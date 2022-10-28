Read full article on original website
Related
geeksaroundglobe.com
Best Free Cloning Software to Transfer OS and Data in Windows
Computer has become one of the important parts in our daily life. We study, work, communicate with friends, watch movies, play games and so forth on our computer. However, as time goes by, the computer can bring bad experiences. Following are some common situations:. Your computer boots more and more...
Use Automation to Streamline Debugging in Multi-Team Apps
Every developer would rather spend time building new features than tracking down and fixing bugs, but it's necessary to create the best user experience. While bugs are unavoidable, you can avoid a lot of the frustration and notification fatigue across different teams and team members with a well-defined debugging process.
technewstoday.com
Fixed: The Remote Computer Requires Network Level Authentication Which Your Computer Does Not Support
The remote computer requires network level authentication, which your computer does not support message can pop up when youre trying to connect to a different computer using the Remote Desktop app. Well, this is primarily caused by the issues with the Network Level Authentication (NLA) feature on the local computer,...
Urgent warning for millions of Google Chrome users over simple but dangerous mistake
A LOOPHOLE in Google Chrome exposes users to cyber crooks. According to a cyber researcher, the browser's "App Mode" can be exploited to hit users with phishing attacks. The feature strips back websites so you can view them as apps, removing the address bar, toolbars and other familiar elements. It's...
techunwrapped.com
Hello Microsoft 365, goodbye Microsoft Office
It’s been some years since Microsoft Office and Microsoft 365 brands coexist in the market. The first is, without a doubt, one of the oldest, most reputable and most successful in the history of Microsoft. The second, for its part, is intrinsically linked to Microsoft’s strategy, begun more than a decade ago, to become a services company (without abandoning software, of course). The coexistence of both brands has meant, yes, a certain confusion in some cases.
laptopmag.com
Millions of Android users suffer from battery-stealing malware apps — delete them now
Malicious Android apps with Clicker malware have been spotted by cybersecurity researchers, as 16 apps with 20 million downloads were on the Google Play Store — and they can drain your phone's battery life. Discovered by McAfee Mobile Security (opens in new tab), researchers found that malicious code snuck...
techunwrapped.com
Passwords are still widely used, but they are losing ground
For years, attempts have been made to replace the passwords by other authentication methods that are easier, not necessarily more secure depending on the case. Here we find large corporations like Google, Apple and Microsoft trying to replace passwords with fingerprints, faces, irises, blood vessels in the hand, USB keys and more recently passkeys. However, the transition is being quite slow, so today passwords are still widely used, despite the fact that they are gradually losing ground.
technewstoday.com
How to Disable Network Access to Windows Registry
Remoting into a PC has a number of benefits, with the main ones being remote resource access and management. Generally speaking, this is a very convenient feature, but there will be times when you’ll want to limit access to certain resources, such as with the Windows Registry. The registry...
Business Insider
How to update the Google Play Store on an Android device and keep all your apps up to date
Your Android device should update the Google Play Store and all Android apps automatically. To manually update the app, open the Play Store's Settings menu and go to the About section, then tap Update Play Store. You can configure the Play Store to automatically update all apps using the Network...
Extend Launches API for Issuing and Managing Virtual Cards
Virtual card and spend management platform Extend has launched an application programming interface (API) that helps small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) make and manage card payments from their existing credit card accounts. With the new Extend API, SMBs can integrate virtual card issuance into their existing workflows and systems and...
Check Your Android Phone For These 16 Apps Google Play Just Booted For Ad Fraud
There is no denying that Android is the most widely used smartphone operating system on the planet. However, the sheer ubiquity of Android smartphones has made them the target of various types of viruses and malware. In an attempt to curb this menace, Google introduced a feature known as Google Play Protect — a security feature that periodically analyzes apps installed on users' smartphones for malicious behavior.
techunwrapped.com
PC Manager is a cleanup tool for Windows made by Microsoft
Microsoft is preparing a cleanup tool for Windows, called PCManager, which is somewhat reminiscent of others like CCleaner. For now it is in beta and you have to access the Chinese version of the Microsoft Store to get it. PC Manager does not do anything that is really revolutionary within...
cryptopotato.com
SimpleLearn’s Educational App Now Available on Mobile Devices
It’s been just over a decade since the creation of bitcoin, and with it, the niche has blossomed to become a multi-trillion-dollar space with unparalleled potential. With great power, though, comes great responsibility. In crypto’s case, this responsibility has to be focused on education, which is essential given the growing number of newcomers that require help to enter the market.
NEWSBTC
KuCoin Wallet Announced the Launch of Chrome Extension Officially
The KuCoin Wallet , designed to be a secure and easy to use crypto wallet that supports multi-chain aggregation powered by the KuCoin ecosystem, has officially launched a Chrome Extension with comprehensively improved security technology and architecture, ensuring the security of user assets across multiple dimensions and safeguarding the Web3 experience.
WhatsApp is back online after a major two-hour outage
A global outage of WhatsApp on Tuesday morning left Meta engineers scurrying to pinpoint the cause of the problem and restore service. The outage lasted for around two hours in a number of different locations.
cryptonewsz.com
Just like iOS vs. Android, DeFi developers are in need of an easy to use programing language
Writing smart contracts for decentralized applications is a complex task that can benefit from a vastly more simplified development environment. Just as writing software applications for iOS is far easier than building for Android, DeFi-focused blockchain Radix promises to radically simplify the experience for smart contract developers through its Scrypto programming language.
techunwrapped.com
Microsoft will completely disable Internet Explorer in February
No, before you worry I’ll clarify that you’re not having an experience similar to Bill Murray’s in Trapped in Time. Internet Explorer “said goodbye” in a “definitive” way on June 15, as we told you here, although we also told you at the time how you could continue using it, even if it was through Edge. Something that, in truth, only makes sense in very particular circumstances, but that has been considered by Microsoft, to avoid possible problems that could arise.
techaiapp.com
Week in review: OpenSSL critical fix, Medibank data breach, Apple fixes zero-day vulnerability
Here’s an overview of some of last week’s most interesting news, articles, interviews and videos:. Incoming OpenSSL critical fix: Organizations, users, get ready!. The OpenSSL Project team has announced that, on November 1, 2022, they will release OpenSSL version 3.0.7, which will fix a critical vulnerability in the popular open-source cryptographic library (but does not affect OpenSSL versions before 3.0).
decrypt.co
Open Metaverse Alliance Says It Won’t Let Meta Define the Future of the Internet
With Dapper Labs and The Sandbox among its ranks, OMA3 opens up membership amid push for an interoperable Web3 world. The Open Metaverse Alliance officially launched today and opened membership to Web3 builders. The association—which includes members like Dapper Labs—is pushing for an interoperable, blockchain-powered metaverse. Whether the...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Vitalik Buterin Shares More Opinions on Crypto Regulation
The creator of Ethereum, Vitalik Buterin, has taken to Twitter in order to elaborate more on his thoughts about the regulation of cryptocurrencies. The Ethereum creator began his thread by stating that he does not believe the sector should be actively seeking massive institutional funding at full speed. He said this because he believes that doing so would be counterproductive.
