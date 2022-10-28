Read full article on original website
Every upcoming Henry Cavill project confirmed and rumored following his departure from ‘The Witcher’
Let’s not beat around the bush. British actor Henry Cavill is one of the most in-demand stars in Hollywood with a fan base so devoted they would turn out to see him in anything. He could wear a trash bag over his face and it’d still be a masterpiece. The admiration isn’t unwarranted, however, as the 39-year-old actor has proven time and time again how versatile he is. When he’s not playing a Kryptonian superhero or a supernatural monster hunter, he’s playing an 18th-century private detective or the 1st Duke of Suffolk.
‘The Witcher’ theorists are adamant Henry Cavill quit the show, and it’s got nothing to do with Superman
When the news broke yesterday that Henry Cavill was exiting The Witcher after its upcoming third season to be replaced by Liam Hemsworth of all people, everyone assumed that it was because of Superman. After all, the first and third runs of the smash hit Netflix series took roughly six...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ is returning for season 4 on Netflix, but Henry Cavill is departing the series
Today is a sad day for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher series, as Netflix has just announced that Liam Hemsworth is replacing Henry Cavill as the titular Geralt of Rivia from the show’s fourth season onward. Cavill is bowing out in season 3, so the material from The Time of Contempt will be the last time he’ll put on the monster-hunting armor and silver sword in live-action.
Daniel Radcliffe speaks out on those Wolverine, ‘X-Men’ rumors
Many are wondering who will take on the very difficult task of filling Hugh Jackman’s shows once the actor finally, and we mean finally, steps down from the role of Wolverine. Now, as usual with these kinds of things, fans often put forward their choices for who they want to see in the role, and one name, in particular, has come up over and over again, and that person is Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has spoken out numerous times about the fan-casting and is ready to finally put it all to bed.
Millie Bobby Brown admits ‘Stranger Things’ creators don’t trust her to keep secrets
British actor Millie Bobby Brown reveals that keeping secrets isn’t her forte, which makes The Duffer Brothers reluctant to share details for the upcoming season of Stranger Things with her. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Brown admitted that having loose lips keeps her firmly out of the loop of the...
Liam Hemsworth might want to stay offline for a while, because the new ‘Witcher’ star is getting incinerated
If you had “Liam Hemsworth replacing Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia” on your 2022 bingo card, then please make sure to hand over next week’s lottery numbers as soon as possible. In a development as shocking as it was jaw-dropping, The Witcher has decided to recast its lead role once the third season drops at some point next year, and we’d be selling it short to say folks are pissed.
Weird Al reveals what drew him to Daniel Radcliffe for ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’
Fans of musical legend Weird Al Yankovic are eagerly looking forward to the release of a biopic about his life, titled Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. The upcoming film is slated to release on the Roku Channel on Nov. 4, 2022, and offers up a humorous take on Yankovic’s life, loosely based on reality. The biographical parody flick stars Daniel Radcliffe in the role of Al, alongside Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.
‘Stranger Things’ theory thinks Eleven’s fate has already been sealed
Fans are anticipating the final season of Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things after a killer fourth season this past summer. Even though we likely won’t see season five until late 2023, fans are busy speculating about the fate of Hawkins and their favorite characters, especially Eleven. Season four...
DC detractors are already predicting failure for the former Geralt of Rivia’s ‘Man of Steel 2’
Fans of The Witcher are still trying to process the sudden departure of Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, matters that haven’t been helped by the outpouring of fury to emerge when it was revealed that Liam Hemsworth would be stepping in as his replacement. When the news broke,...
Fans debate which is a bigger bummer: Henry Cavill leaving ‘The Witcher’ or who was cast as his replacement
Season three of The Witcher hasn’t even hit Netflix yet, and fans are already up in arms about season four. Henry Cavill has been playing the part of Geralt of Rivia since the series’ onset. Now, Liam Hemsworth is going to swoop in and play Geralt of Rivia as if it doesn’t matter. Fans are none too pleased.
Defenders of an acclaimed apocalyptic thriller will not stand for slanderous claims that a bad time was had
Relentlessly dark and bleak movies aren’t for everyone, but if a hefty heaping of cinematic nihilism is right up your street, then John Hillcoat’s The Road comes highly recommended. Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee traverse through an apocalyptic wasteland following an extinction-level event that decimated the human population...
Furious fans demand Netflix cancel ‘The Witcher’ instead of continuing without Henry Cavill
In what’s got to rank as perhaps the single most unexpected television development of the year, Netflix broke the internet when the streaming service revealed The Witcher had been granted an early season 4 renewal, albeit with a game-changing catch. Henry Cavill will bow out as Geralt of Rivia...
All ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ episodes from Season One, ranked
Strange New Worlds is shaping up to be one of the greatest Star Trek series since Star Trek: The Next Generation. Starring Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, the show has already found a dedicated fanbase who are eager for season two, coming in 2023. Every episode of season one...
Film fans shine a light on the movies ironically saved by their vindictive villains
It’s rare that one comes across a bad film that doesn’t even have a hint of a saving grace. Usually, there’s at least one great line, hints of excellent cinematography, or some creative scene or idea that prevents the film from being entirely worthless. Even Tommy Wiseau’s The Room managed to salvage something remarkable among audiences, regardless of intention.
Marvel recruits a major DC star to lead ‘Wonder Man’ series
Since Marvel Cinematic Universe veteran James Gunn was announced as the new co-CEO of DC Studios, we’ve been led to believe the working relationship between the two parties could be more cordial than ever before. That certainly appears to be the case, after Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was announced as the lead of the upcoming Wonder Man series.
A professor of Gothic literature praises ‘Twilight’ for its vegetarian vampires
Laura Westerngard, Ph.D. has high praise for the vampires in The Twilight Saga for their practice of vegetarianism. As she was analyzing a collection of vampire films for Vanity Fair, the gothic literature expert pointed to the virtue of the vampires’ exercising temperance despite their material wealth and prosperity. Explaining the cultural significance of the metaphor, she said:
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ finally has a release date, and it’s sooner than you think
As one of the most hotly-anticipated episodic projects on the horizon, fans of both the video game source material and prestige drama in general have been patiently awaiting news on when HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could potentially release. The largest and most expensive production to ever...
Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise
The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
A mind-melting supernatural horror with a knockout cast unleashes a wave of praise and theories
Although Halloween is now unfortunately over, the cesspool of deliciously satisfying horror films has yet to reach its peak with a multitude of mind-melting supernatural flicks still on display for the massive fandom to enjoy. While some horror features stupidly rely on ridiculous jump scares and nonsensical plots, 2016’s The Autopsy of Jane Doe is undoubtedly in a league of its own.
Netflix’s breathtaking new war epic torpedoes the Top 10 in 89 countries
The spookiest day on the calendar may be right around the corner, but Netflix subscribers have been checking out an original movie that’s haunting for an entirely different set of reasons, with the latest version of All Quiet on the Western Front bombarding the platform’s most-watched rankings. Per...
