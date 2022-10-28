HAYS, Kan. - Fourth-seeded Fort Hays State defeated fifth-seeded Central Oklahoma 2-0 in the MIAA Tournament Quarterfinals on Sunday at the FHSU Soccer Stadium. After a scoreless first half, the Tigers found the net twice to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 2018. FHSU improved to 11-1-7 overall, while UCO moved to 11-4-4 overall and will now await its NCAA Tournament fate next weekend. Both the Tigers and Bronchos went into the match ranked among the top six in the NCAA region rankings.

