Tigers offer four-star 2024 running back
Caden Durham is a 2024, four-star, 5-foot-9, 180-pound running back from Duncanville, Texas, where he plays for Duncanville High School. The Panthers are a nationally known team and rank as the No. 15 team in the country according to MaxPreps. So far, the Panthers are 7-0 this season and 5-0 in district play with two district games remaining. They’ll play for a district championship on Friday night against DeSoto.
