Related
Seven House races shift in Democrats' favor: Poll
Democrats racked up gains in seven House races in the latest Cook Political Report, eclipsing the three races that moved in the Republicans' favor.
AOL Corp
Voters in battleground states prefer Republican House candidates over Democrats by 6%, survey says
Republicans and Democrats around the nation are statistically tied when it comes to which party voters prefer to control the House of Representatives — but Republicans have a 6-point lead in key battleground states, according to a Penn Program on Opinion Research and Election Studies/SurveyMonkey poll of over 100,000 likely voters.
Republicans Close to Flipping a House Seat Where Democrats Least Expect it
Beyond the suburbs, there's a lot of open space between Oregon's liberal enclaves of Portland and Salem—the type of regions Republicans, in recent elections, have made their domain. Both cities voted safely Democratic in 2020. But in the surrounding counties, Democrat Joe Biden only narrowly eked out victories in...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA (AP) — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year’s midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a...
CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts
CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech
Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
CNBC
Republican gains in key states signal bad news for Democrats ahead of midterms, new polls show
Republican candidates appear to be making gains in the final sprint to the November midterms, new election forecasts show. In Ohio, more likely voters said they would rather have Republicans in charge of Congress than Democrats, according to a Spectrum News/Siena College poll. The Cook Political Report on Monday changed...
Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties
Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
straightarrownews.com
Obama to campaign for Democrats in battleground states before midterms
Former President Barack Obama is making a series of appearances in key battleground states ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He’s trying to prevent what has been a historic trend – the president’s party losing seats during the midterms. “It’s critical to get out the vote for...
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit.
Biden faces years of acrimony if Democrats get a midterm election drubbing
Joe Biden's midterm pitch is increasingly stark and alarmist as he grapples for momentum in an election seemingly slipping away from Democrats that could land him with a Congress inflicting two years of misery on his White House.
Tim Ryan outraises J.D. Vance, blowing out state record, in final pre-election fundraising period for Ohio’s U.S. Senate race
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even as he’s called for greater investments in his race from national Democrats, Rep. Tim Ryan is entering the final phase of the U.S. Senate race with a huge fundraising advantage over J.D. Vance, his Republican opponent. From Oct. 1-19, Ryan raised $9 million and...
Democrats to boost Hochul in tight New York governor's race
Democrats have created a super PAC in New York to boost incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul, a sign of the party's growing fears that a late-stage surge by her Republican opponent Lee Zeldin could result in an upset in the blue state
US News and World Report
The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate
Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
Split-Ticket Voters Could Save Democrats in Key Swing States
Political analysts have largely staked the possible outcome of the 2022 midterm elections for the U.S. Senate, Congress and governorships around either party's national momentum in the polls, with the expectation that Republicans or Democrats in battleground states like Arizona or Ohio could find themselves in a "winner take all" scenario where the party on top ultimately wins every election in the state.
Who will lead progressives after Bernie Sanders?
Here's a look at some progressives who may hope to lead the movement in a presidential race once Bernie Sanders steps aside.
Republicans head into final week with lead in seats, voters feel things are "out of control" — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
The election is already underway; millions have voted, and tens of millions more will before Nov. 8. Amid that, eight in 10 likely voters describe things in the country today as "out of control," as opposed to "under control." That doesn't bode well for the party in power: Republicans are...
msn.com
CNN panelist says Democrats didn't plan ahead in 2020: Biden was 'an emergency nominee'
New York Times reporter Jonathan Martin said Sunday on CNN that President Biden was an "emergency nominee" in 2020 and that the Democratic Party did not consider his age when he was elected. CNN's "Inside Politics" panel discussed former President Barack Obama hitting the campaign trail over the weekend in...
REVEALED: FBI Agents Who Warned Facebook About Hunter Biden Laptop Story Donated To Democrats During 2020 Election
The two FBI agents who warned Facebook to be on “high alert” for misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election were reportedly Democratic donors, RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes just weeks after Mark Zuckerberg – who owns Facebook’s parent company, Meta – told Joe Rogan how he was briefed by the FBI to be “vigilant” for “some kind of dump” linked to “Russian propaganda” ahead of the election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.As a result of the FBI’s brief, Facebook ultimately censored an October 14, 2020 article published by the New York Post regarding an email found on...
