Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Conversation with Actress, Dancer, and Singer-Songwriter Mia DelamarMeikhel PhilogeneAtlanta, GA
Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
The Rich and Brothy Vietnamese Soups at Kennesaw's 575 Bistro Are Simply Pho-TasticDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Related
The relationship crumbles when a woman receives a request from her fiance she didn't expect.
Nowadays, monogamy is often accepted as the norm in romantic relationships. If you find the one, you marry them. Next, a wedding is planned. There you have it! You've finally found the one person you want to spend the rest of your life with. This could provide some solace as a happily ever after. This may not be a trap for some, but it may seem and feel like one to others. Open relationships are one of the alternatives available to those who feel constrained by monogamy.
CNBC
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
Friends are good for us … so why do many men have none at all?
Love is blind, goes the old saying, whereas friendship closes its eyes. The problem with closing our eyes, however, is that at some point we open them, and what happens when we take in the full and, perhaps, less than flattering picture of our dearest friends?. That’s the premise of...
psychologytoday.com
Dating a Sociopath in "Interview With the Vampire"
Sociopaths may be charming, but they don't make good romantic partners. Survivors may not see themselves as victims of their abuser due to trauma bonding. The cycle of abuse makes it difficult for survivors to leave the relationship. Spoiler Alert! I will discuss examples and plots from "Interview With the...
Women's Health
Drew Barrymore shares inspiring message about choosing celibacy after her 2016 divorce
Drew Barrymore has written a candid and uplifting blog post about celibacy, self-love and her evolving attitude to intimate relationships. In it, the host of The Drew Barrymore Show details how her lens on sex and love has shifted dramatically as she has gotten older, and how that has informed her decision to abstain from sex in the years following her 2016 split from ex-husband Will Kopelman.
Blah, blah, blah! Why it’s good to blurt it all out like Meghan
Irritated by the people with something to say about everything? So was Lucy Cavendish until she realised the value of opening up and sharing the pain
What TikTok does to your mental health: ‘It’s embarrassing we know so little’
In the few years since its launch, TikTok has already altered the face of the social media landscape, attracting more than 1 billion users and leading competitors to replicate some of its most unique features. The impact of that explosive growth and the ‘TikTok-ification’ of the internet at large on...
Daily Trojan
Looking for a relationship? Delete your toxic dating apps
I’d like to think of myself as a hopeless romantic. Despite how abysmal the future may seem — with death and destruction both imminent and concurrent — what remains ever-present is the love and affection that we provide one another. We all seek to find love, and for many that may mean succumbing to online dating.
Psych Centra
How to Know If You're Dating a Narcissist
People with narcissism are not inherently bad people. But they can be challenging to date. Here are the red flags to look out for. You’ve recently started dating someone who’s charming and confident, but you’re beginning to notice a shallow and selfish side. They seem to lack any signs of empathy or vulnerability.
Comments / 0