New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Lebron James said he doesn't know Elon Musk and 'could care less who owns Twitter' but hopes the billionaire will take hate speech seriously
After reports of a rise in hate speech on the app, Twitter responded by saying the platform's content moderation rules on hateful conduct still remain.
‘What Does She Need To Do?’ Migos' Quavo Seen Pleading With 911 Operator For Help Saving Takeoff Moments After Rapper Was Shot
Migos’ Quavo was seen pleading out for help in the moments after his nephew Takeoff was fatally shot while playing dice in Houston, RadarOnline.com has learned. A heartbreaking video from the scene of the incident shows Quavo standing over Takeoff’s body while on the phone with a 911 operator. Quavo is heard “What does she need to do? Hello? Hello? What does she need to do?” Sources told TMZ that a woman on the scene was a nurse and offered to help try and provide Takeoff with medical attention.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last night, Takeoff was fatally shot while partying...
Ye Can’t Sell ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirts Because Two Black Men Own the Trademark
The reason Ye — the artist formerly known as Kanye West — can’t legally sell his “White Lives Matter” T-shirts is not because the phrase is designated as hate speech by the Anti-Defamation League. It’s because two Black men own the legal trademark. Ramses...
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Musician Cormac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dies At Age 25
Cormac Roth, musician and son of Marvel actor Tim Roth, has died at age 25 after a battle with germ cell cancer. News of Cormac Roth's passing was announced by his family in an official statement, which said in part that the young guitarist, producer, and composer was "a wild and electric ball of energy and his spirit was filled with light and goodness... a gentle soul who brought so much happiness and hope to those around him... An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go."
Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
Diddy Dressed as Heath Ledger’s Joker this Halloween
Diddy won Halloween this year. The music mogul wore a spot-on costume of the Joker, as played by Heath Ledger in "The Dark Knight," complete with a flamethrower. "It's not about the money," Diddy wrote in the caption of photos of himself dressed as Batman's villain. "It's about sending the message!! EVERYTHING BURNS!!!"
Maya Rudolph felt 'embarrassed and humiliated' during 'Late Show with David Letterman' appearance: 'I did not have a good time'
As an actress, frequent awards show fixture and Saturday Night Live veteran, Maya Rudolph knows how to think — and joke — on her feet. But in a new interview with WSJ. Magazine, the Loot star admits struggling to find her footing as a celebrity who also needed to be funny off stage, citing an awkward appearance on Late Show with David Letterman, in 2009.
Julie Powell, writer who inspired 'Julie & Julia,' dead at 49
Julie Powell has died. The writer, whose blog inspired the 2009 film Julie & Julia, died at her Olivebridge, New York, home on Oct. 26, The New York Times reports. She was 49. Eric Powell told the outlet that his wife, whom he wed in 1998 after meeting in high school, died of cardiac arrest. ET has reached out to him for comment.
Family Fun! Tristan Thompson Joins Khloe, True at Kardashian Halloween Bash
No tricks! Tristan Thompson was spotted celebrating alongside ex Khloé Kardashian at a family Halloween party on Sunday, October 30. The 31-year-old NBA player appeared in the background of a TikTok video uploaded via the joint account shared by Kim Kardashian and her eldest daughter, North West. In the clip, the 9-year-old gave glimpses of her family members and other guests in their spooky costumes with a sped-up version of Michael Jackson‘s “Thriller” acting as the soundtrack.
New Amsterdam EPs Talk Lauren's Confession and What It Means for Her Relationship With Reynolds
Warning: The following contains spoilers for Tuesday’s New Amsterdam. Proceed at your own risk! On Tuesday’s New Amsterdam, which took place the day that the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, one of the hospital’s doctors had a very personal connection to the issue of abortion. Speaking to a group of students interested in pursuing a medical career, Dr. Lauren Bloom revealed that she had two abortions. The first took place after she had been drugged at a college party and woke up in a stranger’s bed with no memory of what had happened. The second was when her relationship with...
David Copperfield Spills Secrets Behind Carson and Dylan's Halloween Illusion
Carson Daly channeled legendary illusionist David Copperfield to perform an impressive magic trick with some help from his special assistant, Adelaide, aka Dylan Dreyer. “Hello, everyone. My magic is a metaphor, a reminder that what you think is impossible can be achieved,” said Carson, who sported a black wig and a flowing white scarf in a nod to Copperfield's signature look.
Jason Momoa Makes Impassioned Plea to Help Young Boy Find Rare Bone Marrow Match
Jason Momoa is making a difference for kids needing bone marrow transplants. The Aquaman star made quite the appearance at a bone marrow registry drive at Brigham Young University-Hawaii, rolling up on a motorcycle to crowds cheering. Momoa, 43, visited the campus on Thursday to help raise awareness for bone...
Inside Tiffany Trump's Key West Bachelorette Party and Goodie Bags
Going all out. Tiffany Trump held her bachelorette party last month in Key West, Florida — and party stylist Amanda Orso made sure that the bride-to-be and her guests were well taken care of. Orso — also known as “the swag queen” — put together the luxurious gift bags...
Former N.Y. Post employee apologizes for racist posting spree
The former New York Post employee who hijacked the outlet’s content management system and Twitter account to post a series of racist and sexist headlines last week has apologized for his actions. “I deserved to get fired for a very volatile, irresponsible, and disgusting action and an utmost betrayal of the New York Post,” Miguel Gonzalez told the Daily Beast, revealing his identity to the outlet and public.
Celebrity Halloween costumes 2022: Lizzo as Marge Simpson, Kendall Jenner's racy 'Toy Story' look and more
When Halloween falls on a Monday, the festivities start early. Sure enough, the weekend saw celebrities reaching for their wigs, face paint and skintight latex, with tributes to Catwoman, Eazy E, sexy cowgirls and infamous couples emerging as popular picks. Read on to see which costumes made the scene, and check back for the latest looks as the fright fest continues.
Florence Pugh says ex Zach Braff taught her an important lesson about fame
Florence Pugh credits her ex Zach Braff for giving her pointers on navigating stardom — as well as comments sections. The British actress, 26, has made a lot of headlines over the last few months, whether it was for her rumored feud with Don't Worry Darling director Olivia Wilde, see-thru red carpet looks or split with Braff. But she spoke positively about her ex on BBC's This Cultural Life podcast, crediting him for teaching her to keep her nose out of the comments when the conversation is about her.
