ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AdWeek

Disney Introduces First Plus-Size Heroine in New Body Positivity Short

Disney has debuted its first plus-size heroine in a new short film. The short, Reflect, features Bianca, a ballet dancer, who battles her reflection and overcomes doubt and fear by harnessing her inner strength and power. The show short started streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 14 and is Episode 7...
BGR.com

8 new releases hit Netflix today – here’s what you should watch

An adaptation of a Stephen King story. A reality game show, a documentary about the Thai cave survivors, and a glam- and glitz-filled reality series about Asian and Asian-American friends living the high life in Los Angeles. For those of you keen to find something new to binge, these and more titles are among the new Netflix releases debuting on the streaming giant today, and we’ve got all the details below.
The Independent

Terrifier 2: New horror film is so violent people are ‘passing out’ in the cinema

A new film is said to be so shocking and violent that people are “passing out” in the cinema.On Thursday 4 October, Damien Leone unveiled his sequel Terrifier 2 in the US, and horror fans have been flocking to watch the film. It has consequently become a word-of-mouth hit.This is possibly due to the fact that social media is filled with posts from people who claim to have either passed out or vomited from the violence depicted in the film.The film, which Bloody Disgusting called “the kind of horror movie that just doesn’t really exist anymore”, is a sequel...
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror hardcores want to see a gritty Disney slasher starring an iconic animated character

With iconic animated characters like Winnie the Pooh and the Grinch transforming into vengeful horror icons in Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey and The Mean One, respectively, horror fans are now championing another classic animated character to receive their own twisted slasher spinoff — and that would be Disney’s Goofy.
Looper

Avatar: The Way Of Water Will Apparently Boast A Runtime Of Over Three Hours

Director James Cameron is one of the greatest storytellers of his age (even some of his unmade projects have a legendary stature, like his failed Spider-Man movie), but he isn't exactly known to the public for his economy in the editing room. Of the eight feature films he's directed since making his directorial debut with "Piranha II: The Spawning" in 1982, Cameron's style has developed into longer and longer films, reaching a culmination of sorts with "Titanic," which clocks in at well over three hours.
Deadline

Double Dutch International To Launch World Sales For Merritt Wever Drama ‘Midday Black Midnight Blue’ At AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Jason Moring’s Double Dutch International will launch worldwide sales at AFM for Midday Black Midnight Blue — a feature drama marking the feature directorial debut of The Queen’s Gambit actress Samantha Soule and The Conners scribe Daniel Talbott. The film starring Soule, Chris Stack (Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire), two-time Emmy winner Merritt Wever (Godless) and Will Pullen (Causeway) follows a man (Stack) isolated in a lonely house on the Washington coast who must grapple with his shifting memories of a woman he once loved (Soule), though only her surviving sister (Wever) sees how deep his pain is.  Related Story Aaron...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Shelley Duvall fans celebrate first look at actor’s film comeback after 20 years

Fans of Shelley Duvall have celebrated the first look at the Shining star’s movie comeback after two decades.Duvall, who is best known for her starring role opposite Jack Nicholson in Stanley Kubrick’s iconic 1980 horror, has not appeared in a film since the 2002 comedy Manna from Heaven.In 2016, Duvall appeared on an episode of Dr Phil, discussing her mental health struggles over the years. The interview was condemned by many for being “exploitative”. Now, Duvall is set to star in a new horror film, titled The Forest Hills, written and directed by Scott Goldberg.In the film, Duvall plays...
A.V. Club

R.I.P. Jules Bass, producer and director of iconic animated specials

Jules Bass, the producer and director who worked with partner Arthur Rankin Jr. to create a still-iconic series of stop-motion-animated holiday-themed TV specials (including Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty The Snowman) and other memorable hand-drawn animated projects (The Last Unicorn, The Hobbit, ThunderCats), has died. The Hollywood Reporter says he had been at an assisted living facility in New York but doesn’t give a specific cause of death. Bass was 87.

Comments / 0

Community Policy