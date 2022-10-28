ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

Social Security Payments for November: When You'll Get Your Money

The Social Security Administration will begin disbursing payments to Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, starting tomorrow. (Here's the schedule for Social Security Disability Insurance beneficiaries.) Starting in January 2023, you'll get a benefits increase on your check; that starts in December for SSI recipients. We'll explain why below and how the timing of Social Security payments works.
Eyewitness News

Learning how to save money on vacations by ‘travel hacking’

(WFSB) – Eyewitness News is finding ways to save you money, find you money and make you money. It’s that time of year where people are doing holiday traveling or trying to pick out that vacation destination for 2023, but it’s no secret flights are expensive these days.
Eyewitness News

Savings guru shares advice for shopping online vs in store

(WFSB) - Do you think it is cheaper to shop online, or do you think you save more money going to a store?. Eyewitness News spoke to Clark Howard himself, the savings guru and what he has to say might surprise you. “So, retailers are facing really high shipping costs...

