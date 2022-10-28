ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

CNN

CNN Poll: Voters tilt toward Republicans over Democrats in competitive districts

CNN — Americans are closely divided over which party’s candidate they would support in their congressional districts, with preferences in competitive districts tilting toward Republicans, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. But about 4 in 10 voters say neither party’s candidates in their congressional districts have a clear plan for solving the country’s problems.
Washington Examiner

WATCH: Obama trolls Trump for not taking his 'lumps' after election loss in new speech

Former President Barack Obama mocked his presidential successor for not accepting the 2020 election results during an appearance at a Georgia rally on Friday. Obama told the attendees of the rally about his first race for Illinois's 1st Congressional District in 2000 and how he ended up getting "whooped" by his opponent. The former president described the loss as "embarrassing" and that he had to go out the day after his loss with "a big L on my forehead," according to footage of his speech.
GEORGIA STATE
Newsweek

Democrats Losing Voters in 2 Key Pennsylvania Counties

Democrats are losing voters in two Pennsylvania counties, according to voting registration data from Pennsylvania's Department of State (DOS). A Newsweek analysis of current voting registration in the battleground state shows that there are 18,080 fewer registered Democratic voters in Erie and Northampton counties than in 2020. In recent weeks,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
US News and World Report

The Battlegrounds: Nevada Senate

Republican challenger: Former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. Along with the races in Pennsylvania and Georgia, Nevada’s Senate race is poised to determine which party controls the Senate beginning in January. The contest pits incumbent Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt. [
NEVADA STATE
Newsweek

Split-Ticket Voters Could Save Democrats in Key Swing States

Political analysts have largely staked the possible outcome of the 2022 midterm elections for the U.S. Senate, Congress and governorships around either party's national momentum in the polls, with the expectation that Republicans or Democrats in battleground states like Arizona or Ohio could find themselves in a "winner take all" scenario where the party on top ultimately wins every election in the state.
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

REVEALED: FBI Agents Who Warned Facebook About Hunter Biden Laptop Story Donated To Democrats During 2020 Election

The two FBI agents who warned Facebook to be on “high alert” for misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election were reportedly Democratic donors, RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes just weeks after Mark Zuckerberg – who owns Facebook’s parent company, Meta – told Joe Rogan how he was briefed by the FBI to be “vigilant” for “some kind of dump” linked to “Russian propaganda” ahead of the election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.As a result of the FBI’s brief, Facebook ultimately censored an October 14, 2020 article published by the New York Post regarding an email found on...
MISSOURI STATE

