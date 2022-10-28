Read full article on original website
Related
Massachusetts expands list of items that are banned from going out in the trash
BOSTON, Mass. — The start of November brings a number of new waste disposal bans in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection has added an array of new items to its list of materials that residents are not allowed to throw out for trash collection each week.
Will Massachusetts Actually See a Mild Winter for 2022/2023?
You have to love the weather in Massachusetts. It's one of those things where it can be difficult to prepare what to wear because on any given day you could be wearing shorts and a t-shirt one minute but then sweaters and jeans the next. That's why I never really store my summer clothes away when it's winter and vice versa. I like to be ready for temperature-appropriate clothing at the drop of a dime.
Think You’re Smart? Proof Is In Your Favor If You Live In Massachusetts
You Massachusetts residents think you're pretty smart, don't you? Well, according to a new study, chances are pretty good that you're definitely utilizing a lot of your grey matter on a regular basis. According to a recent study from PennStakes, which looked at data from numerous sources including S.A.T. scores,...
Deer are everywhere in Mass. But hunters increasingly aren’t allowed to hunt them.
“Even if hunter participation returned to 1980s levels, it would not likely reduce deer abundance in many areas due to the lack of hunter access and landscape changes.”. The deer population in Massachusetts is above 95,000, according to the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries & Wildlife. This is the same ballpark it’s been in for the last couple of years, but it’s about double what it used to be in the 1990s.
Berkshire County Born Actor has a 2022 Net Worth of $120 Million
As we have mentioned in the past, Massachusetts, Berkshire County in particular, has a lot of talent right under our noses. Berkshire folks tend to give celebrities their space. I mean think about it, that's probably part of the reason why celebrities choose to live and/or visit the Berkshires. In addition to the beauty of the four seasons and the rich culture that our county has to offer, the Berkshires are probably attractive to famous folks because they don't have to worry about paparazzi chasing them down the streets and hiding out waiting to snap photos of them. That has to be pretty annoying but then again that comes with being famous.
umlconnector.com
This year’s Massachusetts gubernatorial race heats up
(Photo Courtesy of NBC Boston) “Massachusetts governor candidates Geoff Diehl (Republican) and Attorney General Maura Healy (Democrat) prepare for a debate.”. On November 8th, 2022, Massachusetts residents will be given the opportunity to elect a new governor. The 2022 Massachusetts gubernatorial election is between the Democratic candidate, Maura Healey, and the Republican candidate, Geoff Diehl. Healey was elected Attorney General in 2014 and in 2018. In 2010, Diehl was elected as State Representative of the 7th Plymouth District and later in 2016 elected as full Delegate to the Republican National Convention.
iheart.com
Steep Massachusetts National Grid Price Hikes Start Tuesday
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — National Grid's winter rate increases are now in effect across Massachusetts, and they are expected to be steep. National Grid said the average prices for monthly electricity will shoot up an average of 64% this winter compared to 2021-2022, or $114. Natural gas prices from the utility will also increase an average of 22% to 24%, or about $50.
Check your tickets! 9 $50K Powerball winners sold in Massachusetts as jackpot continues to climb
BOSTON — Did you purchase a Powerball ticket in Massachusetts for Monday night’s drawing? If so, you could be in luck. There were no tickets that matched all six numbers in the Halloween drawing, but there were nine winning tickets with a prize of $50,000 sold in the Bay State, according to the Massachusetts Lottery Commission.
Mass. nursing home staff used residents’ money for Lyft and coffee, AG says
An employee of a Brookline nursing home is accused of using a resident’s debit card for personal Lyft rides, shopping and coffee. In a separate case, a staff member at an Attleboro long-term care facility was asked by a resident to use his debit card to purchase snacks; instead, prosecutors said Tuesday, she covertly stole $1,000 from the older man’s bank account.
Haunted hikes: Massachusetts’ 5 spookiest trails to explore
Can a hiking trail trafficked by thousands of people each year be haunted? That depends on what one is willing to believe. The staff of Salem Ghosts, a ghost tour company based in the supernatural capital of Salem, are convinced. They say the state’s centuries-old towns and witchy history have left a haunting impression on nature paths across Massachusetts.
3 Great Pizza Places in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is list of three amazing pizza spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Maura T. Healey is best choice for governor of Massachusetts (Editorial)
The decision by Gov. Charlie Baker not to seek a third term created a wide-open race to succeed him, but soon, one candidate among the Democrats stood out. Attorney General Maura T. Healey is the choice of The Republican to succeed Baker as governor of Massachusetts and usher in a new period of opportunity and growth for the state.
14 Dunkin' Locations Cited for Child Labor Violations
BOSTON - A management company has agreed to pay $145,000 to resolve over 1,200 violations of Massachusetts child labor laws at 14 Dunkin' locations, according to the Massachusetts Attorney General's office. The Westford Group, Inc., its President Michael Marino, and its Treasurer Brian Marino, were issued five citations by the...
Turnto10.com
Massachusetts residents to see increase in electricity rates
(WJAR) — Residents in Massachusetts are expected to see a spike in their electrical bills this winter. National Grid customers in Massachusetts could see a 64% increase in their electricity rates. Eversource also expects to raise rates. Their CEO is warning of a natural gas shortage. The rate increases...
Mass. ballot question 1: How the ‘millionaire’s tax’ could impact the ultra-rich and average earner
BOSTON - Officially it is called Massachusetts Ballot Question One but it is also known as” the millionaire’s tax”, “the fair share amendment” or” the tax hike amendment”. Voters are basically being asked if top earners in the state should pay higher personal income taxes.
High job vacancy rates spread across Massachusetts hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals are short on workers to the tune of 19,000 full-time positions statewide and the shortage, combined with hospital financial losses, has created "an unprecedented crisis" for providers that affects both access and cost for patients, a new report concluded.
Teachers Pay to Mail Falsehoods to Massachusetts Voters
The teachers unions are paying to mislead voters about a Massachusetts ballot question that would raise taxes to pay for education and transportation. Two mailings received by a registered voter in the state make false claims about the initiative while disclosing in small print that they are paid for by the Massachusetts Teachers Association, National Education Association, American Federation of Teachers, American Federation of Teachers Solidarity Fund, and American Federation of Teachers Massachusetts. All five of the “top donors” listed on the mailings that include the factually inaccurate claims are teacher unions or related entities. When we last checked, the unions had put $15.8 million into the tax-increase campaign.
WCVB
UMass Amherst/WCVB poll finds Gov. Baker's approval rating growing as he nears end of final term
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's approval rating is growing as he enters his final weeks in office and voters prepare to pick his successor, a new poll finds. The UMass Amherst/WCVB poll found Baker's approval rating of 68% is unchanged from two years ago and continues a...
thelocalne.ws
Drought situation improving but northeastern Massachusetts still worst-affected area
IPSWICH — A storm system exiting the Great Lakes earlier in the week moved north, resulting in improvements to the long-term drought conditions across New England. However, the week’s rainfall still wasn’t enough to get Essex County out of a severe drought status. According to the U.S....
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: Question 1 - Millionaire’s tax
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s not just candidates that Massachusetts voters are choosing as we approach election day next week. There are four ballot questions as well. Western Mass News spoke with Ray La Raja, a political science professor at UMass Amherst, who broke down Question 1 on the ballot and what voting yes or no means.
Comments / 1