The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
3 Great Pizza Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Historic 'Claud D. Grove and Berenice Sinclair Grove House' in Cole County, Missouri is 110 years oldCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The Best Mexican Restaurant in Missouri is in a town of 1,000
You have probably never heard of the tiny Missouri town named Stover, but you may want to grab a map and find it asap! The restaurant that was voted the Best Mexican Restaurant in all of Missouri is in little Stover, Missouri, so what makes it so special?. According to...
939theeagle.com
Missouri’s governor to attend EquipmentShare jobs announcement in Columbia
We’ll learn new details Thursday morning about the planned $100-million expansion of a major Columbia employer. Missouri Governor Mike Parson will be at fast-growing EquipmentShare near I-70’s Lake of the Woods exit on Thursday at 10 am. He’ll be joined by company executives and others. 939 the...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): MoDOT project director Brandi Baldwin discusses I-70 and 63 interchange on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Columbia’s heavily-congested I-70 and Highway 63 interchange is the busiest one in mid-Missouri. State Department of Transportation (MoDOT) project director Brandi Baldwin says 160,000 vehicles go through that interchange each day. She’s encouraging you to attend Wednesday’s open house-style meeting at Columbia’s ARC on West Ash. You can go anytime between 4-6 pm tomorrow to speak to MoDOT personnel and hear about the preferred alternatives:
KOMU
Mayor Barbara Buffaloe addresses recent shootings in Columbia
COLUMBIA - There have been shootings every weekend for three weeks in Columbia. Despite this, Mayor Barbara Buffaloe said that compared to 2021, violent crime numbers are down 30% in the city. “I think - as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as the mayor - I obviously...
939theeagle.com
Columbia Police plan two informational meetings this week about camera proposal
Tuesday night is your first opportunity to learn specific details about Columbia’s planned FUSUS camera proposal. FUSUS is a platform that allows citizens to decide if and how they participate. Tonight’s informational meeting is from 6-8 at the Howard municipal building on Broadway. A second meeting is planned for...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City Paranormal Society to do ghost hunt at Tweedie Family Home tonight
It’s Halloween, and that means the Jefferson City Paranormal Society is gearing up for another ghost investigation. For the past several years, the group has investigated historic homes and other rumored haunted sights on Halloween. Three years ago, the society did a live stream of their investigation on Hobo Hill here in Jefferson City. Last year, they visited the Lemp Mansion in St. Louis. But the society’s medium, Jacqueline Ousley, says they’re keeping it local this year and investigating the Tweedie Family Home. It’s a house that was built in 1870 and is currently owned by the Historic City of Jefferson. The story behind it begins with Charles Tweedie.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Sedalia Man Injured in Pettis County Rollover
A Sedalia man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover that occurred Monday night in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016 Volvo VNL Tractor Trailer, driven by 33-year-old Emmanuel B. Dilver of Sedalia, was on Highway 65, south of 765 just before 7 p.m., when the vehicle left the roadway and overturned.
abc17news.com
Shots fired reported north of Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office reported shots fired Monday night at an apartment building north of Columbia in the Prathersville area, in between Northeast Circle Drive and Wildwood Street. There were no reported injuries. A spokesman from the sheriff’s office said an apartment building was hit...
abc17news.com
State panel recommends three-year suspension for former Boone County prosecutor
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) - A legal ethics panel asked that a former assistant Boone County prosecutor be suspended for three years. The Disciplinary Hearing Panel wrote on Oct. 26 that Morley Swingle should be banned from practicing law in Missouri indefinitely, with the earliest chance at applying for reinstatement coming in three years.
939theeagle.com
Wooldridge residents and state lawmaker say rebuilding church is symbolic
A state lawmaker with more than 30 years of fire experience has never seen a blaze like last Saturday’s wildfire that destroyed 23 structures in mid-Missouri’s rural Wooldridge. State Rep. Tim Taylor (R-Speed), who represents Wooldridge in the Missouri House, helped fight the fire. He tells 939 the...
BET
Several Black Faculty Members Quit The University Of Missouri
At least nine Black faculty members quit the University of Missouri this year. . According to The Colombia Missourian, data from Latha Ramchand, MU provost and executive vice chancellor for academic affairs reveals last year there were 92 Black faculty members. In 2022, that number dropped to 83. Additionally, Black faculty dropped to 3.73% from 4.16% in 2021.
kjluradio.com
Bond is set for Ozark man involved in fatal head-on crash on Jefferson City's west end
Bond is set for a southwest Missouri man charged with a fatal alcohol-related car accident in Jefferson City. On Monday, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe set a $75,000 bond for Robert Harris, 58, of Ozark. He’d previously been held with no bond. Harris was arrested October 22 for causing...
A Sedalia Fast Food Restaurant Loses One Location? Yes It’s True
If any of you have driven on Limit Ave recently, you may notice that there hasn't been too much traffic going in and out of the Hardee's location there. In fact the sign is missing. It was a destination for me on several occasions, as they often had breakfast deals that I liked, and on occasion, they were opened before my air shift at 6 a.m.
Columbia Missourian
Meet the candidates for Missouri auditor
Boone County voters will help elect a new state auditor on Nov. 8. Incumbent Republican State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick is running against Democrat Alan Green and Libertarian John Hartwig Jr.
939theeagle.com
Columbia police investigating apparent suicide near Hearnes Center
MU Police says its initial investigation appears to show that a man parked near the Hearnes Center took his own life Friday night. The incident happened at about 9:25 p.m., as a MUPD officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident. The department says its officer approached the vehicle and saw a man inside with a gun in his hand. The officer asked the man to put the gun down, but instead the man fired it once and apparently took his own life.
carthagenewsonline.com
MDC reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man charged with murder for providing fatal dose of heroin scheduled for trial
A Columbia man accused of providing a fatal dose of heroin is scheduled for trial. Kennis Shepperd-Dickson, 43, was recently scheduled for a jury trial to begin January 10, 2023. Dickson was arrested in 2020 after the victim died from a fatal overdose. He’s charged with second-degree murder, delivery of...
Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard
Columbia police were asking drivers to avoid part of a busy road during the evening rush Monday because of a crash. The post Columbia police ask drivers to avoid part of Stadium Boulevard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia Police Officers are working to learn more following a shooting in East Columbia on Saturday. The department says they identified one potential suspect and brought them in for questioning around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers say they responded to the 200 block of Old Highway 63 around 10:30 p.m. Saturday for shots fired. The post One person hurt after shooting at east Columbia apartment complex appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
