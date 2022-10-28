Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis to the Chicago Bulls? Here’s why it could potentially happen
The Chicago Bulls enter today with a 3-4 record, coming off a tough loss at home last night to the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid took over late, and even took a jab at the city of Chicago in an Instagram post later that evening. It was a rough night for the Bulls as they dropped their second game in a row. It’s been an up and down start, leaving fans to wonder how high the ceiling really is for this injury-riddled Bulls squad. It’ll be tough to judge until the team is fully healthy.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: College Coaches Think Bronny James Might Not Be NBA Ready For "Two Or Three Years"
Bronny James is the son of legendary superstar LeBron James, currently enrolled at Sierra Canyon High School. He is currently a four-star recruit, and a lot of people believe that he will become a solid NBA player. However, it seems as though Bronny James may need some time to develop...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Says Barbers Disrespectfully Charge NBA Players A Lot For Haircuts: 15K Per Year Is Too Much
Patrick Beverley hasn't had much to celebrate on a personal or team-level this season with the Los Angeles Lakers. While Beverley wasn't brought in for his offensive prowess, he has been even worse than anyone could have thought, as he is averaging 5.3 points, which is a career-low, and he is shooting just 28.6% from the field while doing so.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash out as head coach of Nets
The Brooklyn Nets have gotten off to a terrible start to the season, and they will be playing for a new head coach going forward. Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets announced on Tuesday that they have mutually decided to part ways. Nash issued a statement thanking the team and saying he will continue to root for the Nets to turn things around this season.
Yardbarker
Raja Bell Calls Out Kyrie Irving After His Newest Controversy: "He Doesn't Really Care. He Just Does What He Does."
There hasn't been a lot of time in the NBA in recent years without some controversy or the other involving Kyrie Irving. The enigmatic point guard is one of the league's most skilled players, but that's just not what most people are talking about when it comes to him. Irving missed serious time last season thanks to his stance against the COVID-19 vaccination, and there is a new controversy at the start of this season.
Yardbarker
LeBron James' Longtime Friend Cuffs The Legend Says Lakers Star Would Fit 'Perfectly' With The Cleveland Cavaliers
LeBron James is in the final chapter of his NBA career, playing his 20th NBA season this year. It's wonderful to see LeBron be a 25-point scorer his entire career, even at this age. What's not nice to see is a LeBron James-led team being 0-5 to start their season as the Los Angeles Lakers are, undoubtedly, the worst team in the NBA right now.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Praise Russell Westbrook After Another Perfect Game Off The Bench: "It's Almost Like If You Put Russell Westbrook In A Comfortable Position, He Succeeds..."
After going 0-5 to start the season, the Los Angeles Lakers were desperate for a win coming into Crypto.com Arena on Sunday. Initially, the Lakers looked set to take another loss before explosions from LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Lonnie Walker helped them mount a lead late in the fourth quarter that the Nuggets could not overcome.
Yardbarker
Jayson Tatum Reveals The Financial Advice His Mother Gave Him When He Got Drafted: "I Couldn't Spend Money I Make From The Celtics"
Jayson Tatum is a multi-millionaire living off a maximum contract given to him by the Boston Celtics. Tatum was a top-3 pick in the NBA Draft and has lived up to the hype from day one. He's already solidified himself as a perennial All-NBA caliber player who is expected to push toward winning MVPs soon.
Yardbarker
Ime Udoka Reportedly Sent Multiple Inappropriate Messages to Celtics Female Employees
Per multiple reports, he is actually about to be hired by the Nets after the team decided to fire Steve Nash on Tuesday. Should Udoka be hired, however, it is sure to come with some controversy — as he was suspended for what the Celtics described as an inappropriate relationship with a female employee.
Yardbarker
A Consensus Is Building Around The Future Of The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a single game for a 1-5 record. Beacuse of this and the good work of Russell Westbrook over the last two games, some people are thinking that maybe the troubled team is turning things around. Still, 1-5 is not an inspiring record –...
Yardbarker
Opinion: The New York Knicks Should Trade For This $94 Million Shooting Guard
The New York Knicks are off to a mediocre start to the season at 3-3 in their first six games. In 2021, they were the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, but this past season they missed the NBA Playoffs. They are struggling to shoot the ball from deep to...
Yardbarker
The Nets Receive Troubling News About A Vital Star
No one, even the most die-hard fans, will say the Brooklyn Nets are doing well so far in the 2022-23 season. The team has won only a single game. They have come close multiple times but close doesn’t count in the NBA and the Nets are struggling to secure much success.
Yardbarker
World Series Updates: Framber Valdez raises suspicion after changing equipment during Game 2
The Phillies and Astros are currently squaring off in a split series of the 2022 World Series. Now, I’m not talking about an average switch involving broken equipment or anything like that. However, after starting pitcher Framber Valdez’s interesting ritual/equipment change against Philly last night, many have quickly circulated if history were repeating itself.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Putting The League On Notice
Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks swore that he was going to be playing like a monster this season. So far, he is making good on that promise. Antetokounmpo and his Bucks remain undefeated as they attempt to return to the NBA Finals after a season away thanks to the Boston Celtics.
Yardbarker
Steve Nash’s Shocking Statement After Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitism Comments
For the last few weeks, there was no drama surrounding the Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving. He played great basketball and put up monster numbers, albeit in losing causes. But over the last few years, we have learned that Kyrie has a tendency to cause drama every few months. This...
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma Had An Unfortunate Moment On Monday Night
The Washington Wizards are doing better than expected so far this season with a decent 3-4 record despite many people writing them off. A big part of the team’s success is Kyle Kuzma, who looks more comfortable and more commanding already this season than he did the last. Still,...
Yardbarker
Eight NBA Fans Sat Courtside During Nets Game With "Fight Anti-Semitism" Shirts Amidst Kyrie Irving Controversy
Kyrie Irving is, without a doubt, a good point guard when he hits the court. He is an elite scorer who can get buckets from all three levels, and many consider him one of the most skilled players in the game today. Currently, Kyrie Irving is averaging 30.5 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.7 APG for the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
“For Brook to come out, it just kind of energized the whole team.” - Mike Budenholzer praises Brook Lopez
Brook Lopez is undoubtedly a big part of the Milwaukee Bucks’ defensive system. His size and frame are crucial in helping keep the scoring in the paint in check. Additionally, he steps up with a game-winning contribution on the offensive end now and then – as he did against the Atlanta Hawks.
Yardbarker
Amazing coincidence about Phillies’ World Series run goes viral
This year’s World Series is probably feeling a little like Groundhog Day for the Philadelphia Phillies. The Phillies were scheduled to host Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Monday, but the game was postponed to Tuesday due to rainy weather. The rainout continued a...
