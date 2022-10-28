ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State

MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼 FHSU's Henry ranked in NWCA Division II Preseason Poll

MANHEIM, Pa. – Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State is ranked in the NWCA Division II Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season. Fort Hays State was among the receiving votes section of the team rankings. Henry was a national qualifier for the Tigers last year at 197 pounds. He...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀 Tiger women open season ranked in the top-10

The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 10 in both national polls, released Tuesday by both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA). The Tigers will open the new year ranked third in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Semifinal round of GAC/MIAA Tournament moved up a day

BETHANY, Okla. – The Great American Conference announced that the 2022 Men's Soccer Championship Tournament semifinal round has been moved up a day due to inclement weather forecasted on Friday. The tournament semifinals will now be on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the start times of each match remaining the...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women open with exhibition at K-State

Monday, October 31, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. Before opening the 53rd season in program history early next month, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team will play in one final tune-up game Monday evening when the Tigers travel to Manhattan, Kan. for an exhibition contest against Kansas State. First tip between the Tigers and Wildcats is slated for 6:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

⚽ Two second half goals carries Tiger women into MIAA Tourney win

HAYS, Kan. - Fourth-seeded Fort Hays State defeated fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers found the net twice to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. FHSU improved to 11-1-7 overall, while UCO moved to 11-4-4 overall and will now await its NCAA Tournament fate next weekend. Both the Tigers and Bronchos went into the match ranked among the top six in the NCAA region rankings.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel

When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
LARNED, KS
Hays Post

Schmidt Foundation grant bolsters #GiveCatholic campaign

TMP-M #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. This year, because of the generosity of the Robert E. & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation,...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

High school students to compete in FHSU Math Relays

Fort Hays State University’s Math and Computer Science departments will host the 42nd annual Math Relays on Nov.10 in the Memorial Union. Students in grades nine through 12 will compete in a maximum of six tests throughout the day. The six tests are number sense, trigonometry, algebra, geometry, applications, and calculations with calculators.
Hays Post

Traffic flow on South Vine will shift again starting Tuesday

Traffic control for the Reconstruction of South Vine Street Project will change on Tuesday. During the next phase of construction, traffic north of Eighth Street will be moved from the outside to the inside lanes. As such, all traffic on Vine Street within the construction zone will be carried on the new pavement in the center of Vine Street, one lane in each direction.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

HPD arrest log, Oct. 23 to 29

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Curtis Morrison, 42, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 23 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aiden Christopher Colvin, 18, was arrested...
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy