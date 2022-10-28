ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kim Kardashian Mistakenly Dresses In Costume For A Birthday Party

Kim Kardashian's mistake is our pleasure. On Saturday, she dressed up for Halloween as Mystique from the X-Men. While the costume was great, the occasion was wrong. Kardashian was invited to Tracee Ellis Ross's 50th birthday party. It was not a Halloween costume situation. Kim was a good sport and...
Hollywood Halloween Roundup! Heidi Klum, Kourtney, Jennifer Aniston + More!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were Chucky and Tiffany . . . and also Frankenstein and his bride. What did Heidi Klum come up with this year? Well, have a look!!!. Jennifer Aniston followed that pumpkin-carving hack where you open up the bottom, use a mixer to remove the guts and use cookie cutters to make the eyes.

