🎧 Defend the Fort Podcast: Tiger Talk (Oct 29, 2022)
Tiger Talk with Fort Hays State head football coach Chris Brown. Tiger Talk airs live on KAYS (94.3 FM/1400 AM) at noon on Monday from Big Smoke Barbecue on Hays.
🏀 Tiger women hang with Kansas State
MANHATTAN - The Fort Hays State women's basketball team overcame a slow start to battle toe to to with Kansas State in an exhibition game Monday night at Bramlage Coliseum, but the Wildcats used a 13-2 run to open the fourth quarter to propel them to a 74-63 win. The Tigers were within one to start the quarter but missed their first five shots and turned the ball over five times.
🤼 FHSU's Henry ranked in NWCA Division II Preseason Poll
MANHEIM, Pa. – Tereus Henry of Fort Hays State is ranked in the NWCA Division II Preseason Poll for the 2022-23 season. Fort Hays State was among the receiving votes section of the team rankings. Henry was a national qualifier for the Tigers last year at 197 pounds. He...
🏀 Tiger women open season ranked in the top-10
The Fort Hays State women's basketball team enters the 2022-23 season ranked in the top 10 in both national polls, released Tuesday by both the Women's Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) and the NCAA Division II Sports Information Directors of America (D2SIDA). The Tigers will open the new year ranked third in the coaches poll and ninth in the media poll.
🤼 Tigers picked third in MIAA Coaches Preseason Poll
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Fort Hays State Wrestling was picked third in the MIAA Preseason Coaches Poll, released on Monday . The Tigers are picked to finish one notch higher in the dual standings than where they finished last season. Defending national champion Nebraska-Kearney is picked first in the...
⚽ Semifinal round of GAC/MIAA Tournament moved up a day
BETHANY, Okla. – The Great American Conference announced that the 2022 Men's Soccer Championship Tournament semifinal round has been moved up a day due to inclement weather forecasted on Friday. The tournament semifinals will now be on Thursday (Nov. 3) with the start times of each match remaining the...
🏀🎙️ LISTEN - FHSU women open with exhibition at K-State
Monday, October 31, 2022 • 6:30 p.m. Before opening the 53rd season in program history early next month, the Fort Hays State women's basketball team will play in one final tune-up game Monday evening when the Tigers travel to Manhattan, Kan. for an exhibition contest against Kansas State. First tip between the Tigers and Wildcats is slated for 6:30 p.m. inside Bramlage Coliseum.
⚽ Two second half goals carries Tiger women into MIAA Tourney win
HAYS, Kan. - Fourth-seeded Fort Hays State defeated fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers found the net twice to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. FHSU improved to 11-1-7 overall, while UCO moved to 11-4-4 overall and will now await its NCAA Tournament fate next weekend. Both the Tigers and Bronchos went into the match ranked among the top six in the NCAA region rankings.
👟 Ellis' Boydston places fourth at 2A state, Monarchs sixth as a team
WAMEGO – Ellis freshman Avery Boydston finished fourth at Saturday’s 2A Girls Cross County Meet at the Wamego Country Club. Boydston had a time of 20:13.86. Stanton County’s Chesney Peterson won the 2A title with a time of 18:19.11. Taegan Linderman of Hoxie placed eighth (21:05.47). TMP-Marian...
Larned writer chooses pickleball murder-mystery for debut novel
When Larned's Rob Munden is not playing pickleball, he's still thinking about pickleball. Now four-plus years of labor are paying off with Munden's first novel, "Peanut Butter Pickleball and Murder." The established playwright has a logical reason for writing the book. "The reason I decided to write my first novel...
Great Bend delegation heads to New Mexico to recruit workers
GREAT BEND — Teaming up with Dodge City and Liberal economic development teams, Great Bend Economic Development spent three days at the New Mexico State Fair to expose potential workforce in New Mexico to what western Kansas has to offer. Great Bend Economic Development Director Sara Arnberger said the...
🎥 111th Dist. candidate Hammond: 'Somebody has to represent our interests'
Hays resident Ed Hammond, the former president of Fort Hays State University, has come out of retirement to run for the state's 111th House District. "I really love this community, and built a home in Hays after I left FHSU," Hammond, said in a recent interview with Hays Post. The...
Schmidt Foundation grant bolsters #GiveCatholic campaign
TMP-M #iGiveCatholic is a Giving Day for the faithful across the nation (and the globe) to come together and raise as many charitable dollars as possible for Catholic parishes, schools, and ministries in participating arch/dioceses. This year, because of the generosity of the Robert E. & Patricia A. Schmidt Foundation,...
NWester: Woman with dyslexia, FHSU professor share passion for literacy
Two women have brought their passions for literacy to a growing Fort Hays State University program, which is helping people of all ages enhance their reading and language skills. The FHSU Language and Literacy Institute offers free reading tutoring and English as a second language classes both in person and...
High school students to compete in FHSU Math Relays
Fort Hays State University’s Math and Computer Science departments will host the 42nd annual Math Relays on Nov.10 in the Memorial Union. Students in grades nine through 12 will compete in a maximum of six tests throughout the day. The six tests are number sense, trigonometry, algebra, geometry, applications, and calculations with calculators.
Districts expected to pay more if Kansas doesn't close special ed funding gap
The state of Kansas is underfunding special education, and that is putting more pressure on local special education cooperatives, including the one that serves Hays, to come up with more money to fill the gap. Kyle Carlin, director of West Central Kansas Special Education Cooperative, gave a report to the...
Traffic flow on South Vine will shift again starting Tuesday
Traffic control for the Reconstruction of South Vine Street Project will change on Tuesday. During the next phase of construction, traffic north of Eighth Street will be moved from the outside to the inside lanes. As such, all traffic on Vine Street within the construction zone will be carried on the new pavement in the center of Vine Street, one lane in each direction.
HPD arrest log, Oct. 23 to 29
All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Robert Curtis Morrison, 42, was arrested at 12:24 a.m. Oct. 23 in Hays on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aiden Christopher Colvin, 18, was arrested...
