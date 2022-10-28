Read full article on original website
TSOS Will Have New Hard-Sided Shelters at Their New Site
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - For nearly three years, the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space tent encampment has been located just off Highway 93 South near the Buckhouse Bridge. KGVO News recently spoke to Jim Hicks, Executive Director of the Hope Rescue Mission about their plans for new hard-sided shelters in the location near the Missoula Justice Center off East Broadway, planned for December.
The Most Powerful Man In Montana? Check Out This Amazing Story.
Montana has certainly had its fair share of rich folks over the years, however, one in particular stands out. William A. Clark was born in Pennsylvania back in 1839. He would make his way west, living in Iowa and Colorado, before settling here in Montana. Gold is what brought Clark to the area, but it was his time as a banker in Deer Lodge that kickstarted his journey to become one of the three Copper Kings.
Is November the Ugliest Month in Montana?
It never occurred to me how ugly November is until 2015 when I heard this quote by the character Peter Griffin of Family Guy from season 14, episode 6 titled "Peter's Sister." God, I love this time of year. It's just past all the amazing colors of fall, and before the white of winter. Just brown and gray. Magical.
Time Change Weekend! Is The Tradition Ending?
This weekend, Sunday, November 6th we fall back to Daylight Standard time in Montana. For some, it makes getting up in the morning easier as the trick with the clock seems to make the sunrise early, but the sunsets sooner with darker afternoons into the winter months. Moving back and forth seemed to be harder on our bodies. Statistics noted more heart attacks and traffic accidents on the Monday following a change.
The Montana, Lithuania, Laser Connection. Say What Now?
Montana, Lasers, and Lithuania. Not three words you usually expect to see together. But say it out loud and it’s kinda cool. The Montana Department of Commerce, along with the Montana Photonics Industry Alliance and the Lithuanian Laser Association partnered over the summer on a series of seminars to promote education about the laser, photonics, and optics industries. These seminars, the last held on November 7th, were to build contacts networks of business and academic relationships between Montana and Lithuania.
10 Great Tips If You’re Moving To Rural Montana
It takes a certain kind of person to live in the middle of nowhere, and the middle of nowhere describes most of Montana. Living in Montana is a special place. The scenery, the weather, and the people make Montana an incredible place to live year-round. The only problem is some people move to Montana expecting to be like a big city, and they are sorely mistaken. This problem is the case, especially when folks move into rural areas of Montana.
Iowa’s Biggest Land Owner Is The Billionaire Family You’ve Never Heard Of
The group that owns the most Iowa land is one you may not have heard of but they've definitely been doing well. Iowa, being the big farming state that it is, consists of 97.2% private land, according to Summit Post. But there's one group that owns a huge chunk of land in the state and they have a history that will make you say "ah yes, that's why".
An Open Letter to Montana’s 8th Graders
I have a message to get across but I want to establish something first— I'm not a stuffed-shirt egghead here to talk down to you. I'm a radio DJ, but I'm not a how-do-you-do-fellow-kids type either, talking like "algebra is totally lit fam, frfr." I wouldn't waste my time writing that crap and I don't want to waste your time either. I'm writing this because you're Montana's future and I love this state.
Montana seniors & scammers: avoid being a victim
Scams can happen to anyone, but older citizens can be exploited the most. The National Council of Aging lists some of the most common scams and fraudulent cauls for senior-aged individuals. The grandparent scam is among the most common and devious types of fraudulent calls made. The scammer calls an...
Art In The Allez! and More Shopping For The Holiday Missoula!
Come on! Let’s go to this place I found by accident and was quite pleased that I did. Allez! In the alleyway at 120 North Higgins in Missoula. Allez (Al-lay) Missoula’s revolving outdoor mural gallery, that just opened up a presentation of the work of four mural artists from across the country in its fall/winter mural exhibit called “The Ache for Home.”
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
Reflections From a Tomboy Who Became a Montana Beauty Queen
Many Montanans will recognize the face of Becky Hillier, the talented TV broadcaster who anchored the nightly news on both KTVQ and KULR-8 TV stations in Billings. She also anchored a statewide morning show for a time as well. Did you know that she grew up as a tomboy in...
Montana Millionaire tickets go on sale Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Get a jump on Montana's exclusive jackpot -- the very popular Montana Millionaire lottery starts selling tickets at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. Last year, the limited, 280,000 tickets sold out in six days. The Montana Lottery will award two $1 million dollar grand prizes and more instant...
Groups sue Montana alleging FWP fails to count wolves accurately
Gray wolves ( Photo by Steve Jurvetson of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services | Creative Commons). Two groups have sued the State of Montana, specifically the Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department, for ignoring science and adopting a wolf management plan that fails to protect gray wolves as required since Montana and Idaho took over state management.
Original Governor's Mansion, prestigious symbol of Montana's wealth
HELENA, Mont. — Helena once laid claim to having more millionaires per capita than any other city in the United States. They came to Montana's rough and tumble gold camp and built their mansions. Not far from our State Capital stands a landmark rich in politics and celebrities. There's...
Officials Concerned About Use of Fentanyl Surging in Montana
The sale and use of fentanyl have increased drastically in Montana, and law enforcement officials are doing their part to crack down on criminals attempting to bring the deadly drug into the state. Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester says that law enforcement is seizing record amounts of fentanyl, a deadly...
Iconic Missoula Halloween party Disco Bloodbath canceled
Despite efforts to secure a venue, Disco Bloodbath, which has been one of the largest Halloween parties in Missoula the last 12 years, will not be happening this year. The annual EDM festival, a popular party among University of Montana college students and thousands of spectators from around the Pacific Northwest since 2010, wasn’t able to secure a suitable venue this year.
Paving contractor pleads guilty for attempted monopolization
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Billings paving and asphalt contractor pleaded guilty to attempting to monopolize the market for highway crack-sealing services in Montana and Wyoming. Nathan Nephi Zito pleaded guilty to one felony count after attempting to form a "strategic partnership" with a competitor. The U.S. Department of Justice...
Montana Bumper Sticker Sends Strong Message, But is it Offensive?
A new bumper sticker has been selling like hotcakes in Montana but is the message taking it too far?. If you talk to almost any native Montanan, they will tell you how frustrated they are about all of the out-of-staters moving to Montana. It's a fairly common sentiment among Montana locals. The fear is that people from different states are going to come to Montana and try to change our way of life.
How Good Are 2022 West-Central Montana Hunting Harvest Numbers?
If the first two weekends of the general big game season are any indication, 2022 could be a pretty good year in west-central Montana. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that, while the number of hunters remained steady compared to 2021, the total harvest numbers of both elk and deer saw a significant increase from not only last season, but the five-year average. Here are some of the figures, compiled at the Darby, Bonner, Anaconda and Fish Creek check stations.
