It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.

JEFFERSON CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO