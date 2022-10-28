ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?

You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Deer are everywhere in Mass. But hunters increasingly aren’t allowed to hunt them.

“Even if hunter participation returned to 1980s levels, it would not likely reduce deer abundance in many areas due to the lack of hunter access and landscape changes.”. The deer population in Massachusetts is above 95,000, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. This is the same ballpark it’s been in for the last couple of years, but it’s about double what it used to be in the 1990s.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million

As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
This year’s Massachusetts gubernatorial race heats up

(Photo Courtesy of NBC Boston) “Massachusetts governor candidates Geoff Diehl (Republican) and Attorney General Maura Healy (Democrat) prepare for a debate.”. On November 8th, 2022, Massachusetts residents will be given the opportunity to elect a new governor. The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is between the Democratic candidate, Maura Healey, and the Republican candidate, Geoff Diehl. Healey was elected Attorney General in 2014 and in 2018. In 2010, Diehl was elected as State Representative of the 7th Plymouth District and later in 2016 elected as full Delegate to the Republican National Convention.
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore

Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations

BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates

(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters

The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
