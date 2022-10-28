Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Craft Public House Opens Bakery Expansion Thanks to Passionate EmployeeJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina boasts 3 of the most remote work-friendly cities in America, according to studyEllen EastwoodCharlotte, NC
Rehabilitated senior housing reopens in downtown DurhamThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Cary Becomes the First City in North Carolina to Purchase Electric Mack TruckJames TulianoCary, NC
Detour Affecting the Cary Regional Library to Begin October 31stJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
cbs17
Teacher injured; fight breaks out at East Wake High School a week after ‘code red’ lockdown
WENDELL, N.C. (WNCN) — A teacher was injured and a fight broke out among students Tuesday at a Wake County high school where there was a “code red” lockdown last week, officials said. The fight among students happened at East Wake High School at 5101 Rolesville Road...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
WRAL
Large police presence gathers at Rolesville High School
ROLESVILLE, N.C. — A large law enforcement presence has gathered Friday afternoon outside of Rolesville High School. On Friday afternoon, the school was put in a code red lockdown. However, students appeared to be dismissed at 3:10 p.m. at the school located at 1099 East Young St. in Rolesville.
Driver breaks window to escape from car submerged in Johnston County creek
MIDDLESEX, N.C. — A driver hydroplaned in heavy rain Tuesday and ended up in a creek in Johnston County. The crash occurred before 6:30 a.m. on N.C. Highway 222 near Middlesex. Crews at the scene told WRAL News the driver was able to shatter a window, climb out and...
WRAL
Wake Co. schools cutting ties with cheerleading company named in lawsuit
The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit.
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
'Leave and get away': East Wake HS junior suspended after running from school in middle of lockdown
Mother of East Wake High School student is looking for answers after her daughter is suspended for leaving school during lockdown.
Wake school board moves new policy on closing achievement gaps by race to final vote
CARY, N.C. — The first-ever equity policy for the Wake County Board of Education now faces just one more vote this month. The policy seeks to close gaps in academic outcomes among different student demographic groups. It’s largely a set of goals and efforts to be reflective, rather than a set of procedures or regulations.
cbs17
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
SC sheriff defends traffic stop of Shaw University students, says there's 'no truth' to claims of racial profiling
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright maintains that his officers were not racially profiling when they stopped a bus carrying Shaw University students. The sheriff said Monday that his deputies were concerned about a possibly sleepy bus driver who was failing to maintain his lane. "I...
Man seriously injured in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in Durham. Around 4:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Buchanan Drive, where they found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to the hospital with...
Police: 3 young people injured in shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. — Three young people were injured in a shooting in Raleigh on Halloween night, police said. Officers responding to the shooting in northeast Raleigh found two juveniles with serious injuries and a third with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, police said in a news release. All three were taken to a hospital.
Man arrested after child grazed by bullet in Orange County road-rage incident
A 4-year-old child was grazed by a bullet in an apparent road-rage shooting near Hillsborough on Monday night.
cbs17
Chapel Hill cancels Franklin Street closure for Halloween due to heavy rain, lightning
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One of the biggest nights on Franklin Street in Chapel Hill will have to wait until next year as mother nature postponed the big party. Monday night, Chapel Hill officials decided to forego closing Franklin Street night due to heavy rain and lighting. “I...
cbs17
Orange Co. worker charged in road-rage shooting that injured 4-year-old boy going trick-or-treating
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Orange County employee is in jail after law enforcement officers said he fired a gun at a father and son in a vehicle on their way to go trick-or-treating. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said the road-rage incident happened around 7 p.m. on Halloween...
NC Sheriff's Office: Man shot at car during chase, boy hurt
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A man fired at a car he was chasing Monday night, leaving a child with a minor injury, a North Carolina sheriff’s office said. During the “rolling road rage situation” that began in the Hillsborough area around 7 p.m. Monday, Kelly Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills, fired several times at an occupied vehicle, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
cbs17
Wreck cleared, backups continue on I-440 W near Lake Boone Trail exit
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Morning commute traffic on a stretch of Interstate 440 W was backed up for several miles following a crash Tuesday morning. Three of four lanes were closed in the area of the Lake Boone Trail exit, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Backups from...
4-year-old in firefighter costume injured in road rage shooting on way to trick-or-treat
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. — More details about a road rage shooting that injured a 4-year-old on Halloween are coming to light after the shooting suspect had his first court appearance on Tuesday afternoon. A trip to go trick or treating on Halloween turned into a nightmare for one family,...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
67K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0