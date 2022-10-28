Today’s developer stream for Apex Legends’ new map, Broken Moon, gave players plenty of insight on the new battleground for the Apex Games and the ideas that developers had while designing different parts of the map. At the same time, they got to see a few new features that weren’t directly addressed in the stream but were mentioned in the patch notes for the new season, such as a new UI upgrade for Pathfinder while he shoots his zipline ultimate ability.

5 HOURS AGO