Rolesville, NC

WRAL

Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School

ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
WRAL News

Man seriously injured in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
WRAL News

Police: 3 young people injured in shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
WRAL News

NC Sheriff's Office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
cbs17

Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
WRAL News

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

