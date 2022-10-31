ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA

Homicide is leading cause of death for pregnant women in US, data shows

GMA
GMA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW7i1_0iqaUXwK00

Pregnant women in the Unites States are more than twice as likely to be murdered during pregnancy or shortly after childbirth than they are to die from the three main medical causes of maternal death associated with childbirth, research shows.

The majority of the homicides of pregnant women in the U.S. are at the hands of an intimate partner with a firearm, according to an editorial, which reviewed recent research and was published in the medical journal BMJ earlier in October.

"Pregnancy represents a particularly high-risk time for experiencing intimate partner violence," Dr. Rebecca Lawn, lead author of the paper and a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard School of Public Health, told ABC News. "While these statistics are shocking, pregnancy-associated homicides are preventable."

Around 1 in 3 women have reported being the victim of physical violence from their intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Women who are from ethnic or racial minority groups are at increased risk for even worse outcomes. These groups also tend to have a higher prevalence of intimate partner violence, according to the CDC.

Black women are three times as likely to be killed by their intimate partners around the time of pregnancy compared to white or Hispanic women, according to a study cited in the editorial, published earlier this year.

In cases of intimate partner violence, the severity of the abuse can at times increase during pregnancy, according to the American College of Gynecologists and Obstetricians .

"Many pregnant patients are not aware of the increased risk of homicide during pregnancy and after childbirth," Dr. Nita Landry, a Los Angeles-based OB-GYN, told ABC News. "Sometimes, pregnant patients are afraid to come forward."

MORE: Police department's viral lip sync challenge paints a very real domestic violence warning

The editorial reports that firearms were used in over 2 out of every 3 cases of women who were killed by their intimate partners around the time of pregnancy between 2008 and 2019, based on a study published earlier this year.

"Women are more likely to be killed by an intimate partner if their partner has access to a firearm," said Lawn, who called on U.S. officials to close loopholes in gun restrictions to prevent "perpetrators of domestic violence" from having gun access. "Further restrictions and enforcement of firearm legislation in domestic abuse circumstances are critical."

MORE: 'Boyfriend loophole' addressed in Senate gun deal: What to know

According to the CDC , the rate of firearm homicides has increased in recent years.

Previous research published in the Lancet has also suggested that the U.S. has a higher rate of intimate partner violence compared to other high-income countries.

Intimate partner violence, especially when associated with a firearm, can be fatal. With these statistics, intimate partner violence has quickly become a public health emergency for pregnant women, according to the report published in BMJ.

"It is an urgent call to action for not only health care team members, but for all of us," Dr. Elizabeth Langen, an OB-GYN and associate professor at the University of Michigan, told ABC News. "As we approach an election, we need to think about the health and well-being implications of our votes. Being able to pass gun control legislation is a matter of life and death."

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists already recommends that obstetricians and gynecologists, as well as all health care providers, routinely screen patients for intimate partner violence.

"This should occur at least at the first prenatal visit, each trimester and at the postpartum check," Dr. Veronica Gillispie-Bell, the lead author of one of the studies cited, and an OB-GYN and associate professor at Ochsner Health, a Louisiana-based health care system, told ABC News. "As OB-GYN's … we are well positioned to ask the questions to uncover abuse and provide resources to get help."

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force also recommends that health care providers screen women of reproductive age for intimate partner violence.

Despite these recommendations, the prevalence of screening by healthcare providers is low, with only about 1 in 4 women reporting being asked about intimate partner violence by their doctors, according to a report from the Kaiser Family Foundation .

Intimate partner violence is associated with both medical and psychological consequences. People who have experienced intimate partner violence can go on to develop depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the CDC.

If you need help or need help supporting someone else, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) or text START to 88788, or chat online at TheHotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7.

If you are struggling with any mental health crisis including thoughts of suicide, thoughts of hurting yourself, substance use or any emotional distress text or dial 988 to reach the Crisis Line. Free help is available 24/7.

Anna Yegiants, MD, MPH, is a resident physician in psychiatry and a member of the ABC News Medical Unit.

