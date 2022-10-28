ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dotesports.com

EA is bringing 3 Marvel games to the market, with Iron Man leading the way

EA is working on several Marvel video games, the company announced today. Earlier this year, there were rumors that game publisher EA had signed a licensing deal with Marvel that included multiple new superhero games. Now, a report by Bloomberg and an EA blog post have confirmed that there are three Marvel games in the works.
dotesports.com

All leaked reworked Rell abilities in League of Legends

Rell, the Iron Maiden, is a support champion in League of Legends that was released on Dec. 10, 2020. Designed as a durable engage champion packed with CC that steals enemies’ magic resist and armor, Rell was a dominant pick in pro play for months despite Riot’s repeated nerfs.
dotesports.com

Best Cassidy crosshair in Overwatch 2

The long-awaited sequel Overwatch 2 has arrived and brought with it a slew of changes to the game’s diverse cast of playable heroes. One of the largest changes was to Cassidy with the removal of his Flashbang grenade in favor of his new Magnetic grenade. This massive change has fundamentally shifted the way Cassidy can be played in Overwatch 2.
dotesports.com

Mei is the third hero to be disabled in Overwatch 2 for bug fixes

Mei has been temporarily removed from Overwatch 2 to fix a bug involving her Ice Wall ability. In a tweet published by the official Blizzard Entertainment customer service Twitter account today, the developer shared that the bug allows players to “reach unintended locations” when using Mei’s Ice Wall. The team is working on a fix and plans to add Mei back to the playable roster during the next patch, which is scheduled for Nov. 15. At time of writing, Mei is unavailable in all modes, including Quick Play and Competitive, and she can’t be viewed in the Hero Gallery.
dotesports.com

Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?

Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com

League’s next batch of Space Groove skins have apparently leaked

League of Legends’ next big skin line release could take players back to outer space if a recent leak is to be trusted. Earlier today, an upcoming batch of Space Groove skins was leaked online, with new skins for Gragas, Lissandra, Nami, Ornn, Taric, Teemo, and Twisted Fate all teased. The skins were first leaked on the Skin Spotlights YouTube channel, which has a history of previewing League skins prior to their release.
dotesports.com

When does Modern Warfare 2 DMZ come out? | MW2 DMZ release date details

With every new Call of Duty title, fans look forward to the new maps and game modes that will set it apart from other titles in the series. The same is true of Modern Warfare 2, and the new multiplayer modes that come with it. One of the game’s most-anticipated...
dotesports.com

Elon Musk has already pushed a popular video game insider off Twitter

It’s been a sad week for journalists who use Twitter to receive and share news thanks to a series of actions by the site’s new owner Elon Musk. In the last four days, users of the app have watched Musk spread misinformation about a leading political family, suggest a $20 verification badge, and cause a mass exodus of users. Now, one of gaming’s most well-known journalists has left Twitter for good.
dotesports.com

Modern Warfare 2 is reportedly fastest-selling CoD ever after mega launch weekend

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is marking a return to glory for the franchise, at least in a business sense. MW2 is the fastest-selling game in the history of the franchise, according to a new report by Barron’s. The game has reportedly made over $600 million dollars in its first weekend, boasting some very impressive sales, even for a series this big.
dotesports.com

All Pokémon Go Spotlight Hours (November 2022)

Every month, Pokémon Go has a set of special events called Spotlight Hours that run each Tuesday from 6pm to 7pm local time. These are much smaller events that work as mini-Community Days and showcase one specific species of Pokémon each week by boosting its spawn rates. They also include special boosts that give useful bonuses like double capture XP or Candy during the event period.
BGR.com

New Fantastic Four cast rumors might reveal Marvel’s plans for the first family

We just covered the latest Fantastic Four cast rumor over the weekend when we explained that the MCU’s primary Mister Fantastic might have accidentally leaked. That was the latest in a string of reports detailing the increasingly exciting (and growing) list of actors that Marvel might be talking to about the role. That’s in addition to a similarly exciting list of actresses who might play the MCU’s Invisible Woman.
dotesports.com

Apex Legends developer stream might have just leaked a new class passive

Today’s developer stream for Apex Legends’ new map, Broken Moon, gave players plenty of insight on the new battleground for the Apex Games and the ideas that developers had while designing different parts of the map. At the same time, they got to see a few new features that weren’t directly addressed in the stream but were mentioned in the patch notes for the new season, such as a new UI upgrade for Pathfinder while he shoots his zipline ultimate ability.
dotesports.com

Riot reportedly fixes major bug that was banning hundreds of League of Legends players

Hearthsteel, formerly known as Goliath’s Ascendancy, is already one of the most controversial items in League of Legends despite not even officially being in the game yet. After breaking the game and giving users 3.7 quintillion health on the PBE, it also apparently permanently banned hundreds of players who used it. But now, Riot Games has reportedly fixed the issue causing the bans and is looking to unban everyone affected.
dotesports.com

Best aim assist settings in Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 allows players to fully customize their aim assist settings while playing on a controller. With different response curves and aim assist types, it can be difficult to narrow down which option is the best. Ultimately, it will come down to personal preference, but it’s...

