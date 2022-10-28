Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were Chucky and Tiffany . . . and also Frankenstein and his bride. What did Heidi Klum come up with this year? Well, have a look!!!. Jennifer Aniston followed that pumpkin-carving hack where you open up the bottom, use a mixer to remove the guts and use cookie cutters to make the eyes.

12 HOURS AGO