and Regina King based on Tom Wolfe’s 1998 novel. In A Man in Full, when Atlanta real estate mogul Charlie Croker (Daniels) faces sudden bankruptcy, political and business interests collide as he defends his empire from those attempting to capitalize on his fall from grace. Hinton will play Henrietta White. Henrietta guides her husband, Roger (Aml Ameen), though a moment of soul-searching to protect what’s best for their family. Kelley serves as writer, executive producer and...
digitalspy.com
First trailer for new Gerard Butler action movie with Luke Cage's Mike Colter
The first trailer for Plane, a new action movie starring Gerard Butler and Luke Cage’s Mike Colter, has been released. The film, which is being directed by Jean-François Richet (Assault on Precinct 13), sees Butler play Brodie Torrance, a pilot who saves his passengers from a lightning strike by performing an emergency landing.
Streaming: Top Gun: Maverick and the best of Tom Cruise
Tom Cruise saved cinemas this summer, or so we’ve been told. In many ways, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick, a surprisingly belated, metallically handsome and often enthralling sequel to Cruise’s 1986 flyboy romp Top Gun, is such a throwback item that it feels almost wrong to watch it digitally, (as you can now on premium VOD platforms or free to Paramount+ subscribers from 22 December). You half expect a limited-edition VHS in time for Christmas. And though the film’s flimsy story hangs on Cruise’s navy pilot Pete “Maverick” Mitchell having grown from young rebel to, er, maverick mentor, it’s primarily an attempt to stall the star’s ageing in the minds of the audience. He’s Peter Pan; he just needs a machine to fly.
ComicBook
The Pale Blue Eye Trailer Starring Christian Bale and Harry Melling Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the trailer for The Pale Blue Eye, the upcoming gothic horror film that stars Christian Bale (The Dark Knight Trilogy, Thor: Love and Thunder) and Harry Melling (Harry Potter, Queen's Gambit), with Melling playing famous Gothic author Edgar Allan Poe. The Pale Blue Eye will also see Bale re-uniting with writer/director Scott Cooper (Crazy Heart, Black Mass, Antlers) for a third time, after working together on Out of the Furnace (2013) and Hostiles (2017). The movie is an adaptation of the 2006 novel by Louis Bayard.
AFM: Mads Mikkelsen to Star in Bryan Fuller’s Family Horror ‘Dust Bunny,’ Sierra/Affinity Selling
Mads Mikkelsen is set to reunite with his Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller on the newly announced feature Dust Bunny. Entertainment One and Thunder Road will co-produce with Fuller, who will write, direct and produce alongside Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Sierra/Affinity is handling global sales and will introduce the project to buyers at the American Film Market. Principal production is set to begin in January 2023.More from The Hollywood ReporterViral Low-Budget Horror 'Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey' Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)AFM: Music Box Films Picks Up Penélope Cruz-Starrer 'L'Immensità' for U.S.AFM Flashback: 'Good Will...