Comments / 1

Related
People

Babies Conceived via Fertility Treatments Born to Black Mothers 4 Times More Likely to Die as Newborns

A study found babies conceived via fertility treatments and born to Black mothers are four times likelier to die as newborns than their white counterparts Babies conceived via assisted reproduction technology and born to Black mothers are more than four times as likely as their white counterparts to die as newborns, according to a new study. Published Tuesday in the American Academy of Pediatrics' Pediatrics journal, the results of the study, conducted "on all singleton births in the United States from 2016 to 2017," found that "neonatal mortality...
MedicalXpress

Youngest girls who get pregnant have highest risk of poor outcomes, study finds

Pregnant teens in the U.S. have long been known to face increased health risks and pregnancy complications, but a new study for the first time finds that girls ages 13 or younger who get pregnant face even greater risks. These very young girls are significantly more likely to experience preterm birth, cesarean delivery, and admission to the intensive care unit (ICU) compared to older pregnant teens. Researchers from the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine led the study, which was published today in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).
The Herald News

Pregnancy Is Most Dangerous for the Very Young

FRIDAY, Nov. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- When preteen children or very young teenagers become pregnant, they face higher rates of complications and a greater risk of winding up in the intensive care unit than older teens do, a new study finds. The question about what happens when a young girl goes through pregnancy and delivery takes on more relevance after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June and subsequent abortion restrictions were enacted in numerous states. ...
NBC News

Nurse’s treatment of a Black pregnant woman sparks outrage online

Video footage of a white nurse practitioner accusing a Black pregnant woman of fraud has gone viral and incited outrage online. In October, a woman named Jillian — who asked to have her last name withheld from this story for privacy and safety reasons — shared a video of her interaction with a nurse practitioner at a Philadelphia clinic. Jillian told TODAY Parents that on the day she captured the video on her phone, she was seven months pregnant and experiencing pain and other complications. She had asked her doctor for a note that would allow her to begin her maternity leave from her job as a home health aide.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fox News

Woman who has ‘never been pregnant’ claims in Boston Globe piece to have had multiple life-saving abortions

The Boston Globe published a piece from a woman who claimed she had multiple abortions before the age of 21 despite never being pregnant. The opinion piece headlined, "My first abortion occurred at age 11. Then there were the others," was written by Lora-Ellen McKinney, who is a "pediatric psychologist, an activist artist, and a proud dog mom" according to the Globe. The article was published last week but resurfaced on Sunday when The Daily Caller noticed the headline didn’t align with the story told by McKinney for the Globe’s The Emancipator section that focuses on racial justice and equity.
BOSTON, MA
studyfinds.org

Children born to older parents or women under 20 more likely to suffer from bipolar disorder

VIENNA — Children whose parents are particularly old or young have a greater risk of suffering from bipolar disorder, reveal scientists in a new study. The 13-million-person review shows that mothers older than 35 or fathers over 45 are more likely to have a child suffering from the depressive condition. Likewise, giving birth under 20 makes your child more likely to have the disorder.
AL.com

RSV on the rise: What are the symptoms of RSV? How is it treated?

Cases of RSV – the acronym for respiratory syncytial virus – are rising across the country. Doctors at Children’s of Alabama said the combination of RSV and an uptick in flu cases have them bracing for a rough winter. “We have seen a lot of enteroviruses, just...
Insider

How to spot narcissistic abuse: 6 signs and where to seek treatment

Narcissistic abuse happens when someone with narcissistic personality disorder tries to manipulate you. An abuser with NPD may try to control you by isolating you from friends and family. Narcissistic abusers may also gaslight you, make you feel worthless, or bring others into the abuse.
The Independent

Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD

A woman was left wondering whether her husband cheated on her whilst she was pregnant when a medic wrongly diagnosed her newborn with an STD.Jenna Barnes, 43, took her newborn baby boy, Fletcher, to hospital for a check up when his eyes became “gunky and stuck together”.He underwent tests to determine what was causing the issue and Jenna claims a midwife told her the child had tested positive for gonorrhoea.Jenna says she was told the infection would have been passed on by a parent before the baby was born – leading her to believe her husband, Chris, 45, the frontman...
ScienceAlert

Mouse Study Suggests a Surprising Link Between Nose-Picking And Alzheimer's

A new study has revealed a tenuous but plausible link between picking your nose and increasing the risk of developing dementia. In cases where picking at your nose damages internal tissues, critical species of bacteria have a clearer path to the brain, which responds to their presence in ways that resemble signs of Alzheimer's disease.
studyfinds.org

2 drugs may help stop pancreatic cancer before it starts

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Pancreatic cancer is an especially elusive form of the disease, known to go undetected in many patients for quite some time due to lack of symptoms. This “silent” nature allows pancreatic cancer to progress undetected and spread to other organs. Researchers from the University of Florida, however, report that two drugs may be able to stop pancreatic cancer before it has a chance to start by reversing a key cellular process involved in its progression.
GMA

GMA

73K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy